Last Updated on August 16, 2021 by Joshua James



Skype is a proprietary telecommunications application software that is owned and developed by Microsoft. Skype is one of the most known and recognized software for video, audio, and text communication app available across multiple platforms. For the most part, free to download and use, Skype is an excellent tool for keeping in touch with friends or working remotely with colleagues.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Skype with Nginx on Rocky Linux 8.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Rocky Linux 8.+

Rocky Linux 8.+ User account: A user account with sudo or root access.

Install Skype RPM for Rocky Linux

The first step is to open your terminal window and add the following:

sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://repo.skype.com/rpm/stable/skype-stable.repo

Example output:

Adding repo from: https://repo.skype.com/rpm/stable/skype-stable.repo

You should receive the following output that informs you the repository is successfully added to your system. However, for those that would like to check, run the following command:

dnf repolist

Example output:

Install Skype on Rocky Linux

Now that you have successfully installed the RPM repository, it is time to run the installation command:

sudo dnf install skype for linux

Type Y, then press the enter key to proceed with the installation.

Note, a prompt will appear advising you to import the GPG key which is required to complete the installation:

Type Y, then press the enter key to proceed with the installation.

Once the installation is complete, you should see the following end output:

Installed: skypeforlinux-8.75.0.140-1.x86_64

Congratulations, you have successfully installed Skype on Rocky Linux.

How to Launch Skype

In your terminal, you can open skype using the following command:

skypeforlinux

However, this isn’t practical, and you would use the following path on your Rocky Linux 8 desktop to open with the path: Activities > Show Applications > Skype. If you cannot find it, use the search function in the Show Applications menu if you have many applications installed.

The first time you open Skype, you will be greeted by the following:

Click the Let’s go button, which will take you to the login screen:

Create a new account, or use your existing account to sign in, and that’s it you have installed and launched Skype for Rocky Linux.

In the tutorial, you have learned how to install Skype on Rocky Linux. Overall, Skype allows you to make both video and voice calls to your personal and business contacts. For users of Rocky Linux being focused more on the enterprise side, Skype can be a useful tool amongst many for conversations amongst teams.