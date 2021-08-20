The VLC media player is an open-source, free portable, cross-platform media player software and streaming media server developed by the VideoLAN project. VLC can play nearly all known multimedia files and DVDs, Audio CDs, VCDs, and various streaming protocols and can be extended and customized with various plugins.

By default, Fedora Linux does not include VLC, so users wanting to use the software will need to install it manually. However, this is a straightforward process. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install VLC Media Player on your Fedora Linux operating system:

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Fedora Linux 34 (Newer versions will work also)

Fedora Linux 34 (Newer versions will work also) User account: A user account with sudo or root access.

Updating Operating System

Update your Fedora Linux operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo dnf update && sudo dnf upgrade -y

Add the Repository for VLC on Fedora Linux

The first step is to add the RPMFusion repository to your Fedora Linux system. To do this, use the following command:

sudo dnf install https://mirrors.rpmfusion.org/free/fedora/rpmfusion-free-release-$(rpm -E %fedora).noarch.rpm

Example output:

Type Y then press enter key to proceed with the installation:

Confirm that the repository was added correctly using the following command:

dnf repolist

Example output:

Highlighted is the RPMFusion repository that contains VLC media player, which is successfully added.

Install VLC On Fedora Linux

Now that you have the VLC repository installed, you can now proceed to install VLC itself.

To do this, use the following DNF install command:

sudo dnf install vlc

Example output of dependencies installed:

Type Y then press enter key to proceed with the installation:

During the installation, you will be prompted to import the GPG key:

Example of prompt:

Type Y, then press enter key to finish the installation.

Confirm VLC is installed by checking out the current version and build:

vlc -v

Example output:

VLC media player 3.0.16 Vetinari (revision 3.0.13-8-g41878ff4f2)

Note, updates for VLC will be done through your normal dnf update process with all other packages.

How to Launch VLC Player

Now that you have the VLC player installed launching VLC can be done in two ways.

In your terminal type:

vlc

If you would like to launch VLC and use the terminal, send it to the background:

vlc &

However, this isn’t practical, and you would use the following path on your Fedora Linux desktop to open with the path: Activities > Show Applications > VLC media player. If you cannot find it, use the search function in the Show Applications menu if you have many applications installed.

The time you open the VLC media player, you will be greeted with the Privacy and Network Access Policy pop-up as below.

Choose to allow metadata network access or untick the option to disable and click on the Continue button.

Congratulations, you have installed the VLC media player.

Uninstall VLC Media Player on Fedora Linux

If you no longer require VLC, to uninstall the media player use the following command:

sudo dnf autoremove vlc

This will also remove all unused dependencies that were installed with VLC.

In the tutorial, you have learned how to add the official VLC media player repository, install VLC and launch and remove it from your Fedora Linux operating system.

Overall, VLC Media Player is one of the best-known media players amongst all operating systems. For a good reason, with it being free, it supports nearly all known file formats without installing additional codecs and optimizing video and audio playback for your device. Whatever VLC cannot do can easily be extended with plugins.