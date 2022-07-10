How to Install Qmmp on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Qmmp is a free and open-source audio player that is similar to Winamp. It is written in C++ using the Qt widget toolkit for the user interface, and it officially supports the operating systems Linux, FreeBSD, and Microsoft Windows. Qmmp has many features, including support for popular audio formats, themes, equalizer presets, Last.FM scrobbling, lyrics fetching, streaming from SHOUTcast and Icecast stations, skinned interfaces, and more.

The player also supports plugins, which allow for further customization and functionality. Overall, Qmmp is a powerful and versatile audio player that is well worth checking out for anyone in search of an excellent alternative to Winamp.

For additional information before installation, I recommend visiting the official website’s features page.

The following tutorial will teach you how to install Qmmp, also known as Qt-based Multimedia Player, on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using a LaunchPAD APT PPA with the command line terminal.

Update Ubuntu

First, update your system to ensure all existing packages are up to date to avoid conflicts.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Install Qmmp – APT PPA Method

The best method to is to use the APT package manager is to import and install the PPA by Ilya Kotov.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:forkotov02/ppa -y

Before you continue, run an APT update to reflect the newly imported PPA.

sudo apt update

Now install the audio player.

sudo apt-get install qmmp-qt6 qmmp-plugin-pack-qt6 -y

Install Qmmp – Flatpak Method

The second option is to use the Flatpak package manager. Flatpak is not installed natively on Ubuntu 22.04, given Canonical is behind both Ubuntu and Snaps, but it is available to install if you so wish.

First, install the Flatpak manager if it was removed previously.

sudo apt install flatpak -y

For users installing Flatpak for the first time, it is often recommended to reboot your system. Failure to do this can occur with odd issues, such as paths not being generated for icons.

sudo reboot

SKIP THE REBOOT IF FLATPAK IS INSTALLED.

Next, you need to enable Flatpack using the following command in your terminal.

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

Now install Qmmp using the following flatpak command.

flatpak install flathub com.ylsoftware.qmmp.Qmmp -y

How to Launch Qmmp

Launching can be done in a few ways now that you have the software installed.

First, the software can be launched using the following command.

qmmp

Alternatively, Flatpak users will need to launch using the command below from a terminal instance.

flatpak run com.ylsoftware.qmmp.Qmmp

Most desktop users may elect to use the application icon to open the Qt-based Multimedia Player, which can be achieved using the following path.

Activities > Show Applications> Qmmp.

Example:

Once open, you can begin loading and using the Qt-based multimedia player. For additional plugins, visit the Qmmp downloads page which has the downloadable files and other additional resources available.

Example:

How to Update/Upgrade Qmmp

The best method to ensure your installation of Qmmp is up-to-date is to open the command line terminal and run the following command.

Depending on the method of installation used, the following commands can be used to update.

APT Update Method

sudo apt upgrade && sudo apt upgrade

Flatpak Update Method

flatpak update

The command will also ensure all other packages that use the APT package manager, including your system packages, are up-to-date. I suggest that users new to Linux run this command frequently to ensure your system works as intended, even if you have automatic GUI updates or notifications.

How to Remove (Uninstall) Qmmp

Use one of the following commands to suit the original installation method for users who no longer require the application.

APT Remove MEthod

sudo apt autoremove qmmp -y

Next, you should remove the PPA for users who will not use the software again.

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:forkotov02/ppa -y

Flatpak Remove Method

flatpak uninstall --delete-data com.ylsoftware.qmmp.Qmmp

Next, run the following command for any leftover clean-up.

flatpak remove --unused

Comments and Conclusion

If you’re looking for a powerful and customizable audio player that runs on multiple platforms, Qmmp is worth checking out. It has a large community of users and developers constantly working to improve the software. With its growing popularity, it’s likely only a matter of time before even more features are added.