Skype is a proprietary telecommunications application software owned and developed by Microsoft. Skype is one of the most known and recognized software for video, audio, and text communication app available across multiple platforms. For the most part, free to download and use, Skype is an excellent tool for keeping in touch with friends or working remotely with colleagues.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Skype on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line terminal and optional version builds of stable and unstable.

Update Ubuntu

First, update your system to ensure all existing packages are up to date. This will ensure no conflicts arise as best as possible during the installation.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Install Dependencies

To complete the installation, you will need to install the following software packages by using the following command in your terminal.

sudo apt install software-properties-common apt-transport-https wget ca-certificates gnupg2 -y

If you are unsure, run the command; it will not harm you.

These are the most common software packages found on nearly all Linux distributions.

Import Skype GPG Key

In the first step, you will need to download the GPG key.

wget -O- https://repo.skype.com/data/SKYPE-GPG-KEY | sudo gpg --dearmor | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/skype.gpg

Install Skype

Now that you have imported the repository, you can install Skype using the following.

First, update your repository list to reflect the new repository changes:

sudo apt-get update

Now install either the Skype stable or unstable (development) version. Please note you cannot import both repositories; if you want to switch, you will need to remove then re-import the desired version repository and re-install.

Install Skype Stable

Next, add the repo as follows:

echo deb [arch=amd64 signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/skype.gpg] https://repo.skype.com/deb stable main | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/skype-stable.list

Now install the Skype stable client with the following command.

sudo apt install skypeforlinux -y

Install Skype Unstable

For most users, installing the unstable or better-known term preview build is not advised, but for those that love to live on the edge, please make sure you have removed skype stable for good practice.

echo deb [arch=amd64 signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/skype.gpg] https://repo.skype.com/deb unstable main | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/skype-stable.list

Now install the Skype stable client with the following command.

sudo apt install skypeforlinux -y

How to Launch Skype

With the installation complete, you can run skype in a few different ways.

First, while you are in your terminal, you can use the following command:

skype

However, this isn’t practical, and you would use the following path on your desktop.

Activities > Show Applications > Skype.

Example:

As above, the tutorial installed the preview/unstable build, which has a different icon, so you will know instantly which version you have installed.

Once open, log in or create an account and you can begin to use Skype on your Ubuntu desktop.

Example:

How to Update/Upgrade Skype

To update, run the APT update command in your terminal as you would check your entire system for any updates.

sudo apt update

If one is available, use the upgrade option:

sudo apt upgrade

How to Remove (Uninstall) Skype

To remove Skype, use the following command; remember this is the same command for both stable and unstable versions.

sudo apt autoremove skypeforlinux -y

Note unused dependencies will also be removed.

Next, use the following command for users who want to remove Skype altogether.

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/skype*.list

Finally, delete the GPG key.

sudo rm /usr/share/keyrings/skype*.gpg

Comments and Conclusion

In the tutorial, you have learned how to securely import the GPG key and Skype repository on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and then install the stable or unstable version of Skype.

Skype is a powerful communication tool that has revolutionized the way people talk to one another. It’s easy to use and can be accessed on any device, making it perfect for personal and business conversations. Skype is here to stay and will continue to be an essential part of our lives with its market leadership.