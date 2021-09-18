Redis is an open-source (BSD licensed), in-memory key-value data structure store used as a database, cache, and message broker. Redis supports data structures such as strings, hashes, lists, sets, sorted sets with range queries, bitmaps, hyperlog logs, geospatial indexes, and streams. Redis also provides high availability with its Redis Sentinel software logic, creating automatic partitioning across Redis nodes with Redis Cluster.

At the end of the guide, you will know how to install and configure Redis on your Debian 11 Bullseye operating system.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Debian 11 Bullseye

Debian 11 Bullseye User account: A user account with sudo privilages or root access (su command).

Updating Operating System

Update your Debian 11 operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Root or Sudo Access

By default, when you create your account at startup with Debian compared to other distributions, it does not automatically receive sudoers status. You must either have access to the root password to use the su command or visit our tutorial on How to Add a User to Sudoers on Debian.

Install Redis

By default, Redis 5 series comes included in the Debian 11 repositories. To install the Redis service, type the following command:

sudo apt install redis-server

Example output:

Type Y, then press ENTER KEY to proceed with the installation.

Verify Redis was installed correctly by verifying using the apt-cache policy command:

sudo apt-cache policy redis-server

Example output:

Next, verify the status and make sure Redis is running and, more importantly, with no errors:

systemctl status redis-server

Example output:

Note, Reddis actively listens to localhost on the default port 6379. To confirm this type, the following:

ps -ef | grep redis

Example output:

[email protected]:/home/joshua# ps -ef | grep redis redis 5048 1 0 09:23 ? 00:00:00 /usr/bin/redis-server 127.0.0.1:6379 root 5563 3653 0 09:25 pts/0 00:00:00 grep redis

Now, while you are testing everything is working and operational, it’s a good idea to connect to your Redis service and then perform a ping test.

To perform the test, enter the following command:

redis-cli

Once connected, your terminal will display (127.0.0.1:6379). Now ping the Redis service as follows:

ping

Example output:

127.0.0.1:6379> ping PONG

Type the following to exit the Redis instance:

exit

Congratulations, you have installed Redis on your Debian 11 Bullseye operating system and verified it is operational. Next, you can configure Redis.

Configure Redis

Configure Redis as a Cache

Redis can be configured in a few ways. The most notable action of why people use Redis is for caching purposes. To do this, you need to open the “/etc/redis/redis.conf” file using nano editor.

sudo nano /etc/redis/redis.conf

Now, add the following to the end of the file. Note that you can change the memory value to whatever you like or, more importantly, optimal for your web application and server hardware.

maxmemory 500mb maxmemory-policy allkeys-lru

As you can see, the setting in the guide has 500MB dedicated to Redis as it is on a dedicated host with lots of RAM to spare. Once the 500MB is exhausted, Redis removes any key as per the LRU algorithm.

Another option is if you like your Redis service to listen to all services, you can do this in two ways:

Comments the bind to IP:

# bind 127.0.0.1 ::1

Alternative:

bing 0.0.0.0

Note, make sure your internal network is trustworthy and appropriate security controls are in place.

Once done, save your changes CTRL+O then exit CTRL+X. Now restart the Redis service by typing:

sudo systemctl restart redis-server

Optional – Allow Redis UFW Rules

If you have UFW installed, you need to create UFW allow rules on the TCP port 6379. Depending on your installation and requirements if using singular or in a cluster network, some examples are below:

Additional network IP server instance:

sudo ufw allow proto tcp from <ip address> to any port 6379

Cluster network with many instances:

sudo ufw allow proto tcp from <ip address>/24 to any port 6379

Note, the second UFW rule is a subnet rule. Note, make sure the internal network is secure and trustworthy before allowing it.

Now, as you tested at the start of the guide by pinging your Redis service to make sure it was operational, you can try the firewall rules and changes in IP by using the “redis-cli” command:

redis-cli -h <ip address> ping

If setup correctly, the output should be:

pong

In the guide, you have learned how to install Redis on Debian 11 Bullseye by using its default repositories through the apt package manager. You have learned how to test the service by pinging it and changing the memory limit and network interface to suit various setups.

To find more information about how to manage your Redis installation, visit the Redis documentation page.