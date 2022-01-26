Download/Install NVIDIA 510.39.01 Beta Drivers on Debian 11 Bullseye

Most modern Linux Desktop systems such as Debian come with an Nvidia driver pre-installed in the Nouveau open-source graphics device driver for Nvidia video cards. For the most part, this is acceptable; however, if you are using your Linux system for graphical design or gaming, you may get better drivers.

Historically, the Nouveau drivers are slower than Nvidia’s proprietary drivers, lacking the newest features, software technology, and support for the latest graphics card hardware.

Currently, NVIDIA 510 Drivers are available to install, which bring many new features improvements to the very latest and existing supported graphic cards with better Linux Kernel support, ReBAR indicator, GBM API support, and much more.

The following tutorial will teach you how to install the latest bleeding-edge 510 Nvidia Graphic Card Drivers for Debian 11 Bullseye.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Debian 11 Bullseye.

NVIDIA Graphic Card Hardware

The tutorial will utilize the terminal for the installation found in Activities > Show Applications > Terminal.

Example:

Update Operating System

Update your Debian operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

The tutorial will be using the sudo command and assuming you have sudo status.

To verify sudo status on your account:

sudo whoami

Example output showing sudo status:

[joshua@debian~]$ sudo whoami root

To set up an existing or new sudo account, visit our tutorial on Adding a User to Sudoers on Debian.

To use the root account, use the following command with the root password to log in.

su

Important Notice

The NVIDIA Properiarty Drivers only support X11 and not Wayland on Debian 11 Bullseye.

The NVIDIA 510 Graphic Card drivers are currently in Beta, so bugs may occur.

This tutorial uses a stock standard installation of the Debian 11 Desktop. Heavily modified systems may encounter issues that are not supported in this tutorial.

Part 1. Determine your Graphics Card

The first step for users with aging NVIDIA Graphics cards is to determine what it is and if it is supported, users with brand new cards can skip this part as no doubt they will be supported.

First, find your graphics card module.

lspci | grep -e VGA

Example output:

03:00.0 VGA compatible controller: NVIDIA Corporation TU117 [GeForce GTX 1650] (rev a1)

Next, visit the supported NVIDIA GPU 510 supported chips section and verify your card is listed before moving on. For example, the tutorial uses an older GeForce GTX 1650, which is still supported in that list.

Part 2. Download NVIDIA 510 Drivers & Configure

First, visit NVIDIA’s downloads page and download the latest .run file or get the link and use the wget command.

Example only (make sure to get the latest link):

wget https://us.download.nvidia.com/XFree86/Linux-x86_64/510.39.01/NVIDIA-Linux-x86_64-510.39.01.run

Install Linux Headers and compilation dependencies:

sudo apt install linux-headers-$(uname -r) build-essential libglvnd-dev pkg-config -y

Next, blacklist the nouveau driver create a blacklist file:

sudo nano /etc/modprobe.d/blacklist-nouveau.conf

Once inside the file, add the following:

blacklist nouveau options nouveau modeset=0

Example:

Save the file CTRL+O, then exit CTRL+X. You will then need to regenerate the kernel initramfs:

sudo update-initramfs -u

Warning, you will see a possible missing firmware message now. This is ok to ignore.

Now, reboot to the multi-user run level; this means for newer users that you will reboot your system in terminal mode entirely, forgoing any graphic UI while you install your NVIDIA drivers.

sudo systemctl set-default multi-user.target

Reboot system.

sudo reboot now

Part 3. Install NVIDIA 510 Drivers

When you reboot your system, you will come to the terminal UI, log in to your account and navigate to the directory you downloaded your NVIDIA 510 .run driver package.

Next, run the following bash command to start the installation process.

Example only (your version should be different in the future):

sudo bash NVIDIA-Linux-x86_64-510.{version-number}.run

Example:

sudo bash NVIDIA-Linux-x86_64-510.39.01.run

Next, you will see a screen and loading bar for building the kernel. After a few seconds to minutes, you will see your first prompt.

The first prompt you will see on a fresh installation is to install 32-bit compatibility.

Select Yes or No to proceed with the following optional prompt installation choice.

The recommendation would be to select Yes.

Example:

Next, you will receive another prompt asking to keep default settings for the nvidia-xconfig utility or if you would like the utility to configure the files for you automatically.

This is optional, but the recommended option for fresh installs would be Yes for unsure users.

Example:

One last prompt will appear informing you that you have successfully installed the Nvidia Drivers package.

Select Ok to exit.

Example:

Now that the drivers are installed, you need to reboot your system but first, make sure to switch back to the graphical UI interface.

sudo systemctl set-default graphical.target

Now, reboot.

sudo reboot now

Part 4. Verify NVIDIA 510 Drivers

After you log back into your system, you can view the status of the graphic card with the “nvidia-smi” command.

nvidia-smi

Example output:

Alternatively, open your Nvidia X Server GUI to confirm the driver’s build version.

Example:

Comments and Conclusion

Congratulations, you have installed the latest NVIDIA 510 Graphic Card Drivers on Debian 11 Bullseye Desktop. Do not forget to keep checking for updated packages through the download link as it is still in beta and has not made its way onto any repository.

Once the beta has ended, most repositories that support third-party NVIDIA proprietary drivers will feature the software. If not, you can continue to install drivers manually as you have done for the beta.