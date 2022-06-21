qView is a free, open-source image viewer designed to be minimal and space-efficient with super-fast opening images. The image viewer features no cluttered interface, just your image with a title bar containing features such as animated GIF controls for easy viewing on any device.

For more information about what qView features and looks like before installing it, visit the qView website, which features some great examples of the image viewer in action.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install qView on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish desktop using the command line terminal with tips about installing the alternative development version and removing the application if required in the future.

Update Ubuntu

First, update your system to ensure all existing packages are up to date to avoid potential conflict issues during the installation.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Import qView PPA

For the latest stable version of qView, import the PPA maintained by Benjamin O using the following command.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:jurplel/qview -y

Now run an APT update to reflect the newly imported repository.

sudo apt-get update

Install qView

Now that the PPA is imported, you can begin installing with the following command.

sudo apt install qview -y

How to Launch qView

After the installation, you can run the application by following the path.

Activities > Show Applications > qView

Alternatively, if you cannot find it, use the search function in the Show Applications menu if you have many applications installed.

Example:

The first time you open qView, you will be prompted by a welcome message where you can set user-defined customization settings.

Example:

Once configured, you can begin using the application for your images.

Example:

How to Update/Upgrade qView

To update, run the APT update in your terminal as you would check your entire system for any updates. Ideally, run this command routinely to ensure all updates are being processed if using automatic GUI notifications to update your system primarily as the command terminal is the best method.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

How to Remove (Uninstall) qView

Users no longer interested in having the image viewer installed, use the command to remove the note app that matches your installation.

First, remove the application.

sudo apt autoremove qview --purge

Note that the above command removes all associating unused packages and all data for complete removal.

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:jurplel/qview -y

Comments and Conclusion

If you’re looking for an image viewer that is both minimal and powerful, qView is the answer. It has all the features you need without any of the clutter, and it’s been designed from the ground up to be as space-efficient as possible and super fast compared to other image viewers in its category.