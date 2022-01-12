Vivaldi is a freeware, cross-platform web browser developed by Vivaldi Technologies. It had grown from the downfall of Opera with many disgruntled when it changed from the Presto layout engine to a Chromium-based browser. This platform angered traditional Opera users. Since then, Vivaldi has become one of the most popular alternative Internet Browsers amongst the big three Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.

Vivaldi promotes itself as a leading browser with faster navigation, clever bookmarking, more intelligent browsing, extensive tab management, and a more visual approach.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Vivaldi Browser on Rocky Linux 8 Workstation.

Advertisement

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Rocky Linux 8.+.

User account: A user account with sudo or root access.

A user account with sudo or root access. Internet Access

Update Operating System

Update your Rocky Linux operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh -y

The tutorial will be using the sudo command and assuming you have sudo status.

To verify sudo status on your account:

sudo whoami

Example output showing sudo status:

[joshua@rockylinux ~]$ sudo whoami root

To set up an existing or new sudo account, visit our tutorial on How to Add a User to Sudoers on Rocky Linux.

To use the root account, use the following command with the root password to log in.

su

For desktop users, the tutorial will utilize the terminal for the installation found in Activities > Show Applications > Terminal.

Example:

Import Vivaldi Repository

By default, the Rocky Linux App stream does not have Vivaldi natively stored, so you must import the official Vivaldi RPM.

First, execute the following command to install the dnf-utils package. Run this command if unsure. It will not harm either way.

sudo dnf install dnf-utils -y

Next, import the repository using the following command.

sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://repo.vivaldi.com/archive/vivaldi-fedora.repo

Example output if successful:

Adding repo from: https://repo.vivaldi.com/archive/vivaldi-fedora.repo

Now that the repository has been added, confirm using the dnf repolist command.

dnf repolist | grep vivaldi

Example output:

vivaldi

As above in white highlight, you can see the Vivaldi repository is successfully added.

Now you can proceed to install the browser.

Advertisement

Install Vivaldi Browser

Now that you have imported the repository, you can install Vivaldi using the following.

First, update your repository list to reflect the new repository changes:

sudo dnf update --refresh

Now install the software with the following command:

sudo dnf install vivaldi-stable

Example output:

Type Y, then press the ENTER KEY to proceed and complete the installation.

Note that you will see the following prompt in your terminal for the GPG import during the installation.

Example:

Confirm the version and build of the Vivaldi Browser version installed on your operating system using the following command:

vivaldi --version

Example output only:

Vivaldi 5.0.2497.35 stable

How to Launch Vivaldi Browser

With the installation complete, you can run Vivaldi in a few different ways.

First, while you are in your terminal, you can use the following command:

vivaldi

Alternatively, run the Vivaldi & command in the background to free up the terminal:

vivaldi &

However, this isn’t practical, and you would use the following path on your desktop to open with the path: Activities > Show Applications > Vivaldi.

If you cannot find it, use the search function in the Show Applications menu if you have many applications installed.

Example:

The first time you open Vivaldi, you will be greeted by the following landing page to customize your browser.

Example:

You will have a series of about five pages of quick setting options to customize your Vivaldi experience. Overall, it should take 1 to 5 minutes at most, depending on how much customizing you would like to do.

Note, you will be able to choose a color theme, the Dark theme is quite popular along with Hot Pink, but others are available.

Example Dark:

Example Hot Pink:

Once done, you will see the final landing page, and you are good to go browsing.

Congratulations, you have successfully installed Vivaldi Browser on your openSUSE Leap 15 desktop.

How to Update Vivaldi Browser

To update, run the upgrade refresh command in your terminal as you would check your entire system for any updates.

sudo upgrade --refresh

If one is available, it will appear here as you used the DNF package manager to install Vivaldi.

How to Remove (Uninstall) Vivaldi Browser

To remove the Vivaldi Browser, execute the following terminal command:

sudo dnf autoremove vivaldi-stable -y

Once you have removed the Vivaldi browser, you can remove the repository using the following command.

sudo rm /etc/yum.repos.d/vivaldi*

Comments and Conclusion

You have learned how to import the Vivaldi rpm in the tutorial and install the web browser.

Overall, Vivaldi is a pretty good alternative to Firefox and Google Chrome, and its main rival is undoubtedly Brave Browser. However, Vivaldi comes with more features, and Brave is focused more on the privacy of its users. A new feature for Vivaldi is the tab management feature; by selecting multiple tabs, you can put them in a “stack,” which saves valuable real estate on the tab bar. Once in a stack, the tabs can be “tiled,” meaning the browser window is divided between the tabs, letting you work with several web pages simultaneously.