AlmaLinux 8.5 is finally here and is codenamed Arctic Sphynx. The new version of the incoming AlmaLinux 8.5 is filled with many improvements such as Nginx 1.20, Node.js 16, Ruby 3.0, PHP 7.4.19, and many more new module streams and enhancements. Also included are an enhanced Cockpit web console and support for the recently released OpenJDK 17.

Currently, this is in beta status and should not be installed or upgraded on production servers/systems or critical working environments. However, if you are game enough to try the new release, it is worth checking out.

In the following tutorial, you will get a step-by-step walkthrough of how to upgrade an existing AlmaLinux 8.0 system to 8.5.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: AlmaLinux 8.

AlmaLinux 8. User account: A user account with sudo privilages or root access (su command).

Update your AlmaLinux operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh -y

The tutorial will be using the sudo command and assuming you have sudo status.

To verify sudo status on your account:

sudo whoami

Example output showing sudo status:

[joshua@almalinux ~]$ sudo whoami root

To set up an existing or new sudo account, visit our tutorial on How to Add a User to Sudoers on AlmaLinux.

To use the root account, use the following command with the root password to log in.

su

Important Notice

AlmaLinux 8.5 is still in beta release, and the tutorial will be updated when a full release has occurred, but this should not be installed on any critical environments. Betas can be unstable and potentially can cause loss of data through various bugs. If you upgrade, make sure to have snapshots and backup plans.

Import the Beta Repository

First, open your terminal and clean any obsolete packages before importing the new beta repository to install 8.5-1.el8.

sudo dnf clean all

Example output:

26 files removed

Note, your output will be different.

Next, import the beta repository.

sudo dnf install https://repo.almalinux.org/almalinux/almalinux-release-latest-8-beta.x86_64.rpm

Example output:

Type Y, then press the ENTER KEY to proceed with importing the repository.

Upgrade to AlmaLinux 8.5

With the repository now added, begin the process of upgrading to 8.5-1.el8.

In your terminal, execute the following.

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

Example output:

As above, you can see a comprehensive list of packages that will be upgraded, installed, and removed.

Type Y, then press the ENTER KEY to proceed with importing the repository.

Depending on your hardware, resources, and an internet connection, the upgrade can take several minutes.

Once the upgrade has been completed, you must reboot your system. While you are in your terminal, execute the following.

reboot

Once logged back in, open your terminal and use the following command to verify the version of AlmaLinux installed.

hostnamectl

Example output:

As above, you have successfully upgraded to the new release.

In the tutorial, you have learned how to update to AlmaLinux 8.5. Overall, the release is still in beta mode. Still, if you upgrade and encounter issues, you can report the issue on the AlmaLinux Bug Tracker, and further information can be found on the AlmaLinux 8.5 Wiki changelog.