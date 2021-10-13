Telegram is a popular free cross-platform, cloud-based instant messaging system. Telegram is famous for providing end-to-end encrypted video calling, VoIP, file sharing, amongst many other features. One of the main attractions of Telegram, it is unique in having no ties or shared interests with the big social media giants such as Facebook or Twitter. The application is also cross-platform, with versions of the app available for most operating systems for desktops and mobile/tablet devices.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the Telegram client on Linux Mint.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Linux Mint 20 or higher.

User account: A user account with sudo or root access.

Update your Linux Mint operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

The tutorial will be using the sudo command and assuming you have sudo status. To verify sudo status on your account:

sudo whoami

Example output showing sudo status:

[[email protected] ~]$ sudo whoami root

If you have not set up a sudo user account and would like to, visit our tutorial on Adding a User to Sudoers on Linux Mint.

To use the root account, use the following command with the root password to log in.

su

Install Option 1. Install Telegram with APT Manager

The first option is to use the default apt repository provided by Linux Mint. This is a stable and secure version. However, it may be a little dated it will serve the purpose well if you are just after a player.

First, execute the following apt install command:

sudo apt install telegram-desktop

Example output:

Type “Y”, then press the “ENTER KEY” to proceed with the installation.

Once installed, confirm the installation by checking the apt-cache policy on Telegram.

sudo apt-cache policy telegram-desktop

Example output:

Updates are handled using the standard apt update & upgrade command that you would have done at the start of the tutorial.

If you no longer wish to have Telegram installed with APT, use the following command to remove the package.

sudo apt autoremove telegram-desktop --purge

Example output:

This will automatically remove any unused dependencies that were installed originally with Telegram.

Install Option 2. Install Telegram with Snap

The second option is to use the Snap package manager. Linux Mint users may be familiar with Snap as it is created and maintained by Ubuntu; however, it does not come natively installed on your system. However, this can be installed relatively quickly.

To install Snap, use the following command:

sudo apt install snapd -y

Next, you need to install the “snap core files” for everything to work correctly. Failure to do this may result in issues down the track.

sudo snap install core

Example output:

2021-10-12T16:32:51+08:00 INFO Waiting for automatic snapd restart... core 16-2.51.7 from Canonical✓ installed

Once the core files have been installed successfully, restart your snap service.

sudo systemctl restart snapd

Next, install the Telegram package using snap:

sudo snap install telegram-desktop

Example output:

telegram-desktop 3.1.9 from Telegram FZ-LLC (telegram.desktop) installed

As above, this informs you the Telegram was successfully installed and the version number.

Snap packages are more significant in size than traditional repositories through the APT package manager for several reasons. However, the trade-off is more straightforward maintained packages that are often updated to the latest available version.

For the future, to update along with and any other packages installed by Snap, run the following command:

sudo snap refresh

If you no longer need to have Telegram installed, remove it using the Snap remove command.

sudo snap remove telegram-desktop

Example output:

telegram-desktop removed

Install Option 3. Install Telegram with Flatpak

The third option is to use the Flatpak package manager. Linux Mint does not need to install Flatpak as it comes natively installed by default on your system. This is another popular option similar to Snap.

First, you need to enable Flatpack for Linux Mint using the following command in your terminal:

flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

Suppose the above command does not work due to not having Flatpak. Re-install the package manager using the following command in your terminal.

sudo apt install flatpak -y

Next, install Telegram using the following flatpak command:

flatpak install flathub org.telegram.desktop

Example output:

Type “Y” X2 times, then press the “ENTER KEY” to proceed with the installation.

Updates are handled by Flatpack automatically every time you log into your system. However, if you need to remove the Flatpack version of Telegram, run the following command:

sudo flatpak uninstall --delete-data org.telegram.desktop

Example output:

Type “Y”, then press the “ENTER KEY” to remove using Flatpack.

How to Launch Telegram Media Player

Now that you have the Telegram client installed, launching can be done in two ways.

In your terminal type:

telegram

If you would like to launch Telegram and use the terminal, send it to the background:

telegram &

However, this isn’t practical, and you would use the following path on your desktop to open with the path: Taskbar > Internet > Telegram. If you cannot find it, use the search function in the Show Applications menu if you have many applications installed.

Example:

Once you open Telegram, you will see the first default landing screen. From here, you can sign or create an account with either an email or your mobile number.

Congratulations, you have successfully installed Telegram on Linux Mint.

In the tutorial, you have learned how to add the official Telegram client in three different ways on your Linux Mint operating system.

Overall, Telegram has more advantages than cons if you are strictly looking for a more private communication client. It is self-owned values privacy-first along with no pesky advertisements of its products or external. Telegram provides a large amount of storage to save or download files, and it provides cloud storage because we can store or save files on the cloud.