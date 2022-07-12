How to Install SMPlayer on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

SMPlayer is a free, open-source media player with built-in codecs that can play virtually any video and audio format. SMPlayer doesn’t need any external codecs and provides many exciting features, like the ability to play YouTube videos and search for subtitles or cast to external devices. Even though SMPlayer is available for all major platforms, including Windows, macOS, and Linux, it’s still one of the best options for Linux users because of its simple user interface and flexible settings.

In addition, SMPlayer is also portable, so you can carry it around on a USB drive and use it on any computer without leaving traces behind. So if you’re looking for a media player that can play practically any file type without hassle, SMPlayer is worth trying.

The following tutorial will teach you how to install SMPlayer Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using a LaunchPAD APT PPA with the command line terminal.

Update Ubuntu

First, update your system to ensure all existing packages are up to date to avoid conflicts.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Install SMPlayer – APT PPA Method

The best APT package manager method is to import and install the PPA by Alexander Pozdnyakov.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:alex-p/smplayer -y

Before you continue, run an APT update to reflect the newly imported PPA.

sudo apt update

Now install the application.

sudo apt-get install smplayer smplayer-themes -y

Install SMPlayer – Flatpak Method

The second option is to use the Flatpak package manager. Flatpak is not installed natively on Ubuntu 22.04, given Canonical is behind both Ubuntu and Snaps, but it is available to install if you so wish.

First, install the Flatpak manager unless you have it pre-installed already.

sudo apt install flatpak -y

For users installing Flatpak for the first time, it is often recommended to reboot your system. Failure to do this can occur with odd issues, such as paths not being generated for icons.

sudo reboot

SKIP THE REBOOT IF FLATPAK IS INSTALLED.

Next, you need to enable Flatpack using the following command in your terminal.

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

Now install SMPlayer using the following flatpak command.

flatpak install flathub info.smplayer.SMPlayer -y

How to Launch SMPlayer

Launching can be done in a few ways now that you have the software installed.

First, the software can be launched using the following command.

smplayer

Alternatively, Flatpak users will need to launch using the command below from a terminal instance.

flatpak run info.smplayer.SMPlayer

Most desktop users may elect to use the application icon to open the software, which can be achieved using the following path.

Activities > Show Applications> SMPlayer.

Example:

Pin

Once open, you can begin using the multimedia player. First-time users, I suggest visiting SMPlayers first steps for those who want to explore in-depth about the player or learn additional information you may not know.

Example:

How to Update/Upgrade SMPlayer

The best method to ensure your installation of SMPlayer is up-to-date is to open the command line terminal and run the following command.

Depending on the method of installation used, the following commands can be used to update.

APT Update Method

sudo apt upgrade && sudo apt upgrade

Flatpak Update Method

flatpak update

The command will also ensure all other packages that use the APT package manager, including your system packages, are up-to-date. I suggest that users new to Linux run this command frequently to ensure your system works as intended, even if you have automatic GUI updates or notifications.

How to Remove (Uninstall) SMPlayer

Use one of the following commands to suit the original installation method for users who no longer require the application.

APT Remove Method

sudo apt autoremove smplayer smplayer-themes -y

Next, you should remove the PPA for users who will not use the software again.

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:alex-p/smplayer -y

Flatpak Remove Method

flatpak uninstall --delete-data info.smplayer.SMPlayer

Next, run the following command for any leftover clean-up.

flatpak remove --unused

Comments and Conclusion

SMPlayer is a great media player with many features. It doesn’t need any codec packs and can play almost all video and audio formats. You can also cast to external devices, search and download subtitles, and more. Give it a try!