How to Install PHP 8.2 on Fedora 37/36/35

PHP 8.2 has continued to build upon the renewed base set forth by PHP 8.0 and PHP 8.1 and was released on December 8, 2022, and introduced new features and improvements such as readonly classes, redact sensitive parameters in backtraces, allow constants in traits, fetch enum properties in const expressions, new mysqli_execute_query functions, and mysqli::execute_query method as much more.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to import the REMI PHP Module and install PHP 8.2 on Fedora 37/36/35 server or workstation desktop, along with some tips about configuring Nginx with FPM using the command line terminal.

First, update your system to ensure all existing packages are up to date. This will ensure no conflicts arise as best as possible during the installation.

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

Import PHP Remi Repository on Fedora Linux

Currently, given the Fedora distributions can feature different versions from what is current, the best method is to install the Remi PHP repository to ensure you are installing the latest stable version.

First, import and install the Remi repo; use the following terminal command. Remember, match the Remi repo to your Fedora distribution version.

Import Remi PHP Repository for Fedora 37

sudo dnf install http://rpms.remirepo.net/fedora/remi-release-37.rpm -y

Import Remi PHP Repository for Fedora 36

sudo dnf install http://rpms.remirepo.net/fedora/remi-release-36.rpm -y

Import Remi PHP Repository for Fedora 35

sudo dnf install http://rpms.remirepo.net/fedora/remi-release-35.rpm -y

Next, verify the installation.

dnf repolist | grep remi

Example output:

[joshua@fedora-linux ~]$ dnf repolist | grep remi remi Remi's RPM repository - Fedora 37 - x86_64 remi-modular Remi's Modular repository - Fedora 37 - x86_64

Situational – Remove Existing PHP Install on Fedora Linux

For users that have already installed PHP, you can import the Remi repository or change the branch within it, for example going from 8.1 to 8.2. Still, it may be beneficial to back up your existing configurations and remove PHP.

This is not required, you can directly upgrade, and it should work mostly. Just be aware the configurations will most likely change, so if you do not remove the existing PHP version, ensure you back up any custom configurations such as the “php.ini.”

Make sure to back up any configuration files.

sudo dnf remove php php-fpm -y

Then remove the rest of the package extensions.

sudo dnf remove php* -y

To reset the PHP module list is easy with the following command:

sudo dnf module list reset php -y

Now you can proceed to the next part of the tutorial.

Enable PHP 8.2 (Remi) Repository on Fedora Linux

A quick tip is to use the dnf module list command to see the options available and the default.

The following dnf module list command can do this:

sudo dnf module list php

You will be prompted to import the GPG key for Remi’s repository. Type (Y) to proceed if you encounter it.

Next, enable PHP 8.2 with the following command:

sudo dnf module enable php:remi-8.2 -y

Example output:

============================================================================ Package Architecture Version Repository Size ============================================================================ Enabling module streams: php remi-8.2 Transaction Summary ============================================================================

Install PHP 8.2 on Fedora Linux

Now that you have added the Remi PHP repository and enabled PHP 8.2 to be the default version on your Fedora system, you can install PHP with the following command.

Apache (httpd) Users:

sudo dnf install php -y

Nginx Users:

sudo dnf install php-fpm -y

Optionally, if you would like to install the most commonly used extensions for PHP 8.2, use the following command:

sudo dnf install php-cli php-fpm php-curl php-mysqlnd php-gd php-opcache php-zip php-intl php-common php-bcmath php-imagick php-xmlrpc php-json php-readline php-memcached php-redis php-mbstring php-apcu php-xml php-dom php-redis php-memcached php-memcache

Note, remove the options you do not want. This is optional, and it is highly recommended to only install and keep what modules you require from a performance and security standard.

Alternatively, you can search for your desired PHP extension with the following command.

sudo dnf search php82-php-

Example output:

[joshua@fedora-linux ~]$ sudo dnf search php82-php- ======= Name & Summary Matched: php82-php- ====== php82-php-pecl-handlebars-devel.x86_64 : php82-php-pecl-handlebars developer files (header) php82-php-pecl-openswoole-devel.x86_64 : php82-php-pecl-openswoole developer files (header) php82-php-pecl-pcsc-devel.x86_64 : php82-php-pecl-pcsc developer files (header) php82-php-pecl-psr-devel.x86_64 : php82-php-pecl-psr developer files (header) php82-php-pecl-raphf-devel.x86_64 : php82-php-pecl-raphf developer files (header) php82-php-pecl-simdjson-devel.x86_64 : php82-php-pecl-simdjson developer files (header) php82-php-pecl-swoole4-devel.x86_64 : php82-php-pecl-swoole4 developer files (header) php82-php-pecl-swoole5-devel.x86_64 : php82-php-pecl-swoole5 developer files (header) php82-php-pecl-xmldiff-devel.x86_64 : php82-php-pecl-xmldiff developer files (header) php82-php-pecl-yaconf-devel.x86_64 : php82-php-pecl-yaconf developer files (header) php82-php-zephir-parser-devel.x86_64 : php82-php-zephir-parser developer files (headers) php82-php-zstd-devel.x86_64 : php82-php-zstd developer files (header) ===== Name Matched: php82-php- ====== php82-php-ast.x86_64 : Abstract Syntax Tree php82-php-bcmath.x86_64 : A module for PHP applications for using the bcmath library php82-php-brotli.x86_64 : Brotli Extension for PHP php82-php-cli.x86_64 : Command-line interface for PHP php82-php-common.x86_64 : Common files for PHP php82-php-dba.x86_64 : A database abstraction layer module for PHP applications php82-php-dbg.x86_64 : The interactive PHP debugger php82-php-devel.x86_64 : Files needed for building PHP extensions php82-php-embedded.x86_64 : PHP library for embedding in applications php82-php-enchant.x86_64 : Enchant spelling extension for PHP applications php82-php-ffi.x86_64 : Foreign Function Interface php82-php-fpm.x86_64 : PHP FastCGI Process Manager php82-php-gd.x86_64 : A module for PHP applications for using the gd graphics library php82-php-geos.x86_64 : PHP module for GEOS php82-php-gmp.x86_64 : A module for PHP applications for using the GNU MP library php82-php-imap.x86_64 : A module for PHP applications that use IMAP php82-php-intl.x86_64 : Internationalization extension for PHP applications php82-php-ldap.x86_64 : A module for PHP applications that use LDAP php82-php-libvirt.x86_64 : PHP language binding for Libvirt php82-php-libvirt-doc.noarch : Document of php-libvirt php82-php-litespeed.x86_64 : LiteSpeed Web Server PHP support php82-php-lz4.x86_64 : LZ4 Extension for PHP php82-php-maxminddb.x86_64 : MaxMind DB Reader extension php82-php-mbstring.x86_64 : A module for PHP applications which need multi-byte string handling php82-php-mysqlnd.x86_64 : A module for PHP applications that use MySQL databases php82-php-oci8.x86_64 : A module for PHP applications that use OCI8 databases php82-php-odbc.x86_64 : A module for PHP applications that use ODBC databases php82-php-opcache.x86_64 : The Zend OPcache php82-php-pdo.x86_64 : A database access abstraction module for PHP applications php82-php-pdo-dblib.x86_64 : PDO driver for Microsoft SQL Server and Sybase databases php82-php-pdo-firebird.x86_64 : PDO driver for Interbase/Firebird databases php82-php-pear.noarch : PHP Extension and Application Repository framework php82-php-pecl-ahocorasick.x86_64 : Effective Aho-Corasick string pattern matching algorithm php82-php-pecl-amqp.x86_64 : Communicate with any AMQP compliant server php82-php-pecl-apcu.x86_64 : APC User Cache php82-php-pecl-apcu-devel.x86_64 : APCu developer files (header) php82-php-pecl-apfd.x86_64 : Always Populate Form Data php82-php-pecl-awscrt.x86_64 : AWS Common Runtime PHP bindings php82-php-pecl-base58.x86_64 : Encode and decode data with base58 php82-php-pecl-bitset.x86_64 : BITSET library php82-php-pecl-bsdiff.x86_64 : The bsdiff extension for PHP php82-php-pecl-cassandra.x86_64 : DataStax PHP Driver for Apache Cassandra php82-php-pecl-couchbase4.x86_64 : Couchbase Server PHP extension php82-php-pecl-crypto.x86_64 : Wrapper for OpenSSL Crypto Library php82-php-pecl-csv.x86_64 : CSV PHP extension php82-php-pecl-datadog-trace.x86_64 : APM and distributed tracing for PHP php82-php-pecl-dbase.x86_64 : dBase database file access functions php82-php-pecl-decimal.x86_64 : Arbitrary-precision floating-point decimal php82-php-pecl-dio.x86_64 : Direct I/O functions php82-php-pecl-ds.x86_64 : Data Structures for PHP php82-php-pecl-eio.x86_64 : Provides interface to the libeio library php82-php-pecl-env.x86_64 : Load environment variables php82-php-pecl-ev.x86_64 : Provides interface to libev library php82-php-pecl-event.x86_64 : Provides interface to libevent library php82-php-pecl-excimer.x86_64 : Interrupting timer and low-overhead sampling profiler php82-php-pecl-fann.x86_64 : Wrapper for FANN Library php82-php-pecl-gearman.x86_64 : PHP wrapper to libgearman php82-php-pecl-geoip.x86_64 : Extension to map IP addresses to geographic places php82-php-pecl-geospatial.x86_64 : PHP Extension to handle common geospatial functions php82-php-pecl-gmagick.x86_64 : Provides a wrapper to the GraphicsMagick library php82-php-pecl-gnupg.x86_64 : Wrapper around the gpgme library php82-php-pecl-grpc.x86_64 : General RPC framework php82-php-pecl-handlebars.x86_64 : Handlebars templating language php82-php-pecl-hdr-histogram.x86_64 : PHP extension wrapper for the C hdrhistogram API php82-php-pecl-http.x86_64 : Extended HTTP support php82-php-pecl-http-devel.x86_64 : Extended HTTP support developer files (header) php82-php-pecl-igbinary.x86_64 : Replacement for the standard PHP serializer php82-php-pecl-igbinary-devel.x86_64 : Igbinary developer files (header) php82-php-pecl-imagick-im6.x86_64 : Extension to create and modify images using ImageMagick 6 php82-php-pecl-imagick-im6-devel.x86_64 : imagick extension developer files (header) php82-php-pecl-imagick-im7.x86_64 : Extension to create and modify images using ImageMagick 7 php82-php-pecl-imagick-im7-devel.x86_64 : imagick extension developer files (header) php82-php-pecl-immutable-cache.x86_64 : An shared memory cache of immutable values php82-php-pecl-immutable-cache-devel.x86_64 : immutable_cache developer files (headers) php82-php-pecl-inotify.x86_64 : Inotify php82-php-pecl-ion.x86_64 : Amazon ION support php82-php-pecl-ip2location.x86_64 : Get geo location information of an IP address php82-php-pecl-ip2proxy.x86_64 : Get proxy information of an IP address php82-php-pecl-json-post.x86_64 : JSON POST handler php82-php-pecl-jsonpath.x86_64 : Extract data using JSONPath notation php82-php-pecl-krb5.x86_64 : Kerberos authentification extension php82-php-pecl-krb5-devel.x86_64 : Kerberos extension developer files (header) php82-php-pecl-leveldb.x86_64 : LevelDB PHP bindings php82-php-pecl-luasandbox.x86_64 : Lua interpreter with limits and safe environment php82-php-pecl-lzf.x86_64 : Extension to handle LZF de/compression php82-php-pecl-mailparse.x86_64 : PHP PECL package for parsing and working with email messages php82-php-pecl-mcrypt.x86_64 : Bindings for the libmcrypt library php82-php-pecl-memcache.x86_64 : Extension to work with the Memcached caching daemon php82-php-pecl-memcached.x86_64 : Extension to work with the Memcached caching daemon php82-php-pecl-memprof.x86_64 : Memory usage profiler php82-php-pecl-mongodb.x86_64 : MongoDB driver for PHP php82-php-pecl-msgpack.x86_64 : API for communicating with MessagePack serialization php82-php-pecl-msgpack-devel.x86_64 : MessagePack developer files (header) php82-php-pecl-mustache.x86_64 : Mustache templating language php82-php-pecl-mysql.x86_64 : MySQL database access functions php82-php-pecl-mysql-xdevapi.x86_64 : MySQL database access functions php82-php-pecl-nsq.x86_64 : PHP extension for NSQ client php82-php-pecl-oauth.x86_64 : PHP OAuth consumer extension php82-php-pecl-opencensus.x86_64 : A stats collection and distributed tracing framework php82-php-pecl-openswoole.x86_64 : PHP's asynchronous concurrent distributed networking framework php82-php-pecl-pam.x86_64 : PAM integration php82-php-pecl-parle.x86_64 : Parsing and lexing php82-php-pecl-pcov.x86_64 : Code coverage driver php82-php-pecl-pcsc.x86_64 : An extension for PHP using the winscard PC/SC API php82-php-pecl-pkcs11.x86_64 : PHP Bindings for PKCS11 modules php82-php-pecl-pq.x86_64 : PostgreSQL client library (libpq) binding php82-php-pecl-protobuf.x86_64 : Mechanism for serializing structured data php82-php-pecl-ps.x86_64 : An extension to create PostScript files php82-php-pecl-psr.x86_64 : PSR interfaces php82-php-pecl-quickhash.x86_64 : Set of specific strongly-typed classes for sets and hashing php82-php-pecl-raphf.x86_64 : Resource and persistent handles factory php82-php-pecl-rdkafka6.x86_64 : Kafka client based on librdkafka php82-php-pecl-recode.x86_64 : A module for PHP applications for using the recode library php82-php-pecl-redis5.x86_64 : Extension for communicating with the Redis key-value store php82-php-pecl-rnp.x86_64 : wrapper around the RNP library php82-php-pecl-rpminfo.x86_64 : RPM information php82-php-pecl-rrd.x86_64 : PHP Bindings for rrdtool php82-php-pecl-runkit7.x86_64 : For all those things you... shouldn't have been doing anyway... : but surely do! php82-php-pecl-scoutapm.x86_64 : Native Extension Component for ScoutAPM's PHP Agent php82-php-pecl-scrypt.x86_64 : Scrypt hashing function php82-php-pecl-sdl.x86_64 : Simple DirectMedia Layer for PHP php82-php-pecl-sdl-image.x86_64 : SDL_image bindings for PHP php82-php-pecl-sdl-mixer.x86_64 : Binding of SDL_mixer for PHP php82-php-pecl-sdl-ttf.x86_64 : SDL_ttf bindings for PHP php82-php-pecl-seaslog.x86_64 : An effective, fast, stable log extension for PHP php82-php-pecl-seassnowflake.x86_64 : PHP Extension for Distributed unique ID generator php82-php-pecl-selinux.x86_64 : SELinux binding for PHP scripting language php82-php-pecl-simdjson.x86_64 : Provides faster json decoding through simdjson bindings for PHP php82-php-pecl-simple-kafka-client.x86_64 : Kafka client based on librdkafka php82-php-pecl-skywalking.x86_64 : The PHP instrument agent for Apache SkyWalking php82-php-pecl-solr2.x86_64 : API orientée objet pour Apache Solr php82-php-pecl-ssdeep.x86_64 : Wrapper for libfuzzy library php82-php-pecl-ssh2.x86_64 : Bindings for the libssh2 library php82-php-pecl-stats.x86_64 : Routines for statistical computation php82-php-pecl-stomp.x86_64 : Stomp client extension php82-php-pecl-swoole4.x86_64 : PHP's asynchronous concurrent distributed networking framework php82-php-pecl-swoole5.x86_64 : PHP's asynchronous concurrent distributed networking framework php82-php-pecl-sync.x86_64 : Named and unnamed synchronization objects php82-php-pecl-teds.x86_64 : Tentative Extra Data Structures php82-php-pecl-trader.x86_64 : Technical Analysis for traders php82-php-pecl-translit.x86_64 : Transliterates non-latin character sets to latin php82-php-pecl-uopz.x86_64 : User Operations for Zend php82-php-pecl-uploadprogress.x86_64 : An extension to track progress of a file upload php82-php-pecl-uuid.x86_64 : Universally Unique Identifier extension for PHP php82-php-pecl-var-representation.x86_64 : A compact, more readable alternative to var_export php82-php-pecl-varnish.x86_64 : Varnish Cache bindings php82-php-pecl-vips.x86_64 : PHP extension for interfacing with libvips php82-php-pecl-vld.x86_64 : Dump the internal representation of PHP scripts php82-php-pecl-xattr.x86_64 : Extended attributes php82-php-pecl-xdebug3.x86_64 : Provides functions for function traces and profiling php82-php-pecl-xdiff.x86_64 : File differences/patches php82-php-pecl-xhprof.x86_64 : PHP extension for XHProf, a Hierarchical Profiler php82-php-pecl-xlswriter.x86_64 : An efficient and fast xlsx file extension php82-php-pecl-xmldiff.x86_64 : XML diff and merge php82-php-pecl-xmlrpc.x86_64 : Functions to write XML-RPC servers and clients php82-php-pecl-xxtea.x86_64 : XXTEA encryption algorithm extension for PHP php82-php-pecl-yac.x86_64 : Lockless user data cache php82-php-pecl-yaconf.x86_64 : Yet Another Configurations Container php82-php-pecl-yaf.x86_64 : Yet Another Framework php82-php-pecl-yaml.x86_64 : PHP Bindings for yaml php82-php-pecl-yar.x86_64 : Light, concurrent RPC framework php82-php-pecl-yaz.x86_64 : Z39.50/SRU client php82-php-pecl-zip.x86_64 : A ZIP archive management extension php82-php-pecl-zmq.x86_64 : ZeroMQ messaging php82-php-pgsql.x86_64 : A PostgreSQL database module for PHP php82-php-phpiredis.x86_64 : Client extension for Redis php82-php-process.x86_64 : Modules for PHP script using system process interfaces php82-php-pspell.x86_64 : A module for PHP applications for using pspell interfaces php82-php-realpath-turbo.x86_64 : Use realpath cache despite open_basedir restriction php82-php-smbclient.x86_64 : PHP wrapper for libsmbclient php82-php-snappy.x86_64 : Snappy Extension for PHP php82-php-snmp.x86_64 : A module for PHP applications that query SNMP-managed devices php82-php-soap.x86_64 : A module for PHP applications that use the SOAP protocol php82-php-sodium.x86_64 : Wrapper for the Sodium cryptographic library php82-php-sqlsrv.x86_64 : Microsoft Drivers for PHP for SQL Server php82-php-tidy.x86_64 : Standard PHP module provides tidy library support php82-php-xml.x86_64 : A module for PHP applications which use XML php82-php-xz.x86_64 : XZ (LZMA2) compression/decompression php82-php-zephir-parser.x86_64 : Zephir code parser php82-php-zstd.x86_64 : Zstandard extension

A handy hint is that you do not need to use php82-PHP when installing packages. This helps filter down the PHP 8.2 packages, or else you will get all the previous versions listed, which makes it a bit more confusing.

You can use the following command to view modules loaded at any time.

php -m

Example output (They will 100% vary):

[PHP Modules] apcu bcmath bz2 calendar Core ctype curl date dom exif fileinfo filter ftp gd gettext hash iconv igbinary imagick intl json libxml mbstring memcache memcached msgpack mysqli mysqlnd openssl pcntl pcov pcre PDO pdo_mysql Phar readline redis Reflection session SimpleXML sockets SPL sqlite3 standard tokenizer xdebug xml xmlreader xmlrpc xmlwriter xsl Zend OPcache zip zlib [Zend Modules] Xdebug Zend OPcache

Depending on how many modules you have installed, this can be pretty large, and it is always recommended to keep an eye on this and remove any you do not need.

Lastly, use the following command for anyone interested in installing the development branch.

sudo dnf install php-devel

Additional developments tool, such as debugging tools, use the following command.

sudo dnf install php-xdebug php-pcov

This will install many dependencies, and unless you are developing with PHP or have some special requirement to install it, do not use this version.

Now that you have installed PHP 8.2 and the extensions check the version with the following command:

php -v

Example output:

[joshua@fedora-linux ~]$ php -v PHP 8.2.0 (cli) (built: Dec 6 2022 14:26:47) (NTS gcc x86_64) Copyright (c) The PHP Group Zend Engine v4.2.0, Copyright (c) Zend Technologies with Zend OPcache v8.2.0, Copyright (c), by Zend Technologies with Xdebug v3.2.0RC2, Copyright (c) 2002-2022, by Derick Rethans

PHP-FPM Installations of PHP 8.2 on Fedora Linux

Unlike PHP-FPM installations on Debian/Ubuntu that use the (www-data) user, this isn’t the case with RHEL family installations. By default on Fedora, the PHP-FPM service is designed to be run by (Apache) user, which is incorrect since we are using Nginx, which needed to be corrected.

Firstly, open the following (www.conf) configuration file:

sudo nano /etc/php-fpm.d/www.conf

Next, replace the (Apache) user and group with the (Nginx) user and group.

Example with username originally Apache:

Example with username change to Nginx:

To save, press (CTRL+O) for the nano editor, then exit (CTRL+X) .

Now you will, too, reload or restart your PHP-FPM service.

sudo systemctl restart php-fpm

Nginx Configurement

The Nginx server block needs the following example below for Nginx to process the PHP files.

Below is an example for all server {} blocks that process PHP files that need the location ~ .php$ added.

Example ONLY:

location ~ \.php$ { try_files $uri =404; fastcgi_pass unix:/run/php-fpm/www.sock; fastcgi_index index.php; fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME $document_root$fastcgi_script_name; include fastcgi_params; }

Test Nginx to make sure you have no errors with the adjustments made with the code above; enter the following.

sudo nginx -t

Example output:

nginx: the configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf syntax is ok nginx: configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf test is successful

Restart the Nginx service for installation to be complete.

sudo systemctl restart nginx

Conclusion

This tutorial demonstrates installing PHP 8.2 on Fedora Linux using the command line terminal. The tutorial shows how to add the REMI RPM PHP Fusion repository to maintain the latest version of PHP. Once completed, you should understand how to install and configure PHP on your Fedora Server.