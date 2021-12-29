How to Install Rust on CentOS 8 Stream

Rust is an open-source programming language that focuses on speed, memory safety, and parallelism. Developers use Rust to create a wide range of new software applications, such as game engines, operating systems, file systems, browser components, and simulation engines for virtual reality. Rust is syntactically similar to C++ but can guarantee memory safety by using a borrow checker for validating references.

For users, especially developers wanting to try out Rust Programming language, you will know how to install Rust Programming Language on CentOS 8 Stream.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Any current CentOS 8 Stream.

Any current CentOS 8 Stream. User account: root access

Updating Operating System

Update your CentOS Stream operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh -y

The tutorial will be using the sudo command and assuming you have sudo status.

To verify sudo status on your account:

sudo whoami

Example output showing sudo status:

[joshua@centos-stream ~]$ sudo whoami root

To set up an existing or new sudo account, visit our tutorial on adding a User to Sudoers on CentOS Stream.

To use the root account, use the following command with the root password to log in.

su

The tutorial will utilize the terminal, which can be found in your show applications menu.

Example:

Install Required Packages

The first step is to import the repository from EPEL (Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux); this will install updated dependencies and should be used regardless unless you are in a strict production environment.

In your terminal, use the following command to install EPEL.

sudo dnf install epel-release -y

Next, install CMake, GCC, and Make packages required when compiling packages in Rust.

sudo dnf install cmake gcc make curl clang -y

Advertisement

Install Rust Programming Language on CentOS 8 Stream

Once you have completed the required installation of packages in prerequisites, you now can use (curl) to download the Rust installation script by executing the following command:

curl --proto '=https' --tlsv1.2 -sSf https://sh.rustup.rs | sh

You should see an output like the example below. “Type 1” and hit “Enter” to continue.

Example:

The entire installation should take between 1 to 5 minutes, depending on your server’s internet speed and hardware. Once completed, you will see the following outcome:

You will need to activate the (Rust environment) for your current shell. This is done using the following command to start the rust environment:

source ~/.profile source ~/.cargo/env

Verify the version build of Rust installed, which in turn will show you it is successfully installed as well. Type the following command and hit enter:

rustc -V

Example output (This will change in time with newer versions):

rustc 1.57.0 (f1edd0429 2021-11-29)

Create Rust Sample Project Application

So you have installed Rust and believe it should be working correctly. When installing a programming language on your operating system, the best way to verify is to create a quick test application. For the guide, you will create the famous (Hello World) output using rust.

First, you need to create a directory that will serve as a (Workspace):

WARNING: DO NOT USE SUDO OR ROOT TO CREATE THE RUST PROJECT DIRECTORIES OR FILES, OR YOU WILL HAVE ISSUES COMPILING.

mkdir rust-projects

Secondly, change the directory to the Workspace and create a sample application with the following command:

cd rust-projects && nano helloworld.rs

Next, enter the following code for the hello world test:

fn main() { println!("Hello World, this is a test provided by LinuxCapable.com"); }

Save and close (CTRL+O) and then exit (CTRL+X) then compile the program with the following command:

rustc helloworld.rs

This will create an executable application after it has finished compiling. The application will be in your current directory.

To view this, use the ls command.

ls

Example:

To run the application you created using Rust, run the program with the execute command:

./helloworld

Example output from the test application as below:

Advertisement

How to Update Rust

To update Rust is relatively easy and is done with a simple command in your terminal. Type in the following:

rustup update

Example output:

How to Remove (Uninstall) Rust

If in the future you no longer require Rust on your operating system, run the following command:

rustup self uninstall

Example output:

To successfully remove, type “Y” and press the “ENTER KEY.”

You will then get the following output that Rust has been successfully removed from your system.

Advertisement

Comments and Conclusion

In the tutorial, you have learned how to install Rust programming language on your CentOS 8 Stream operating system and create a rudimentary test application.

Overall, Rust is fantastic, especially in that it guarantees memory safety. You can’t write buffer overflows, dangling pointers, or double-free bugs in Rust which, instead of C/C++, eliminate a whole class of security bugs in your software.