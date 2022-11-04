2 Ways to Install Audacious on Ubuntu 22.10 | 22.04 | 20.04

Audacious is one of the best music players around. Not only is it open-source, but it’s also straightforward to use. With drag ‘n’ drop functionality, you can easily add your favorite songs to your playlist and start listening immediately. Another great feature of Audacious is if you’re worried about the app stealing resources from other tasks on your computer, don’t be! It’s specifically designed to use minimal resources so that you can listen to your music without problems. Plus, with different skins available, you can customize Audacious to look however you want. The following tutorial will cover the installation using the command line terminal on Ubuntu.

Recommended Steps Before Installation

Before proceeding with the tutorial, ensuring your system is up-to-date with all existing packages is good.

sudo apt update

Optionally, you can list the updates for users who require review or are curious.

sudo apt --list upgradable

Proceed to upgrade any outdated packages using the following command.

sudo apt upgrade

#1st Method – Ubuntu Repository

The first method is to install directly from the Ubuntu default repository. This method works for all currently supported Ubuntu versions, including LTS and short-term releases. This often is the best for stability and security if you do not trust third-party sources.

In your terminal, execute the following command.

sudo apt install audacious audacious-plugins

Optionally, you can install the dev package as well.

sudo apt install audacious-dev

#2nd Method – LaunchPAD PPA (UbuntuHandbook)

The second option for installing a more recent version is to import the version by PandaJim, who also does his own Ubuntu tutorial blog known as UbuntuHandbook, which is worth checking out if you are an Ubuntu user and is well-known in the Ubuntu circles. This PPA can be trusted just as well as any other.

As a bonus, you may find some other upgrades to some other popular apps and this Ubuntu repository has a newer version for Ubuntu 22.10, 22.04, and 20.04 LTS.

First, install these packages; you most likely will have these installed.

sudo apt install apt-transport-https gnupg2 software-properties-common curl -y

For users who have not previously imported a GPG key from the Ubuntu keyserver, the command line terminal will often have issues importing GPG keys from LaunchPAD PPAs because the directories are not created. This is an easy fix. Use the following command that will, in turn, generate the directories.

This can be skipped, but if you encounter an issue, just run the command and re-try.

sudo gpg --list-keys

Example output:

gpg: directory '/root/.gnupg' created gpg: keybox '/root/.gnupg/pubring.kbx' created gpg: /root/.gnupg/trustdb.gpg: trustdb created

Next, import the GPG key.

sudo gpg --no-default-keyring --keyring /usr/share/keyrings/ubuntuhandbookapps.gpg --keyserver keyserver.ubuntu.com --recv-keys A0062203196CA4482DDB859E4C1CBE14852541CB

Example output:

gpg: keybox '/usr/share/keyrings/ubuntuhandbookapps.gpg' created gpg: key 4C1CBE14852541CB: public key "Launchpad PPA for Panda Jim" imported gpg: Total number processed: 1 gpg: imported: 1

Now you can import the LaunchPAD PPA. Given this tutorial supports a few versions of Ubuntu, you will need to ensure you import the correct repository for your installation.

Import Ubuntu 22.10 PPA:

echo 'deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/ubuntuhandbookapps.gpg] https://ppa.launchpadcontent.net/ubuntuhandbook1/apps/ubuntu kinetic main ' | sudo tee -a /etc/apt/sources.list.d/ubuntuhandbookapps.list

Import Ubuntu 22.04 PPA:

echo 'deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/ubuntuhandbookapps.gpg] https://ppa.launchpadcontent.net/ubuntuhandbook1/apps/ubuntu jammy main ' | sudo tee -a /etc/apt/sources.list.d/ubuntuhandbookapps.list

Import Ubuntu 20.04 PPA:

echo 'deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/ubuntuhandbookapps.gpg] https://ppa.launchpadcontent.net/ubuntuhandbook1/apps/ubuntu focal main ' | sudo tee -a /etc/apt/sources.list.d/ubuntuhandbookapps.list

Before proceeding to the installation or upgrade of your existing Audacious installation, run a quick APT update.

sudo apt update

For most users, I would recommend using the installation command even if you have the packages installed from the Ubuntu repository.

sudo apt install audacious audacious-plugins

Optionally, you can install the dev package as well.

sudo apt install audacious-dev

How to Launch the Audacious Player

Now that you have the application installed, launching can be done in a few ways.

audacious

Additionally, you can launch from the applications menu by following the path.

Activities > Show Applications > Audacious.

Example:

Once open, you can begin loading and using the audio player.

Example:

How to Update Audacious Player

Most desktop users would get notifications to update graphically by notification. Still, I recommend using the following commands every so often to ensure your system is up-to-date and to update Audacious.

sudo apt update

Proceed to upgrade any outdated packages using the following command.

sudo apt upgrade

How to Remove Audacious Player

Execute the following terminal command for users wanting to remove the application that matches the installation choice you originally installed.

Remove Audacious installed with Ubuntu Repository

sudo apt autoremove audacious audacious-plugins

Alternatively, add the developer option to the above command for those that installed the package.

Remove Audacious installed with LaunchPAD PPA

First, remove the PPA; ensure you are not using it for other applications; if so, skip removing it and remove the application instead.

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/ubuntuhandbookapps.list

Now remove the application.

sudo apt autoremove audacious audacious-plugins

Again as explained with the removal of the Ubuntu default method, add the developer package option to the above command for those that installed the package at the start.