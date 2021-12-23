How to Install XanMod Kernel on Fedora 35

How to Keep XanMod Kernel Updated

XanMod is a free, open-source general-purpose Linux Kernel alternative to the stock kernel with Fedora 35. It features custom settings and new features and is built to provide a responsive and smooth desktop experience, especially for new hardware.

XanMod is popular amongst Linux Gaming, streaming, and ultra-low latency requirements and often boasts the latest Linux Kernels before landing on Fedora.

Installing a third-party kernel may be for you for users seeking to have their system kernel up to date and not wanting to install kernels or use the testing/unstable repositories manually.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest XanMod Kernel on your Fedora operating system.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Fedora Linux 35.

Update Operating System

Update your Fedora operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh -y

The tutorial will be using the sudo command and assuming you have sudo status.

To verify sudo status on your account:

sudo whoami

Example output showing sudo status:

[joshua@fedora ~]$ sudo whoami root

To set up an existing or new sudo account, visit our tutorial on Adding a User to Sudoers on Fedora.

To use the root account, use the following command with the root password to log in.

su

Install Dependency Required

Before you proceed with the installation, run the following command to install or check that the package dnf-plugins-core is installed on your Fedora desktop.

sudo dnf install dnf-plugins-core -y

By default, this should be installed.

The tutorial will utilize the terminal, which can be found in your show applications menu.

Install XanMod Kernel Fedora

The first task is to enable the Copr repository rmnscnce/kernel-xanmod. In your terminal, use the following command.

sudo dnf copr enable rmnscnce/kernel-xanmod -y

With the Copr repository now enabled, you can install the XanMod Kernel.

sudo dnf in kernel-xanmod-edge

Example output:

Type Y, then press the ENTER KEY to proceed.

During the installation, you will be prompted to import the GPG key to verify the authenticity of the installed packages.

Example:

Type Y, then press the ENTER KEY to complete the installation.

Note, you can also install optional packages.

Optional. Install XanMod Edge Kernel with LLVM+Clang with full LTO:

sudo dnf in kernel-xanmod-exptl

Once installed, you need to reboot your PC, which you can quickly do in the terminal window.

reboot

Once you have returned to your system, verify the installation.

hostnamectl

Or you can use the cat version command.

cat /proc/version

Example output:

Remember, this version number will be different in time, and the XanMod kernel receives updates constantly.

To keep the Linux kernel you installed with XanMod up to date, you will run the standard dnf update and upgrade commands.

To check for updates.

sudo dnf update

If an upgrade is available.

sudo dnf upgrade

Alternatively, users should be using the upgrade –refresh command, which is faster and more accurate.

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh



How to Remove (Uninstall) XanMod Kernel

To remove XanMod Kernel, use the following command.

sudo dnf remove kernel-xanmod-edge

Example output:

Type Y, then press the ENTER KEY to proceed.

However, you will notice after rebooting that the XanMod kernel remains. To remove it in full from your system, you need to disable the repository, re-install the original Fedora Linux Kernel and find the XanMod kernel packages lastly to remove.

First, disable the Copr repository that XanMod was installed from.

sudo dnf copr disable rmnscnce/kernel-xanmod -y

Next, re-install the Fedora Kernel packages.

sudo dnf reinstall kernel*

Example output:

Type Y, then the ENTER KEY to proceed and re-install the Fedora default Kernel.

Next, reboot your PC.

reboot

Now back in your system, recheck the kernel version installed on your Fedora 35 system.

cat /proc/version

Example output:

Next, confirm that the original kernels are installed only using the rpm -qa command.

rpm -qa | grep `uname -r`

Example output:

Congratulations, you restored the original Fedora 35 default system kernel and removed XanMod Kernel entirely.

Comments and Conclusion

In the tutorial, you have learned how to install XanMod on Fedora 35. XanMod is designed for desktop users with the latest hardware, but this can be installed on any Fedora desktop or server currently supported.

One of the best features of using XanMod is that when the next Linux Kernel comes around, it is included on development/edge very quickly. Hence, it is worth the look, especially if you are into Linux gaming.