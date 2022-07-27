Valentina is a software package for creating clothing patterns distributed according to the open-source software model. The main idea of this concept is to combine modern technologies with traditional design methods. The main feature of Valentina, which qualitatively distinguishes it from other solutions for the fashion industry, is the work with parametric patterns. This allows you to create complex pattern shapes using a set of basic parameters.

In addition, Valentina provides a wide range of tools for pattern creation, including automatic drawing tools, freehand drawing tools, and a library of ready-made templates. Thanks to these features, Valentina has become one of the most popular software packages for fashion designers and sewing professionals.

The following tutorial will teach you how to install Valentina on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using a LaunchPAD APT PPA with the command line terminal.

Update Ubuntu

First, update your system to ensure all existing packages are up to date to avoid conflicts.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Install Valentina

The best APT package manager method is to import and install the PPA by Roman.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:dismine/valentina-dev -y

Before you continue, run an APT update to reflect the newly imported PPA.

sudo apt update

Now install the application.

sudo apt-get install valentina -y

How to Launch Valentina

Launching can be done in a few ways now that you have the software installed.

First, the software can be launched using the following command.

valentina

Most desktop users may elect to use the application icon to open the software, which can be achieved using the following path.

Activities > Show Applications> Valentina.

Once open, you can begin designing your heart out. A handy feature is multi-lingual support that should pop up on first-time use. Further information can be found on the official website.

How to Update/Upgrade Valentina

The best method to ensure your installation is up-to-date is to open the command line terminal and run the following command.

sudo apt upgrade && sudo apt upgrade

The command will also ensure all other packages that use the APT package manager, including your system packages, are up-to-date. I suggest that users new to Linux run this command frequently to ensure your system works as intended, even if you have automatic GUI updates or notifications.

How to Remove (Uninstall) Valentina

Use one of the following commands to suit the original installation method for users who no longer require the application.

sudo apt-get install valentina --purge -y

Next, you should remove the PPA for users who will not use the software again.

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:dismine/valentina-dev -y

Comments and Conclusion

Valentina is an exciting solution for the fashion industry that combines modern technologies with traditional methods of designing patterns. The software has a lot of potential and could be an excellent option for people who want to create clothing patterns.