Quod Libet is a powerful and versatile audio player that gives users much control over their music collection. First and foremost, Quod Libet is free and open-source, meaning anyone can contribute to its development or modify it to suit their needs. It is also cross-platform, meaning it can be used on almost any operating system. Quod Libet’s main design philosophy is that users should be able to organize their music in whatever way they see fit.

To this end, Quod Libet is highly customizable and can be extended using regular expressions and boolean logic. Quod Libet is based on GTK, written in Python, and uses the Mutagen tagging library. This makes it a very efficient audio player that can play almost any audio file format. Overall, Quod Libet is an excellent audio player for those who want significant control over their music collection.

The following tutorial will teach you how to install Quod Libet on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using a LaunchPAD APT PPA or Flatpak with the command line terminal.

Update Ubuntu

First, update your system to ensure all existing packages are up to date to avoid conflicts.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Install Quod Libet – APT Method

Ubuntu Repository

The first APT method is installing directly from the Ubuntu Jammy Jellyfish repository using the following command.

sudo apt install quodlibet -y

LaunchPAD PPA Method

Alternatively, users can install the PPA version that can be, in most cases, ahead of Ubuntu’s using the APT package manager method to import and install the PPA by Christoph Reiter.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:lazka/ppa -y

Before you continue, run an APT update to reflect the newly imported PPA.

sudo apt update

Now install the application.

sudo apt install quodlibet -y

Install Quod Libet – Flatpak Method

The next option is to use the Flatpak package manager. Flatpak is not installed natively on Ubuntu 22.04, given Canonical is behind both Ubuntu and Snaps, but it is available to install if you so wish.

First, install the Flatpak manager unless you have it pre-installed already.

sudo apt install flatpak -y

For users installing Flatpak for the first time, it is often recommended to reboot your system. Failure to do this can occur with odd issues, such as paths not being generated for icons.

sudo reboot

SKIP THE REBOOT IF FLATPAK IS INSTALLED.

Next, you need to enable Flatpack using the following command in your terminal.

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

Now install software using the following flatpak command.

flatpak install flathub io.github.quodlibet.QuodLibet -y

How to Launch Quod Libet

Launching can be done in a few ways now that you have the software installed.

First, the software can be launched using the following command.

quodlibet

Alternatively, Flatpak users will need to launch using the command below from a terminal instance.

flatpak run io.github.quodlibet.QuodLibet

Most desktop users may elect to use the application icon to open the software, which can be achieved using the following path.

Activities > Show Applications> Quod Libet

Example:

Once open for the first time, you will be prompted to scan and import.

Example:

This can be done at any time. Once done, you can begin using the player, and I suggest visiting the official user guide.

How to Update/Upgrade Quod Libet

The best method to ensure your installation is up-to-date is to open the command line terminal and run the following command.

Depending on the method of installation used, the following commands can be used to update.

APT Update Method

sudo apt upgrade && sudo apt upgrade

Flatpak Update Method

flatpak update

The command will also ensure all other packages that use the APT package manager, including your system packages, are up-to-date. I suggest that users new to Linux run this command frequently to ensure your system works as intended, even if you have automatic GUI updates or notifications.

How to Remove (Uninstall) Quod Libet

Use one of the following commands to suit the original installation method for users who no longer require the application.

APT Remove Method

sudo apt autoremove quodlibet -y

Next, for users that installed the PPA version, you should remove the PPA for users who will not use the software again.

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:lazka/ppa -y

Flatpak Remove Method

flatpak uninstall --delete-data io.github.quodlibet.QuodLibet

Next, run the following command for any leftover clean-up.

flatpak remove --unused

Comments and Conclusion

Quod Libet is worth checking out if you’re looking for a customizable and extensible audio player that will work on Windows, macOS, and Linux. The software has a large user base and is actively developed; you can find help in the official forum or on the Quod Libet subreddit if you run into any problems.