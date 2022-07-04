Pinta is an excellent image editing tool for both novice and experienced users. The user interface is straightforward yet still packed with features. The drawing tools are comprehensive and easy to use, and the wide range of effects makes it easy to add a professional touch to your images. One of the best features of Pinta is the ability to create unlimited layers. This makes it easy to keep your work organized and tidy, which is essential for anyone who wants to develop complex or detailed images. Pinta is a great all-around image editor in every artist’s toolkit.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Pinta on Fedora 36 Linux using the command line terminal and alternative methods using the default DNF package manager or for users that favor the most up-to-date version available with Flatpak alternative method.

Update Fedora

First, update your system to ensure all existing packages are up to date to avoid conflicts.

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

Install Pinta – DNF Method

The first installation option is to use the DNF package manager, the easiest and quickest installation method.

Run the following command to install the software.

sudo dnf install pinta -y

For a more up-to-date version, I would recommend the next method for users especially fond of using Flatpak installs.

Install Pinta – Flatpak Method

The second option is to use the Flatpak package manager. Flatpak should be already pre-installed on your Fedora 36 desktop unless you have removed it. Flatpaks are often ahead if the maintainer is active; in this case, it is with the new 4.0 Darktable release featured on Flatpak.

First, install the Flatpak manager if it was removed previously.

sudo dnf install flatpak -y

For users installing Flatpak for the first time, it is often recommended to reboot your system. Failure to do this can occur with odd issues, such as paths not being generated for icons.

sudo reboot

SKIP THE REBOOT IF FLATPAK IS INSTALLED.

Next, you need to enable Flatpack using the following command in your terminal.

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

Now install Pinta using the following flatpak command.

flatpak install flathub com.github.PintaProject.Pinta -y

If the above command does not work and you receive the “error: Unable to load summary from remote flathub: Can’t fetch summary from disabled remote ‘flathub’‘ use the following command.

flatpak remote-modify --enable flathub

How to Launch Pinta

Launching can be done in a few ways now that you have the software installed.

First, in your terminal, type the following command to launch immediately.

pinta

Alternatively, Flatpak users will need to launch using the command below from a terminal instance.

flatpak run com.github.PintaProject.Pinta

However, this is not practical, and you would use the following path on your desktop.

Show Applications > Show Applications> Pinata.

Example:

Once open, you can begin to use image-editing software. I suggest first-time users visit the official Pinta user guide for complete documentation on getting started with Pinta.

Example:

How to Update/Upgrade Pinta

Depending on the method of installation used, the following commands can be used to update.

DNF Update Method

sudo dnf update --refresh

Flatpak Update Method

flatpak update

How to Remove (Uninstall) Pinta

Use one of the following commands to suit the original installation method for users who no longer require the application.

DNF Remove Method

sudo dnf autoremove pinta

Flatpak Remove Method

flatpak uninstall --delete-data com.github.PintaProject.Pinta

Next, run the following command for any leftover clean-up.

flatpak remove --unused

Comments and Conclusion

If you’re looking for a powerful yet easy-to-use image editing application, Pinta is worth checking out. With over 35 effects and the ability to create unlimited layers, you’ll be able to create stunning images in no time. And best of all, it’s free!