This guide will demonstrate the process to install Linux Kernel 6.7 on Fedora Linux, focusing on the use of the command-line terminal and the COPR Kernel Vanilla repository.

Linux Kernel 6.7 represents a significant update in the world of open-source operating systems, offering advanced features and improvements. For Fedora Linux users, experimenting with this kernel version can bring numerous benefits and enhancements to their system. Delving into the installation of Linux Kernel 6.7 on Fedora can be a transformative step for enthusiasts and professionals alike, providing a deeper understanding of their system’s capabilities and the latest advancements in Linux technology.

Key Highlights of Linux Kernel 6.7:

Enhanced Security: Improved security features, ensuring robust protection against the latest vulnerabilities.

Optimized Performance: Tweaks and enhancements for better system performance and resource management.

Hardware Compatibility: Expanded support for the latest hardware, enabling users to harness the full potential of their devices.

Networking Improvements: Enhanced network capabilities for faster and more reliable internet connectivity.

File System Advancements: Updates to file systems for improved efficiency and reliability in data handling.

Testing and installing Linux Kernel 6.7 on Fedora Linux not only brings you to the forefront of cutting-edge technology but also provides a learning opportunity to deepen your understanding of Linux internals. As a Fedora user, staying updated with these developments can lead to a more optimized and secure computing experience.

Next, we’ll delve into the technical steps for installing Linux Kernel 6.7, guiding you through each command and explaining the purpose behind them. This hands-on approach will not only achieve the installation but also impart valuable insights into the workings of Fedora Linux with Kernel 6.7.

Secure Boot Considerations for Fedora Kernel 6.7 Installation

Understanding the Impact of Unsigned Drivers

Fedora Kernel 6.7 installation involves using unsigned Linux Kernel drivers. Unsigned drivers are not verified by a digital signature, which is a requirement for Secure Boot. Secure Boot is a security standard that ensures only trusted software runs during the boot process. It verifies the digital signature of the software, including the operating system and its drivers.

Checking Secure Boot Status in Fedora

Before proceeding with the installation of Fedora Kernel 6.7, it’s prudent to verify whether Secure Boot is enabled on your system. The mokutil command is a convenient tool for this purpose.

Installing mokutil

If mokutil is not already installed on your system, you can install it using the following command:

sudo dnf install mokutil

This command installs the mokutil package, which is required to check the Secure Boot status.

Verifying Secure Boot Status

Once mokutil is installed, execute the following command to check the Secure Boot status:

mokutil --sb-state

This command will return the Secure Boot status. If Secure Boot is enabled, it will display SecureBoot enabled . If it’s disabled, you will see SecureBoot disabled .

Disabling Secure Boot for a Smooth Installation

If Secure Boot is active on your system, it will prevent the loading of unsigned drivers, leading to potential issues during the boot process. To successfully install Fedora Kernel 6.7, you must disable Secure Boot. This action allows your system to proceed with the installation without the hindrance of security checks that block unsigned drivers.

Steps to Disable Secure Boot

Restart your computer and enter the BIOS or UEFI firmware settings. This is typically done by pressing a key such as F2, F12, Delete, or Esc immediately after turning on the computer. Navigate to the Secure Boot settings within the BIOS or UEFI menu. The exact location of these settings can vary based on your motherboard’s manufacturer. Set Secure Boot to ‘Disabled’. This action will allow your system to load unsigned drivers, including those required for Fedora Kernel 6.7. Save your changes and exit the BIOS or UEFI settings. Your system will restart with Secure Boot disabled, ready for the installation of Fedora Kernel 6.7.

Disabling Secure Boot is essential for a successful installation of Fedora Kernel 6.7 when using unsigned drivers. Now, let’s proceed with installing the latest Linux Kernel.

Installing Linux Kernel 6.7 on Fedora Using the Kernel Vanilla Repository

Step 1: Update Fedora Before Kernel Installation

Ensuring System Currency

Begin by updating your Fedora system to ensure it has the latest security patches and software improvements. This step is crucial for a smooth kernel installation. Execute the following command:

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

This command refreshes the package database and upgrades all installed packages to their most recent versions.

Step 2: Enabling the Kernel Vanilla Linux Mainline Repository

Accessing Unmodified Kernel Builds

The Kernel Vanilla repository provides mainline kernel builds without additional patches or modifications. To enable this repository, use the following command:

sudo dnf copr enable @kernel-vanilla/mainline-wo-mergew

This command configures DNF, Fedora’s package manager, to access the Kernel Vanilla repository. This step is vital for proceeding with the installation of Linux Kernel 6.7.

Terminal view of enabling Kernel Vanilla Copr Repository

Step 3: Installing or Upgrading to Linux Kernel 6.7

Completing the Kernel Installation

Now that the repository is set up, you can install or upgrade the kernel. Use this command to update all kernel-related packages:

sudo dnf upgrade 'kernel*'

Terminal showing Linux Kernel 6.7 installation progress

This command specifically targets and upgrades all packages associated with the kernel. New Fedora users will be prompted to import the GPG key during the first synchronization. Accept this prompt to continue.

Prompt for GPG key import during Kernel installation

Finalizing with a System Reboot

After the upgrade process is complete, reboot your system to ensure the new kernel is correctly loaded during startup:

sudo reboot

Step 4: Verify Linux Kernel 6.7 Installation on Fedora

Confirming Kernel Update

Once your system restarts, it’s important to verify the successful installation of Linux Kernel 6.7. To check the currently running kernel version, use:

cat /proc/version

This command will display the kernel version. The output should confirm that Linux Kernel 6.7 is now active. Additionally, tools like “Neofetch” or other system information utilities can be used for further verification.

sudo dnf install neofetch neofetch

Terminal showing successful Linux Kernel 6.7 installation

Step 5: Adjusting Repository Update Frequency

Optimizing Package Search

To maintain regular access to these repositories, adjusting the frequency of package searches in your DNF configuration is advisable. The following command updates the search frequency:

sudo sed -i 's!baseurl=https://download.copr.fedorainfracloud.org/results/@kernel-vanilla/\(mainline\|stable-rc\|next\).*!&

metadata_expire=1h!g; s!baseurl=https://download.copr.fedorainfracloud.org/results/@kernel-vanilla/\(stable\|fedora\)/.*!&

metadata_expire=4h!g;' /etc/yum.repos.d/_copr:copr.fedorainfracloud.org:group_kernel-vanilla:*.repo

This command sets DNF to refresh its repository metadata every hour for frequently updated repositories and every four hours for others. This ensures that you have timely access to the latest packages and updates.

Restoring Default Linux Kernel on Fedora

Step 1: Disable the Linux Vanilla Repository

Preventing Future Experimental Kernel Updates

Begin by disabling the repositories that contain experimental kernels. This step ensures these kernels won’t affect your system in future updates.

Execute this command to disable the @kernel-vanilla/mainline repository:

dnf copr list | grep 'group_kernel-vanilla' | xargs -r sudo dnf copr remove sudo dnf distrosync kernel --refresh

This command stops the system from using the Kernel Vanilla repository and synchronizes the kernel package with the distribution’s stable version.

Terminal view of Vanilla Kernel Copr Repo removal

Step 2: Reboot the System

Loading the Default Kernel

Reboot your system to activate the default kernel:

reboot

During the reboot, select the default Linux Kernel, identifiable by the absence of the “vanilla” tag.

Boot menu with default Linux Kernel selection

Step 3: Confirm the Kernel Version on Fedora

Verifying Active Kernel Version

After rebooting, check the currently active kernel version:

cat /proc/version uname -r

This command displays the version of the kernel currently in use, confirming the return to the default kernel.

Neofetch output displaying the default Linux Kernel

Step 4: Manage Installed Kernels on Fedora

Safely Removing Unnecessary Kernels

Knowing the installed kernel versions on your system is crucial. To list them:

dnf list kernel

To free up disk space and remove any unnecessary kernels, including those from the Linux Vanilla repository:

rpm -qa 'kernel*' | grep '.vanilla' | xargs -r sudo dnf remove

This command specifically targets and removes only the Vanilla Kernel packages. For a more comprehensive cleanup, especially if multiple kernel versions are installed, use the following:

sudo dnf --setopt=protected_packages= remove $(rpm -q kernel-core | grep -v $(uname -r))

This command identifies and removes all installed kernels except the one currently in use.

Caution: Managing kernels requires careful attention. Removing the incorrect kernel or errors in bootloader configuration can lead to an unbootable system. Ensure you have adequate backups and a clear understanding of these steps.

Final Thoughts

That wraps up our guide! We’ve successfully navigated through the steps of installing Linux Kernel 6.7 on Fedora, verifying its installation, and even reverting back to the default kernel when needed. Remember, keeping your system up-to-date and understanding how to manage kernels are key to maintaining a stable and secure computing environment. Don’t hesitate to revisit these steps whenever you’re exploring new kernel updates or need to ensure system stability.