Ubuntu has officially released the Ubuntu 21.10 codenamed Impish Indri. This has seen the introduction of GNOME 40 as the default desktop, and sadly GNOME 41 did not make the final cut. The release also introduces Linux Kernel 5.13 among new applications and other back-end performance improvements.

Some of the other features.

Yaru light theme by default

New installer made with Flutter

Zstd compression for packages

Wayland enabled for NVIDIA driver users

Touchpad improvements

New wallpapers

The following tutorial will go over the steps needed to upgrade to Ubuntu 21.04 Impish Indri successfully.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Ubuntu 21.04 or higher.

Ubuntu 21.04 or higher. User account: A user account with sudo or root access.

Update your Ubuntu operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

The tutorial will be using the sudo command and assuming you have sudo status.

To verify sudo status on your account:

sudo whoami

Example output showing sudo status:

[[email protected] ~]$ sudo whoami root

To set up an existing or new sudo account, visit our tutorial on How to Add a User to Sudoers on Ubuntu.

To use the root account, use the following command with the root password to log in.

su

Install Required Packages

To successfully upgrade to Ubuntu 21.10, you will need to run the following command in your Ubuntu terminal.

sudo apt install update-manager-core ubuntu-release-upgrader-core -y

By default, these should be installed. If not, then the command will re-install these packages.

To find your Ubuntu terminal, press and hold on to your keyboard CTRL+ALT+T to bring the terminal up quickly.

Note, make sure that all updates are also installed. This should have already been done, but if missed, run the following command.

sudo apt update && sudo apt dist-upgrade

Run the Upgrade Manager

The first step is to open your Ubuntu terminal (CTRL+ALT+T) and type in the following command:

sudo update-manager -c

Depending on your Internet connection and other factors, it can take a few moments. Once done, users should see the following window appear within a minute:

Example:

This is the notification that you can upgrade to Ubuntu 21.10. Hit the “Upgrade..” button to proceed.

Next, you will see the release notes for Impish Indri. To proceed, click the “Upgrade” button.

Example:

Next, the upgrade manager will process all the required packages it will need to download and update. Once it has finished, you will get one last final prompt. Also, you can view the details if you so desire of what will be upgraded by clicking > Details.

To proceed and start the upgrade, click the “Start Upgrade” button.

Example:

Note that you will immediately see a pop-up alert informing you that the screen lock is disabled during the upgrade. Click the “Close” button to close the message and proceed.

Example:

The update process will now begin. This will take several minutes to complete depending primarily on your Internet connection and system hardware speed. Once done, you will come to the option of removing obsolete packages.

By default, you should remove these, but this is a personal choice as some prefer keeping them for roll-backs.

Example:

Next, the installation will finish up with either keeping or removing the obsolete packages depending on your response. The following job is to restart your system to complete the upgrade to 21.10 which a prompt will appear asking you to do so.

Click the “Restart Now” to proceed with restarting your system.

Example:

First Look Impressions

Once you have completed restarting your system, you will come to the login screen. As below, you will have noticed some new UI changes in the login window with the latest GNOME 40.

Login to your account, you will then be taken into your new look Ubuntu 21.10 desktop. Firstly, the wallpaper is now the official theme representing an Impish Indri, and some of the UI has been cleaned up with the introduction of GNOME 40.

And now the applications menu.

How to Upgrade Ubuntu 21.04 to 21.10 Impish Indri 13

What do you think of the new look?

Additional – Verify System Information

Now that you have checked out the new looks and features in your Ubuntu terminal (CTRL+ALT+T) use the following command to verify the further distribution details.

lsb_release -a

Example output:

Additionally, in the About graphical UI located in the settings panel, you can confirm the system’s information. Another handy package to install is Screenfetch. To install this package, use the following command in your terminal.

sudo apt install screenfetch -y

Once installed, run the following command in your terminal.

screenfetch

Example output:

Congratulations, you have successfully upgraded to the new Ubuntu distribution 21.10 codenamed Impish Indri.

Optional – Remove Old Obsolete Packages

After the upgrade, If you choose to keep the obsolete packages and now would like to remove them.

Re-open your terminal (CTRL+ALT+T) and execute the following command.

sudo apt autoremove --purge

This will clean up your system, beware it may take a few moments since you will have lots of obsolete packages to remove from the distribution upgrade.

In the tutorial, you have learned how to upgrade your existing Ubuntu 21.04 short-term to its newest edition, 21.10 Impish Indri. Overall, the latest Ubuntu 21.10 looks and feels much better compared to Ubuntu 20.10 and 21.04. The introduction of GNOME 40 is visually appealing, along with new apps and a different 5.13 kernel.