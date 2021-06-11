How to Install Redbot Discord Bot on Ubuntu 20.04

Discord is a top-rated online chatting program, especially amongst the gaming community. A popular feature with these channels is the inclusions of bots that range from moderation commands, music bots, trivia bots, leveling, and much more. Most bots are run on servers, and you can invite, however many of these Bots require monetary requirements to unlock more features, which can be unstable and a security risk.

So, a growing trend lately is the rise of open-source, self-hosted free Discord bots, one of the absolute powerhouses in this field is called Red Discord Bot. Redbot comes with all features that can be enabled or disabled, along with a vast 3rdParty plugin page of community projects.

The Discord bot can be installed on various operating systems. However, you will learn how to install Redbot on a Ubuntu 20.04 LTS server for the tutorial, a popular choice amongst Discord bots.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Ubuntu 20.04 – optional (Ubuntu 21.04)

– optional User account: A user account with sudo or root access.

A user account with sudo or root access. Required Packages: wget

Update your Ubuntu 20.04 operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Next, the prerequisites are:

Python 3.8.1 or greater; Python 3.9 is currently not supported!

Pip 18.1 or greater

Git 2.11+

Java Runtime Environment 11 (for audio support)

Install GIT:CORE PPA

You will need to install GIT:CORE PPA, which the git developers maintain. Our guide on how to install the custom PPA can be found here.

sudo apt install software-properties-common && sudo add-apt-repository ppa:git-core/ppa -y

Install Dependencies – Python3, PIP, OpenJDK

To install Python 3 and Pip3 and additional packages, Redbot requires running the following commands.

sudo apt install python3.8 python3.8-dev python3.8-venv python3-pip git openjdk-11-jre-headless build-essential nano -y

Create a Virtual Environment

Redbot is required to be installed in a virtual environment. You cannot skip this step.

You can create a virtual environment using the python-venv environment, which is the easier way as follows.

python3.8 -m venv ~/redenv

Then activate the virtual environment.

source ~/redenv/bin/activate

Next, you will be in the virtual environment shell, and you will notice your prefix will have (redenv) as this was the name you assigned when creating the environment.

Example:

Install Redbot Discord Bot

Now that you are in your virtual environment, you can install Redbot in the virtual environment you have created and run.

The first option, install without additional config backend support:

python3 -m pip install -U pip setuptools wheel && python3 -m pip install -U Red-DiscordBot -y

The second option, to install with PostgreSQL support:

python3 -m pip install -U pip setuptools wheel && python3 -m pip install -U "Red-DiscordBot[postgres]" -y

Redbot Discord Bot Set-Up

Now you have installed Redbot in your virtual environment. We can now set the discord bot up on your server.

To set up the Discord bot instance, type the following command.

redbot-setup

This will set the location of data, your storage backend, and the instance’s name (used for running the bot).

Once done setting up the instance, run the following command to run Red:

redbot

Next, you will see the following output. The self prompts are pretty straightforward as per the below example.

First, you will see you enter the instance name. In our example, we used Redbot.

~$ redbot-setup Hello! Before we begin, we need to gather some initial information for the new instance. Please enter a name for your instance, it will be used to run your bot from here on out. This name is case-sensitive and should only include characters A-z, numbers, underscores (_) and periods (.). redbot

Depending on the install option you choose for back-end support, pick the storage backend.

We've attempted to figure out a sane default data location which is printed below. If you don't want to change this default please press [ENTER], otherwise input your desired data location. Default: /home/bytesboss/.local/share/Red-DiscordBot/data/redbot You have chosen /home/bytesboss/.local/share/Red-DiscordBot/data/redbot to be your data directory. Please confirm [Y/n]: y Please choose your storage backend (if you're unsure, just choose 1). JSON (file storage, requires no database). PostgreSQL (Requires a database server) 1

Once Redbot has finished setting up, your final output should be as follows.

Your basic configuration has been saved. Please run redbot <name> to continue your setup process and to run the bot. First time? Read the quickstart guide: https://docs.discord.red/en/stable/getting_started.html

Create Discord Bot Application

Now, everything has been sorted with Redbot and your self-hosted server; when running the command “redbot <your instance name,” you would have noticed that you saw the following output.

Please enter a valid token. You can find out how to obtain a token with this guide: https://docs.discord.red/en/stable/bot_application_guide.html#creating-a-bot-account

You will need to create a Discord Bot application to enter a token ID. You achieve this in the following steps below.

Create Application

Make sure you have created the discord account that will be its owner as below steps.