VeraCrypt is a free, open-source, and cross-platform data encryption tool available for all major Operating systems. It is an alternative to TrueCrypt, the popular encryption tool discontinued in 2014. VeraCrypt is easy to use and offers a variety of features that make it an excellent choice for encrypting data.

One of the best features of VeraCrypt is that it can be used to encrypt entire partitions or disks, making it ideal for protecting sensitive data. VeraCrypt offers three levels of encryption: standard, hidden, and plausible deniability. This allows users to choose the level of security that best suits their needs. Finally, VeraCrypt is highly customizable, allowing users to select from various options when encrypting their data. VeraCrypt is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a robust and easy-to-use data encryption tool.

The following tutorial will teach you how to install VeraCrypt on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using a LaunchPAD APT PPA with the command line terminal.

Update Ubuntu

First, update your system to ensure all existing packages are up to date to avoid conflicts.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Install VeraCrypt

The best APT package manager method is to import and install the PPA by Unit 193.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:unit193/encryption -y

Before you continue, run an APT update to reflect the newly imported PPA.

sudo apt update

Now install the application.

sudo apt-get install veracrypt -y

How to Launch VeraCrypt

Launching can be done in a few ways now that you have the software installed.

First, the software can be launched using the following command.

veracrypt

Most desktop users may elect to use the application icon to open the software, which can be achieved using the following path.

Activities > Show Applications> VeraCrypt.

Example:

Once open, you can begin to use the disk encryption software. First-time users, I highly recommend visiting the official documentation as even though the program GUI is straightforward, you may miss certain features that may be helpful.

Example:

Example:

How to Update/Upgrade VeraCrypt

The best method to ensure your installation is up-to-date is to open the command line terminal and run the following command.

sudo apt upgrade && sudo apt upgrade

The command will also ensure all other packages that use the APT package manager, including your system packages, are up-to-date. I suggest that users new to Linux run this command frequently to ensure your system works as intended, even if you have automatic GUI updates or notifications.

How to Remove (Uninstall) VeraCrypt

Use one of the following commands to suit the original installation method for users who no longer require the application.

sudo apt-get install veracrypt --purge -y

Next, you should remove the PPA for users who will not use the software again.

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:unit193/encryption -y

Comments and Conclusion

VeraCrypt is a great encryption tool with an easy-to-use interface. It’s open source and cross-platform, making it a good choice for people who want to keep their data safe. If you’re looking for an alternative to TrueCrypt, VeraCrypt is a good option.