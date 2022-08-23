How to Install Telegram on Linux Mint 21 LTS

Telegram is a free, cross-platform messaging app with end-to-end encryption. It’s famous for providing video calling and other missing features from Facebook or Twitter – one of its main attractions! The application also has no ties between them (the big social media companies), meaning you can be sure your data won’t go unnoticed by anyone else besides whom it belongs; this makes Telegram a safe choice for anyone curious about trying out a new messaging app. Although it’s been around for less time than some competitors, Telegram has gained a loyal following thanks to its robust privacy features and commitment to user satisfaction. In an age where data breaches are becoming more common, it’s refreshing to see an app that puts users first and ensures their information is kept safe. If you’re looking for a new messaging app, Telegram is worth checking out.

In the following tutorial, you will learn to install Telegram on Linux Mint 21 LTS release series using apt package manager and flatpak package manager with some tips for maintaining or removing popular messenger software in the future.

Update Linux Mint

Before you begin, ensure your system is up-to-date to avoid any conflicts during the installation, and for good practice, use the terminal command as follows.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Install Telegram Desktop Client – APT Default Method

The first option is to use the default APT repository. This is a stable and secure version and is most recommended to install over any other package manager but can be outdated compared to Flatpaks alternative, usually up-to-date.

First, execute the following apt install command .

sudo apt install telegram-desktop -y

For users that would prefer a much more updated version package, use the APT PPA that is next.

Install Telegram Desktop Client – APT Telegram PPA

The tutorial has a few options to install Telegram, but for users wishing to install the latest Telegram package using a PPA maintained by Gianfranco Costamagna.

The first task is to import the GPG key needed for all the repositories.

If you have issues importing the GPG key, please see the end section on GPG troubleshooting at the end of the article.

sudo gpg --no-default-keyring --keyring /usr/share/keyrings/costamagnagianfranco.gpg --keyserver keyserver.ubuntu.com --recv-keys E36CE452F7C2AE96FB1354901BCB19E03C2A1859 >> /dev/null

With the GPG key imported, proceed to import the PPA with the following command.

echo 'deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/costamagnagianfranco.gpg] https://ppa.launchpadcontent.net/costamagnagianfranco/telegram/ubuntu jammy main' | sudo tee -a /etc/apt/sources.list.d/telegram-ppa.list

Next, run an APT update to reflect the newly imported PPA.

sudo apt-get update

Now install Telegram with the following command.

sudo apt install telegram-desktop -y

Users can confirm the version by checking the APT Policy using the following command.

apt-cache policy telegram-desktop

Example output:

As mentioned above, the PPA contains, at the time of this tutorial 3.7.3 version; the default APT version is 3.6.1. From the history of the PPA, updates are applied almost instantly as soon as Telegram releases them, making it the best installation method. Users with the standard version can import the PPA and just re-run the install command, automatically upgrading your existing version.

Install Telegram Desktop Client – Flatpak Method

The third option is to use the Flatpak package manager. This comes installed on Flatpak unless you removed it. This is another popular option similar to Snap but is featured amongst many distributions as an alternative third-party installation package manager for the latest packages.

First, re-install Flatpak if you have removed the package manager previously.

sudo apt install flatpak -y

Next, you need to enable Flatpack using the following command in your terminal:

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

Ideally, you should reboot at this stage; if you skip this and notice icons not appearing, the reboot will generate the paths required for the future.

reboot

Now run the installation using the following flatpak command.

flatpak install flathub org.telegram.desktop -y

How to Launch Telegram Desktop Client

Launching can be done in a few ways now that you have the software installed.

First, you can launch the application immediately by typing the following command in your terminal.

telegram-desktop

Lastly, Flatpak users can run from the terminal using the following command.

flatpak run org.telegram.desktop

However, this isn’t practical, and you would use the following path on your desktop to open it.

Taskbar > Internet > Telegram

Example:

Once you open Telegram, you will see the first default landing screen. From here, you can sign or create an account with either an email or your mobile number.

Example:

How to Update/Upgrade Telegram Desktop Client

Updates should appear in notifications, but if these fail to show sometimes, it is recommended to check using the terminal regardless use one of the following commands to check for updates.

APT Method

sudo apt update

Flatpak Method

flatpak update

How to Remove (Uninstall) Telegram Desktop Client

Use one of the following commands to suit the original installation method for users who no longer require the application.

APT Remove Method

sudo apt autoremove telegram-desktop --purge -y

Note that autoremove will also delete any unused packages from Telegram and other leftovers from previous applications. This is usually safe and should be done to keep your system from bloating.

Lastly, users that installed Telegram using the PPA remove the repository and GPG key using the following command.

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/telegram-ppa.list /usr/share/keyrings/costamagnagianfranco.gpg

Flatpak Remove Method

flatpak remove --delete-data org.telegram.desktop -y

Next, run the following command for any leftover clean-ups required, similar to the autoremove command described for the apt remove example command.

flatpak remove --unused

How to Fix Broken GPG Import

Users that have installed Linux Mint for the first time or have not imported a GPG key before using the command line terminal will often have issues importing GPG keys from LaunchPAD PPAs due to the directories not being created. This is an easy fix. Use the following command that will, in turn, generate the directories.

sudo gpg --list-keys

Example output:

As above, the necessary directories have been created. This can be skipped, and use the following GPG import command below. If you have any issues with directories missing for this and any other PPA GPG key in the future, just run the above command.

Comments and Conclusion

If you are looking for a more private messaging experience, Telegram is an excellent choice. It has many of the same features as WhatsApp, but with the bonus of encryption and privacy. With its large user base and cloud storage capabilities, Telegram is also a good choice for saving or downloading files. While there are some disadvantages to using Telegram, the pros outweigh them if you prioritize privacy when communicating with others.