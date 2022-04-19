TeamViewer is a global remote connectivity platform that provides secure access to any device globally. It’s used for online meetings and file sharing between computers and remotely controlled instrumentation such as robots or industrial machinery via VPN connections (virtual private networks).

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install TeamViewer on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish. The tutorial will import the official repository and gpg key and update and remove the remote desktop software using the command line terminal.

Update Ubuntu

Before proceeding with the tutorial, it is good to ensure your system is up-to-date with all existing packages.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Install Required Packages

The following dependencies will need to be installed. Most of these packages would already be present on your system, but running the command can help ensure they’re installed.

sudo apt install wget apt-transport-https gnupg2 -y

If you skip and encounter issues, return and just run the command.

Install TeamViewer

The first step is to import the GPG key to verify the authenticity of the packages. In your terminal, execute the following command to import to your keychain.

wget -O- https://download.teamviewer.com/download/linux/signature/TeamViewer2017.asc | gpg --dearmor | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/teamview.gpg

Next, import the repository.

echo "deb [arch=amd64 signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/teamview.gpg] \ http://linux.teamviewer.com/deb stable main" \ | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/teamviewer.list

Now run an APT update to reflect the newly imported repository.

sudo apt update

Finally, you can install the TeamViewer using the following command.

sudo apt install teamviewer -y

Note that you may see a keep source or import maintainer during the installation. Ideally, choose to compare changes; keep the original if they are still the same.

Example:

Type N to proceed.

How to Launch TeamViewer

Now that you have the software installed, launching can be done in a few ways.

Using the command line terminal, you can open it quickly by using the following command.

teamviewer

If you would like to launch and use the terminal at the same time, send it to the background:

teamviewer &

The best way to use TeamViewer for desktop users that prefer not to use the command line terminal is to open the GUI of the application by following the path.

Activities > Show Applications > TeamViewer.

Example:

Most Ubuntu users now would be Wayland users, and you will notice a message saying Wayland is not supported.

Example:

Sadly, the planned support for Wayland is not going to come soon. It has already been in discussion for a few years, so I would expect it to come in the next decade; so for now, you will need to log out and log back in using the Ubuntu on Xorg .

Example:

Once open, you can begin using TeamViewer using Xorg, and you can start connecting to a remote PC by getting its address or give another user your own

Example:

For novice users or users new to computing, remember to proceed with caution with who you give your details. This goes for any software of this type, and it is highly recommended to use the refresh button on the password to generate a new one every time someone externally has finished.

How to Update/Upgrade TeamViewer

The software should update by itself with your system packages for desktop users using the APT package manager. For users that would like to check manually, use the following command in your terminal.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

How to Remove (Uninstall) TeamViewer

When you no longer want the video conference software installed on your system, use the following command to remove it.

sudo apt autoremove teamviewer --purge -y

Remove the repository if you plan not to re-install the software again.

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/teamviewer.list

After removing the repository list file, remove the GPG.

sudo rm /usr/share/keyrings/teamviewer.gpg

Comments and Conclusion

In the tutorial, you have learned how to install TeamViewer on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS using the official repository and maintain and remove it.

TeamViewer is a global remote connectivity platform that provides secure access to any device globally. It has been one of the most used in recent years, with intense competition coming from AnyDesk. TeamViewer is free for individual use. However, any commercial use will require a license to be purchased.