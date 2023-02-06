How to Install Ubuntu Kylin on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04





Ubuntu Kylin is a popular Chinese-specific edition of the Ubuntu operating system that features the Kylin Desktop Environment. This unique desktop environment has been specifically designed for the needs of the Chinese community, offering a smooth and seamless computing experience. Installing Ubuntu Kylin alongside Gnome on your Ubuntu system allows you to enjoy the best of both worlds and take advantage of its many benefits.

Features:

Customized user interface Built-in support for Chinese input methods Easy access to popular Chinese software and services Optimized for performance and low resource usage Pre-installed software for productivity, entertainment, and communication Integration with the Chinese online ecosystem User-friendly settings and control center

Potential Cons:

Limited language support outside of Chinese Some applications may not be available or optimized for the Kylin Desktop Environment Potential compatibility issues with non-Chinese software and hardware Limited community support and resources compared to more mainstream desktop environments.

Despite its potential cons, the Ubuntu Kylin desktop environment is highly recommended for those requiring a customized and localized computing experience. Whether you are a casual user, a student, a professional, or a business owner, you can benefit from its user-friendly interface, seamless integration with the Chinese online ecosystem, and pre-installed software that cater to your needs. Moreover, its ability to run alongside GNOME means you can switch between the two desktop environments whenever you need to, giving you greater flexibility and versatility.

In this guide, you’ll discover how to set up the Kylin Desktop Environment on either Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish LTS or Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa LTS through the use of the command line terminal. It’s important to remember that only Long-Term Support (LTS) versions of Ubuntu are compatible with Ubuntu Kylin.

Step 1: Update Ubuntu

Before proceeding, it’s crucial to ensure your system is up-to-date by executing the following command.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Step 2: Import Ubuntu Kylin Repository

To install the latest version of Ubuntu Kylin, you need to add the official Ubuntu Kylin repository to your system. Begin by executing the command to install the required packages.

sudo apt install dirmngr software-properties-common apt-transport-https curl -y

For those new to importing GPG keys from Ubuntu’s KeyServer, there may be a problem where the terminal does not generate the needed directories. This can quickly be resolved by utilizing a command to establish these directories, ensuring a hassle-free experience accessing PPAs on Launchpad.

sudo gpg --list-keys

Example output:

gpg: directory '/root/.gnupg' created gpg: keybox '/root/.gnupg/pubring.kbx' created gpg: /root/.gnupg/trustdb.gpg: trustdb created

While this step is optional, you can execute the command and repeat the procedure if you encounter any difficulties.

Import the GPG key for the repository to confirm the validity of the packages.

sudo gpg --no-default-keyring --keyring /usr/share/keyrings/ubuntukylin.gpg --keyserver keyserver.ubuntu.com --recv-keys 9C949F2093F565FF

Example output:

gpg: key 9C949F2093F565FF: public key "Launchpad PPA for UbuntuKylin Members" imported gpg: Total number processed: 1 gpg: imported: 1

Import the Ubuntu Kylin repository by utilizing the following command.

echo "deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/ubuntukylin.gpg] http://mirrors.aliyun.com/ubuntukylin/ $(lsb_release -cs) main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/ubuntukylin.list

Refresh the cache by executing an APT update after adding Ubuntu Kylin to your sources list.

sudo apt update

Step 3: Install Kylin Desktop Environment

With the imported Ubuntu Kylin repository, you can install the desktop environment by executing the following command.

sudo apt install ubuntukylin-desktop

The installation process will consume approximately 1GB in download and necessitate over 3GB of additional space. Upon installation, you will encounter the following prompt window.

Example:

The message in the above output informs you about the display manager to be selected, which in the case of Ubuntu Kylin, is “lightdm.” Press the “TAB” key to select “<Ok>” and then press the “ENTER KEY” to continue.

Example:

Upon completion of the installation, restart your system.

reboot

Step 4: Log in to Ubuntu Kylin

After you’ve completed the installation process and rebooted your system, you’ll immediately notice a change in the design of your boot screen, indicating a successful Ubuntu Kylin Desktop Environment setup. This will give you a reassuring visual confirmation that the installation has been completed successfully.

Example:

When you arrive back at the login screen, you’ll immediately observe that the background has been transformed. This is another sign that the installation of the Ubuntu Kylin Desktop Environment has been successful. Simply log in to access your new and improved desktop environment, ready for use.

Example (Click to Enlarge Image):

Upon logging in, you will be greeted with a stunning and visually appealing desktop, a key feature of Ubuntu Kylin. The layout and design of the desktop environment have been optimized to provide an intuitive and user-friendly experience. You will find a range of pre-installed applications and tools, making it easy to get started with your work or leisure activities right away.

For first-time users, it’s recommended to take some time to customize your settings and preferences to ensure that your experience with Ubuntu Kylin is tailored to your specific needs. You can change the desktop background, adjust the display resolution, install additional software, and more. This will help you get the most out of your new desktop environment and make it your own.

Example (Click to Enlarge Image):

Ubuntu Kylin is an excellent choice for a fast, reliable, and easy-to-use operating system specifically designed for the Chinese market. With its optimized features, user-friendly desktop environment, and wide range of applications, Ubuntu Kylin is the perfect choice for both new and experienced users. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can easily install Ubuntu Kylin on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 and start experiencing the benefits of this operating system. Whether you need to be productive, entertain yourself, or enjoy a simple and intuitive desktop experience, Ubuntu Kylin has you covered.

