



















Rust is an open-source systems programming language that focuses on speed, memory safety and parallelism. Developers use Rust to create a wide range of new software applications, such as game engines, operating systems, file systems, browser components and simulation engines for virtual reality. Rust is syntactically similar to C++ but can guarantee memory safety by using a borrow checker for validating references.

For users and especially developers wanting to try out Rust Programming language, at the end of this guide, you will know how to install Rust on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. The same principle will work for the newer version Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo).

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Ubuntu 20.04 – optional (Ubuntu 21.04 and Linux Mint 20)

Ubuntu 20.04 – optional (Ubuntu 21.04 and Linux Mint 20) User account: A user account with sudo or root access.

A user account with sudo or root access. Required packages: build-essential, curl, gcc and make.

Firstly, make sure your Ubuntu operating system is updated to date:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Next, install the required packages that are needed during the installation of Rust:

sudo apt install curl build-essential gcc make -y

Install Rust On Ubuntu 20.04

Once you have completed the required installation of packages in prerequisites, you now can use (curl) to download the Rust installation script by executing the following command:

curl --proto '=https' --tlsv1.2 -sSf https://sh.rustup.rs | sh

You should see an output like the example below. Type 1 and hit Enter to continue.

The entire installation should take between 1 to 5 minutes, depending on your servers internet speed and hardware. Once successfully completed, you will see the following outcome:

Verify the version build of Rust installed, which in turn will show you it is successfully installed as well. Type the following command and hit enter:

rustc --version

Example output (This will change in time with newer versions):

Note, you will need to activate the (Rust environment) for your current shell. This is done using the following command to activate the rust environment:

source ~/.profile source ~/.cargo/env

Create Rust Sample Project Application

So you have installed Rust and believe it should be working correctly. The best way to verify when installing a programming language on your operating system is to create a quick test application. For the guide, you will create the famous (Hello World) output using rust.

First, you need to create a directory that will serve as a (Workspace):

mkdir ~/rust-projects

Secondly, change the directory to the Workspace and create a sample application with the following command:

cd rust-projects && nano helloworld.rs

Next, enter the following code for the hello world test:

fn main() { println!("Hello World, this is a test provided by LinuxCapable.com"); }

Save and close (CTRL+O) and then exit (CTRL+X) then compile the program with the following command:

rustc helloworld.rs

This will create an executable application after it has finished compiling. The application will be in your current directory as the example output below:

To run the application you created using Rust, run the program with the execute command:

./helloworld

Example output from the test application as below:

To update Rust is quite easy and is done with a simple command in your terminal. Type in the following:

rustup update

Example output:

How to Remove (Uninstall) Rust

If in the future you no longer require Rust on your Ubuntu operating system, run the following command:

rustup self uninstall

Example output:

To successfully remove type (Y) and press the enter key. You will then get the following output that Rust has been successfully removed from your Ubuntu system:

In the guide, you have learnt how to install Rust programming language on Ubuntu 20.04 with also learning how to create a basic test application. Overall, Rust is fantastic, especially in that it guarantees memory safety. You can’t write buffer overflows, dangling pointers or double-free bugs in Rust which instead of C/C++, you eliminate a whole class of security bugs in your software.

If you have questions, feel free to leave a comment below.