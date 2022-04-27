For those not familiar with MATE Desktop Environment, it continues GNOME 2. It is famous for being lightweight, fast, and stable that runs on Linux and most BSD operating systems. MATE is also an excellent choice for a lower-end system or those looking to remain efficient on system resources. Also, a dedicated Ubuntu MATE edition exists for this desktop environment, enticing users to switch from Ubuntu altogether.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install MATE Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS using the command line terminal.

Update Ubuntu

Before proceeding, ensure your system is up-to-date to avoid any conflicts during the desktop environment installation. This is essential given the large installation that will occur on your system.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Install MATE Desktop Environment

By default, MATE comes in all Ubuntu repositories, making the installation relatively easy.

To install MATE, open your terminal and type the following command:

sudo apt install ubuntu-mate-desktop -y

Note, using (CTRL+ALT+T) will on your keyboard instantly open a terminal instance on Ubuntu.

The installation has many packages to download and install, so the time will vary on system hardware and especially internet connection. Overall, the downloadable size is roughly 700MB, and the extent required afterward in disk space is around 2.6GB.

During the installation, you will see the following prompt window.

Example:

As the above output has stated, this message informs you about which display manager to choose.

For the MATE desktop environments, this will be “lightdm.”

Press the “TAB” key to select <Ok> and press your ENTER KEY to proceed.

Example:

Once complete, you will need to reboot your system for the new changes.

Restart by typing the following command:

sudo reboot

Login to MATE Desktop Environment

Once you have restarted your Ubuntu system, you will first come to a new login screen that is entirely different with a lovely green-looking theme.

Example:

Login to your account.

The MATE installation would have set the new desktop environment as “MATE” session by default if not switched to it.

Example:

First Look at MATE Desktop Environment

The first recommended option is to go to the “Appearance” and select light or a dark theme.

Example (Click Image Expand):

Next, select your theme, by default, light theme, but as the tutorial showed, you can change this to dark or whatever theme suits your taste. Also, you can configure the interface, custom background, and fonts in this menu for those that do not like all the green especially.

Example:

The taskbar is designed by default at the top with window bars located at the bottom, which can be further customized. MATE comes with quite a few applications, such as the MATE system Monitor.

But you be the judge if this style of desktop environment suits you or not.

Example (Click Image Expand):

Example (Click Image Expand):

I must admit, the new alternative MATE wallpapers for Ubuntu 22.04 MATE DE are fantastic.

Example:

Example:

And that is it, and you have successfully installed the MATE desktop environment.

Switching Default Display Managers

In the future, if you want to change the default display manager back to GDM to use GNOME and so on from the MATE and LightDM display manager.

Open your terminal, then re-run the pop-up to configure the default display manager using the following command.

sudo dpkg-reconfigure sddm

Make sure to reboot if you are switching Display Managers and Desktop Environments.

How to Remove (Uninstall) MATE Desktop Environment

Use the following command for users who want to try and attempt to remove MATE.

sudo apt autoremove '^mate' ubuntu-mate-desktop --purge

Next, reboot your system.

reboot

Comments and Conclusion

In the tutorial, you have successfully learned how to install the MATE Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

Overall, MATE is a great community project for those wanting a more stable and Ideal for those who want the most out of their desktops, laptops, and netbooks and prefer a traditional desktop metaphor.

For more information on using the MATE desktop environment, visit the official documentation guide.