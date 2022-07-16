VSCodium is a fork of Microsoft Visual Studio Code Editor modified to have full open-source access. The source code for this product can be found on GitHub, which is licensed under the MIT license and will always remain free as long you don’t mind installing extra features via plugins or extensions from third parties like Telemetry transmitting your browsing habits across networks without permission.

The following tutorial will teach you how to install VSCodium on Rocky Linux 9. The tutorial will use the command line terminal with complete steps to install the official repository and tips on updating and removing the IDE securely and adequately.

Update Rocky Linux

The first step is ensuring your system is up-to-date to avoid issues during the installation and for good practice. This is done by opening your terminal and using the following command.

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

Install VSCodium

First, you will need to import the GPG and the repository. Luckily this is straightforward, and you will always have the most up-to-date version available on your workstation desktop.

Import the GPG key using the following command.

sudo rpmkeys --import https://gitlab.com/paulcarroty/vscodium-deb-rpm-repo/-/raw/master/pub.gpg

Next, import the repository using the following command.

printf "[gitlab.com_paulcarroty_vscodium_repo]

name=download.vscodium.com

baseurl=https://download.vscodium.com/rpms/

enabled=1

gpgcheck=1

repo_gpgcheck=1

gpgkey=https://gitlab.com/paulcarroty/vscodium-deb-rpm-repo/-/raw/master/pub.gpg

metadata_expire=1h" | sudo tee -a /etc/yum.repos.d/vscodium.repo

Now you can install VSCodium using the following command.

sudo dnf install codium -y

How to Launch VSCodium

Now that you have completed the installation, you can open the software in a few ways.

Using the command line terminal, you can open the software quickly by using the following command.

codium

The best way to use VSCodium for desktop users that prefer not to use the command line terminal is to open the GUI of the application by following the path.

Activities > Show Applications > VSCodium

Example:

Once opened, it has the same look and feels as Visual Code Editor, without all the telemetry. The only downside is that some Microsoft-developed extensions are not compatible with VSCodium. However, plenty of high-quality alternatives are available to fill any functionality gaps.

Example:

How to Update/Upgrade VSCodium

To check for updates using the command line, use the following command to allow a blanket check for any updates across all DNF packages.

sudo dnf update --refresh

How to Remove (Uninstall) VSCodium

When you no longer want VSCodium installed on your system, use the following command to remove it.

sudo dnf autoremove codium -y

Next, remove the repository using the following command if you never plan to re-install the IDE.

sudo rm /etc/yum.repos.d/vscodium*

Comments and Conclusion

VSCodium is an important project that provides a freely-licensed binary distribution of Microsoft’s editor VS Code. This allows the community to take control of the codebase, make contributions, and audit the software for potential security vulnerabilities. The project is open source and welcomes contributions from anyone in the community.