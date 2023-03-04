How to Install Pulsar IDE on Manjaro Linux

Pulsar Edit IDE is a community-led, hyper-hackable text editor created as a successor to the original Atom text editor. While a community build for Atom was already available, the developers of Pulsar wanted to create a new version that would bring feature parity with the original Atom while introducing modern features and updated architecture.

According to the Pulsar documentation, the original team that worked on Atom-Community is now involved with creating Pulsar. They made a separate fork because they had different goals for the projects and wanted to modernize everything to present a successor to Atom.

Pulsar Edit IDE has all the essential features found in Atom, including the ability to install packages from Git repositories, smart autocompletion, a file system browser, multiple pane user interfaces, and find and replace features. However, it also introduces new features, such as a built-in package manager that allows users to easily manage and install packages, making the development process much smoother.

One of the most significant advantages of Pulsar is its cross-platform support, as it can run on Linux, macOS, and Windows. The highly customizable editor allows users to change keybindings, apply themes, manage packages, and configure their experience with all the available options.

If you want to use Pulsar Edit IDE on Manjaro Linux, this guide will demonstrate how to install it using the Arch Linux user repository and the natively installed Manjaro Pamac AUR helper.

Step 1: Update Manjaro

Before installing Pulsar Edit IDE on your Manjaro Linux system, it’s essential to ensure that your system is up-to-date to avoid any potential issues. Keeping your system up-to-date ensures you have the latest security patches and software updates.

Open the terminal and enter the following command to update all installed packages on your system:

sudo pacman -Syu

In some cases, if you haven’t updated your system in a while, some packages may be skipped during the update. If this happens, it is recommended to perform a full database dump using the following command:

sudo pacman -Syyu

Occasionally, you may encounter issues with GPG keys becoming invalid or corrupted during the update process. If this occurs, try running the following commands as a troubleshooting step:

sudo pacman -S archlinux-keyring manjaro-keyring sudo pacman-key --populate archlinux manjaro

If the issue persists, you can try the following steps as a last resort:

sudo rm -r /etc/pacman.d/gnupg sudo pacman-key --init sudo pacman-key --populate manjaro sudo pacman-key --populate archlinux sudo pacman -Syvv manjaro-keyring

After performing these steps, running the command sudo pacman -Syu again to ensure your Manjaro Linux system is fully up-to-date and ready to install Pulsar Edit IDE or other software packages is recommended.

Step 2: Enable AUR

Before installing Pulsar Edit IDE on Manjaro Linux using the pamac AUR helper, enabling the Arch User Repository (AUR) is necessary. AUR is a user-contributed repository for Arch-based Linux distributions, including Manjaro, and it contains many packages that are not available in the official repositories.

To check if AUR is already enabled in your Manjaro Linux system using the command line, enter the following command:

cat /etc/pamac.conf | grep EnableAUR

This command outputs the contents of the “pamac.conf” file and searches for the “EnableAUR” line. If AUR is enabled, the output will display the “EnableAUR” line without the “#” symbol at the beginning of the line.

If AUR is not enabled, you can enable it by running the following command:

sudo sed -Ei '/EnableAUR/s/^#//' /etc/pamac.conf

This command uses “sed” to locate the “EnableAUR” line in the “pamac.conf” file and remove the “#” symbol at the beginning of the line to enable AUR.

Once AUR is enabled, you can use the pamac AUR helper to install Pulsar Edit IDE or any other software package from AUR.

Step 3: Install Pulsar Edit IDE

To install Pulsar Edit IDE on your Manjaro Linux system using the pamac AUR helper, enter the following command in the terminal:

sudo pamac install pulsar-bin

This command will download and install the Pulsar Edit IDE package from the AUR repository. The installation process may take some time, depending on your system specifications. After the installation, you can launch Pulsar Edit IDE and start using it for your web development needs.

Step 4: Launch Pulsar Edit IDE

After installing Pulsar Edit IDE on Manjaro Linux, you can launch the application in two ways: through the menu application icon or the command terminal.

To launch Pulsar Edit IDE using the command terminal, enter the following command:

pulsar

Alternatively, to launch Pulsar Edit IDE using the application icon in the menu, follow these steps:

Click on the “Manjaro” icon in the lower-left corner of your screen. Type “Pulsar Edit IDE” in the search bar. Click on the icon for Pulsar Edit IDE to launch it.

Example of Pulsar Edit IDE application icon with Manjaro Linux:

When you first open Pulsar Edit IDE, you’ll notice that it is a very basic core of functionality that ships with several useful packages that add new features like the Tree View and the Settings View. There are more than 80 packages that comprise all of the functionality that is available in Pulsar by default.

You can install a new package using the Install tab in the Settings View. Open up the Settings View using LNX/WIN: Ctrl+, – MAC: Cmd+, click on the “Install” tab and type your search query into the box under Install Packages. The packages listed here have been published to https://web.pulsar-edit.dev, the official registry for Pulsar packages.

Once a package is installed in Pulsar, it will appear in the Settings View under the “Packages” tab. Clicking on a package’s “Settings” button will give you the settings screen for that package specifically. Here you have the option of changing some of the default variables for the package, seeing what all the command keybindings are, disabling the package temporarily, looking at the source code, seeing the current version of the package, reporting issues, and uninstalling the package.

Pulsar Edit IDE allows you to find and install new themes from the Settings View. These can be either UI or syntax themes, and you can search for them from the “Install” tab, just like searching for new packages. Press the “Themes” toggle next to the search box.

While it’s pretty easy to move around Pulsar Edit IDE by clicking with the mouse or using the arrow keys, some keybindings may help you keep your hands on the keyboard and navigate around a little faster. Pulsar Edit IDE supports all the standard Linux cursor movement key combinations. In addition to single-character movement, there are several other movement keybindings.

Here are some of the keybindings that you might find helpful:

Ctrl+Left – Move to the beginning of the word

Ctrl+Right – Move to the end of the word

Home – Move to the first character of the current line

End – Move to the end of the line

Ctrl+Home – Move to the top of the file

Ctrl+End – Move to the bottom of the file

With these keybindings and the ability to customize and add packages, Pulsar Edit IDE provides you the flexibility and customizability you need to work efficiently and effectively on your web development projects.

Example of Pulsar Edit IDE Application on Manjaro Linux:

How to Install Pulsar IDE on Manjaro Linux 4

Additional Tips

How to Update Pulsar Edit

Updating Pulsar Edit IDE on Manjaro Linux is a simple process that can be accomplished using the pamac package-management helper. Here are the steps to update Pulsar to the latest version:

Open the terminal and enter the following command to check for available updates for all installed packages, including Pulsar:

sudo pamac checkupdates -a

This command will display a list of available updates for your system, including any updates for Pulsar.

Next, run the following command to install any available updates for all installed packages, including Pulsar:

sudo pamac upgrade -a

This command will prompt you to review the updates and confirm the installation process. Be sure to review the updates carefully before proceeding.

How to Remove Pulsar Edit

To remove Pulsar Edit IDE from your Manjaro Linux system, you can use the pamac package-management helper in the terminal. Follow these steps to remove Pulsar:

Open the terminal and enter the following command:

sudo pamac remove pulsar-bin

This command will completely remove the Pulsar Edit IDE package from your system.

To clean up any unused files or packages that may be taking up space on your system, you can use the following command:

sudo pamac remove -o

This command will remove any orphaned packages no longer needed on your system.

If you previously enabled AUR on your Manjaro system and later decided that you no longer want to use it, you can disable it by running the following command:

sudo sed -Ei '/EnableAUR/s/^/#/' /etc/pamac.conf

This command will comment out the “EnableAUR” line in the “pamac.conf” file, effectively disabling AUR on your system.

Conclusion

In conclusion, installing Pulsar Edit IDE on Manjaro Linux is a simple process that can be completed in just a few steps. You can easily install, update, and remove Pulsar Edit IDE from your system by enabling the Arch User Repository (AUR) and using the pamac package-management helper. With its cross-platform support, built-in package manager, and smart autocompletion, Pulsar Edit IDE provides a powerful and customizable text editor to enhance your coding experience on Manjaro Linux.

Whether you’re a novice or an experienced developer, Pulsar Edit IDE offers a wide range of features and functionalities that can be tailored to suit your needs. From installing new packages and themes to customizing keybindings and settings, Pulsar Edit IDE provides a flexible and intuitive environment to help you code more efficiently and effectively. With its active community and ongoing development, Pulsar Edit IDE is a promising successor to Atom Text Editor that continues to evolve and improve.

FAQs on Pulsar with Manjaro