How to Install Ubuntu Kylin on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Ubuntu Kylin is a popular Chinese-specific edition of the Ubuntu operating system that features the Kylin Desktop Environment. This unique desktop environment has been specifically designed for the needs of the Chinese community, offering a smooth and seamless computing experience. Installing Ubuntu Kylin alongside Gnome on your Ubuntu system allows you to enjoy the best of both worlds and take advantage of its many benefits.
Features:
- Customized user interface
- Built-in support for Chinese input methods
- Easy access to popular Chinese software and services
- Optimized for performance and low resource usage
- Pre-installed software for productivity, entertainment, and communication
- Integration with the Chinese online ecosystem
- User-friendly settings and control center
Potential Cons:
- Limited language support outside of Chinese
- Some applications may not be available or optimized for the Kylin Desktop Environment
- Potential compatibility issues with non-Chinese software and hardware
- Limited community support and resources compared to more mainstream desktop environments.
Despite its potential cons, the Ubuntu Kylin desktop environment is highly recommended for those requiring a customized and localized computing experience. Whether you are a casual user, a student, a professional, or a business owner, you can benefit from its user-friendly interface, seamless integration with the Chinese online ecosystem, and pre-installed software that cater to your needs. Moreover, its ability to run alongside GNOME means you can switch between the two desktop environments whenever you need to, giving you greater flexibility and versatility.
In this guide, you’ll discover how to set up the Kylin Desktop Environment on either Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish LTS or Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa LTS through the use of the command line terminal. It’s important to remember that only Long-Term Support (LTS) versions of Ubuntu are compatible with Ubuntu Kylin.
Table of Contents
Step 1: Update Ubuntu
Before proceeding, it’s crucial to ensure your system is up-to-date by executing the following command.
sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade
Step 2: Import Ubuntu Kylin Repository
To install the latest version of Ubuntu Kylin, you need to add the official Ubuntu Kylin repository to your system. Begin by executing the command to install the required packages.
sudo apt install dirmngr software-properties-common apt-transport-https curl -y
For those new to importing GPG keys from Ubuntu’s KeyServer, there may be a problem where the terminal does not generate the needed directories. This can quickly be resolved by utilizing a command to establish these directories, ensuring a hassle-free experience accessing PPAs on Launchpad.
sudo gpg --list-keys
Example output:
gpg: directory '/root/.gnupg' created
gpg: keybox '/root/.gnupg/pubring.kbx' created
gpg: /root/.gnupg/trustdb.gpg: trustdb created
While this step is optional, you can execute the command and repeat the procedure if you encounter any difficulties.
Import the GPG key for the repository to confirm the validity of the packages.
sudo gpg --no-default-keyring --keyring /usr/share/keyrings/ubuntukylin.gpg --keyserver keyserver.ubuntu.com --recv-keys 9C949F2093F565FF
Example output:
gpg: key 9C949F2093F565FF: public key "Launchpad PPA for UbuntuKylin Members" imported
gpg: Total number processed: 1
gpg: imported: 1
Import the Ubuntu Kylin repository by utilizing the following command.
echo "deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/ubuntukylin.gpg] http://mirrors.aliyun.com/ubuntukylin/ $(lsb_release -cs) main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/ubuntukylin.list
Refresh the cache by executing an APT update after adding Ubuntu Kylin to your sources list.
sudo apt update
Step 3: Install Kylin Desktop Environment
With the imported Ubuntu Kylin repository, you can install the desktop environment by executing the following command.
sudo apt install ubuntukylin-desktop
The installation process will consume approximately 1GB in download and necessitate over 3GB of additional space. Upon installation, you will encounter the following prompt window.
Example:
The message in the above output informs you about the display manager to be selected, which in the case of Ubuntu Kylin, is “lightdm.” Press the “TAB” key to select “<Ok>” and then press the “ENTER KEY” to continue.
Example:
Upon completion of the installation, restart your system.
reboot
Step 4: Log in to Ubuntu Kylin
After you’ve completed the installation process and rebooted your system, you’ll immediately notice a change in the design of your boot screen, indicating a successful Ubuntu Kylin Desktop Environment setup. This will give you a reassuring visual confirmation that the installation has been completed successfully.
Example:
When you arrive back at the login screen, you’ll immediately observe that the background has been transformed. This is another sign that the installation of the Ubuntu Kylin Desktop Environment has been successful. Simply log in to access your new and improved desktop environment, ready for use.
Example (Click to Enlarge Image):
Upon logging in, you will be greeted with a stunning and visually appealing desktop, a key feature of Ubuntu Kylin. The layout and design of the desktop environment have been optimized to provide an intuitive and user-friendly experience. You will find a range of pre-installed applications and tools, making it easy to get started with your work or leisure activities right away.
For first-time users, it’s recommended to take some time to customize your settings and preferences to ensure that your experience with Ubuntu Kylin is tailored to your specific needs. You can change the desktop background, adjust the display resolution, install additional software, and more. This will help you get the most out of your new desktop environment and make it your own.
Example (Click to Enlarge Image):
Conclusion
Ubuntu Kylin is an excellent choice for a fast, reliable, and easy-to-use operating system specifically designed for the Chinese market. With its optimized features, user-friendly desktop environment, and wide range of applications, Ubuntu Kylin is the perfect choice for both new and experienced users. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can easily install Ubuntu Kylin on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 and start experiencing the benefits of this operating system. Whether you need to be productive, entertain yourself, or enjoy a simple and intuitive desktop experience, Ubuntu Kylin has you covered.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the system requirements for installing Ubuntu Kylin on Ubuntu?
Ubuntu Kylin requires at least 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage to run effectively. It is recommended that you use a 64-bit system for the best performance.
Is Ubuntu Kylin free to use on Ubuntu?
Yes, Ubuntu Kylin is a free operating system.
Is Ubuntu Kylin easy to use on Ubuntu?
Yes, Ubuntu Kylin is designed to be simple, intuitive, and user-friendly, making it easy for users of all skill levels to get the most out of their operating system.
Is Ubuntu Kylin safe on Ubuntu?
Yes, Ubuntu Kylin is a safe and secure choice for Ubuntu. The operating system is based on Ubuntu and uses the same underlying security features so that you can be confident in its reliability and stability.
How much input does the Chinese government have on Ubuntu Kylin?
Ubuntu Kylin is a collaboration between the Chinese government and Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu. The Chinese government provides input and suggestions on the development of Ubuntu Kylin to create a user-friendly and localized version of Ubuntu for the Chinese market. However, the final decision on what goes into the operating system is made by Canonical.
Can I use Ubuntu Kylin on Ubuntu?
Yes, you can change the language settings in Ubuntu Kylin to English or any other language of your choice.
Why should I use Ubuntu Kylin over Ubuntu default GNOME?
Ubuntu Kylin is explicitly designed for the Chinese market and offers a range of features and optimizations unavailable in the default Ubuntu GNOME environment. These include a custom desktop environment, a localized software center, and a range of pre-installed Chinese applications and tools. Ubuntu Kylin may be a perfect choice if you are looking for a user-friendly and optimized operating system tailored to the Chinese market.