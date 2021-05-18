How to Upgrade Ubuntu 20.04 / 20.10 to Ubuntu 21.04

Reboot the machine, which you can do from a desktop or in a terminal by typing reboot



Proceed to Install Ubuntu 21.04



After the reboot, go back into Terminal and type the following command below.

Hint you may be getting annoyed with bringing up Terminal so many times a shortcut is to do Ctrl+Alt+T

update-manager -d

You should see the following pop up if everything is right for you to upgrade, hit upgrade as below:



Enter your password to authenticate. The next screen will show a Distribution Upgrade screen window. A pop-up will show altering you that all third-party sources/PPA’s will be disabled, and you must accept it to upgrade successfully. You can re-enable them after the upgrade.

After the upgrade, the terminal will tell you to remove all old packages, just hit Remove. Once done, do the following command to check your current version:

lsb_release -a

Output should be:

No LSB modules are available. Distributor ID: Ubuntu Description: Ubuntu 21.04 Release: 21.04 Codename: Hirsute



Option 2. Terminal Upgrade or Install Ubuntu 21.04



Preinstall Ubuntu 21.04



The following guide is for a non-graphical option that uses terminal commands instead. Firstly, open the terminal with your keyboard Ctrl+Alt+T and enter the following to upgrade existing software. Make sure to do back-ups as recommended at the start of our guide:

sudo apt update && sudo apt dist-upgrade -y

Make sure you have the prerequisites installed by entering the below.

sudo apt install update-manager-core ubuntu-release-upgrader-core -y

You now need to edit your update-manager/release-upgrades configuration file using a text editor. We will use nano in this instance.



sudo nano /etc/update-manager/release-upgrades

At the end of the file prompt, you will see make sure it is normal and not LTS. Make sure to save the file, do Ctrl+O and confirm then Ctrl+X to exit.



Installing Ubuntu 21.04



Begin the process, note it’s the same process from 20.04/20.10 as it is for 20.10 to 21.04 as we are no longer upgrading to a development branch, you will need to do this process twice if going from 20.04 to the latest Hirsute Hippo as you cannot skip out on 20.10.

do-release-upgrade

Once you completed the upgrade, type the following to confirm the version.

lsb_release -a

Example output:

No LSB modules are available. Distributor ID: Ubuntu Description: Ubuntu 21.04 Release: 21.04 Codename: Hirsute

A word of warning will be to check if you have essential software necessary to run on your system. You will need to make sure that 21.04 repositories are up to date or ahead of the LTS repositories.

Currently, Ubuntu 21.04 is working well since the first pain of the EFI bug that paused the upgrade roll-out, but it is still very new and loaded with bugs to fix. PPA’s, as mentioned above that may not be available compared to your LTS 20.04 version, so do take some caution/research when upgrading and make sure you have back-ups ready!

Welcome to the Hirsute Hippo club!