How to Install Python 3.11 on Fedora 35

Python is one of the most popular high-level languages, focusing on high-level and object-oriented applications from simple scrips to complex machine learning algorithms. Python is famous for its simple, easy-to-learn syntax, emphasizes readability, and reduces program maintenance costs and more straightforward conversion to newer releases. Python supports modules and packages, and one of the many is the popular PIP package manager.

Some of the features Python can do:

Python can be used on a server to create web applications.

Python can be used alongside software to create workflows.

Python can connect to database systems. It can also read and modify files.

Python can be used to handle big data and perform complex mathematics.

Python can be used for rapid prototyping or production-ready software development.

For users and especially developers wanting to try out Python’s latest release, you will know how to install Python 3.11 in the following tutorial on Fedora 35.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Fedora Linux 35.

Fedora Linux 35. User account: A user account with sudo or root access.

Update Operating System

Update your Fedora operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh -y

The tutorial will be using the sudo command and assuming you have sudo status.

To verify sudo status on your account:

sudo whoami

Example output showing sudo status:

[joshua@fedora ~]$ sudo whoami root

To set up an existing or new sudo account, visit our tutorial on Adding a User to Sudoers on Fedora.

To use the root account, use the following command with the root password to log in.

su

Install Dependency Required

Before you proceed with the installation, run the following command to install or check that the package dnf-plugins-core is installed on your Fedora desktop.

sudo dnf install dnf-plugins-core -y

By default, this should be installed.

The tutorial will utilize the terminal, which can be found in your show applications menu.

Example:

Option 1. Install Python 3.11 with DNF

To install the latest versions of Python 3.11 is a relatively straightforward process, given Fedora 35 is based on new packages. This is already present and often updated regularly when new releases arrive.

To begin the installation, use the following command.

sudo dnf install python3.11

Example output:

Type Y, then press the ENTER KEY to proceed with the installation.

Verify the installation by checking the build.

python3.11 --version

Example output:

Python 3.11.0a3+

Next, to open Python 3.11 shell, use the following command.

python3.11

Example terminal:

To exit the Python 3.11 shell, use the following command.

exit()

All updates are handled using the standard DNF manager as you would typically do for your other Fedora 35 packages.

Option 2. Install Python 3.11 by Compiling Source

The alternative option for those that feel up to more of a challenge or require specific advanced builds from the git repository of the source can opt to install directly from the source. The main issue with this method is that you cannot quickly update like the APT package manager and will need to recompile for any changes.

First, you will need to install the dependencies necessary to build Python 3.11:

sudo dnf install gcc openssl-devel bzip2-devel libffi-devel zlib-devel wget make -y

The second part is visiting the source downloads page on Python’s website and getting the latest version using (wget):

wget https://www.python.org/ftp/python/3.11.0/Python-3.11{version number}

An example is taken from the December 8th release:

wget https://www.python.org/ftp/python/3.11.0/Python-3.11.0a3.tar.xz

Note, this is Python 3.11 pre-release version; visit and check for updates.

The file archive is small, so it won’t take long to download. Once done, extract the archive:

tar -xf Python*

You will need to switch to the source directory and run the configuration script, which does an essential run-through checklist to ensure all dependencies are present for the installation to work.

Example:

cd Python-3.11.0a3

Next, set the configuration script.

./configure --enable-optimizations

Note, the (–enabled-optimizations) is recommended as it optimizes the Python binary by running multiple tests but takes extra time to compete.

Overall the process should take a few minutes, so it’s recommended not to skip.

The next option is to use the (make) command to start the build process.

make -j 2

Note, the (-j) corresponds to the number of cores in your system to speed up the build time. If you have a powerful server, you can set this as high as possible. If you don’t, it will be the default option of 1. To find out how many cores you have on your system, execute the following code:

nproc

Example output:

2

As you can see, we have two cores, so in the (make) command, we used (-j 2).

In the last step, once you have finished with the build process, you will install Python 3.11 source by executing the following:

sudo make altinstall

Note, the guide has used (altinstall) instead of the default (install) because it will overwrite the default python3 binary python binary file /usr/bin/python.

Check the version of the installation to make sure it has been installed successfully and its current build number:

python3.11 --version

Example output:

Python 3.11.0a3+

To open Python 3.11 shell, use the following command.

python3.11

Example of terminal:

To exit the Python 3.11 shell, use the following command.

exit()

Create a Test Virtual Environment

Python’s venv module is a virtual environment is a Python environment such that the Python interpreter, libraries, and scripts installed into it are isolated from those established in other virtual environments, and (by default) any libraries installed on your operating system, for example, those that are installed on your Linux Mint operating system to avoid clashing and disturbing your production environments.

To make sure Python 3.11 is installed correctly and functioning, create a quick Python project.

First, create the project directory and navigate to it:

mkdir ~/test_app && cd ~/test_app

Now inside the project root directory, run the following command to create a virtual environment, for the test name it test_app:

python3.11 -m venv test_app_venv

Next, activate the virtual environment as follows:

source test_app_venv/bin/activate

After starting the virtual environment, you will now be in the shell prompt terminal. You will notice the name of your environment will be prefixed. The tutorial example was (test_app_venv).

Example:

By default, PIP3.11 should be installed. PIP is the most used package manager for Python.

Before you begin, check if any upgrades are available for PIP.

python3.11 -m pip install --upgrade pip

Example output:

If you have trouble installing specific packages using PIP, you should install the following packages.

sudo dnf install gcc openssl-devel bzip2-devel libffi-devel zlib-devel wget make -y

The tutorial will now demonstrate installing Apache-Airflow with PIP and Python 3.11. This package needs additional packages to be installed, which are listed above.

Example:

pip3.11 install apache-airflow

Example output if successful:

Remove the test application using PIP3.11.

pip3.11 uninstall apache-airflow -y

Example output:

To exit the virtual environment, use the following command:

deactivate

Comments and Conclusion

In the tutorial, you have learned how to install Python 3.11 on Fedora 35 or compile from source and learning how to create a quick virtual environment.

Overall, Python 3.11 is still in development at this point, so sticking with Python 3.9 to 3.10 may be more desirable for the time being. For those wanting to test the latest Python, 3.11 is worth the investment to install.