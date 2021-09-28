With the rise of social media platforms such as Reddit, Facebook, Twitter, and online chat platforms such as discord, we have seen online bulletin forum communities dwindle. Personally, as I just mentioned, they are slowly making a comeback in specific niche communities over the newer additions. phpBB is one of the most extended open-source forum bulletin software on the market.

phpBB isn’t the only option. Others such as VBulletin, Nodebb, Xenforo, and so on, but most of these are paid with mixed reviews. VBulletin used to be a powerhouse, but now it’s a shadow of its former self. Xenforo is one of the best-paid bulletin pieces of software. However, that is just my personal opinion, but I will always choose phpBB first as it’s free, open-source, and has some great 3rd party open-source developers, both new devs and ones that have been around since the start.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install LEMP using the default packages from Rocky Linux 8 App stream or alternative packages from the EPEL repository, along with setting up phpBB for first-time use on Rocky Linux 8.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Rocky Linux 8.+

Rocky Linux 8.+ User account: A user account with sudo or root access.

A user account with sudo or root access. Required packages: curl, unzip

Update your Rocky Linux 8 operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo dnf update && sudo dnf upgrade -y

Optional. Install EPEL Repository

The first step is to import the repository from EPEL (Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux). This repository will give you the chance to install different packages to Rocky Linux 8 App Stream optionally. Often some of these are newer while at the same time incredibly stable compared to installing the complete cutting edge packages directly from the source.

sudo dnf install epel-release

Example output:

Type “Y,” then press “ENTER KEY” to proceed with the installation. Note, you will be prompted possibly to import the GPG key if installing from the EPEL or an alternative repository, type “Y” if this occurs.

It is always a good idea to verify if the repository was added successfully; this can be done with the dnf repolist command as below:

sudo dnf repolist

Example output:

As you can see, the EPEL repository is added correctly. Handy hint, you can reuse this command to see any future repository imports.

Install Nginx – (LEMP Stack)

Optional. Change Nginx Version Stream to EPEL

To kickstart the LEMP stack installation, you will need to install the Nginx web server. The tutorial would show the optional choice of which Nginx stream to install, which is handy if you installed the EPEL repository.

First, list the Nginx profiles available using the dnf module list command in your terminal:

sudo dnf module list nginx

Example output:

Since the tutorial is focusing on using the EPEL release, the Nginx mainline will be selected. But first, you need to reset the Nginx modules to change.

sudo dnf module reset nginx

Example output:

Type “Y,” then press “ENTER KEY” to proceed with resetting the module list.

Next, enable the Nginx module you prefer. For the tutorial, EPEL will be chosen, and if you want to use Nginx mainline, you will enter “nginx:mainline,” if you prefer the stable version, then it would be “nginx.1:20”.

To install EPEL mainline:

sudo dnf module enable nginx:mainline

To install EPEL stable:

sudo dnf module enable nginx:1.20

Install Nginx

Now it is time to install Nginx as part of the LEMP installation. Whether you have installed EPEL and using an Nginx build based on that repository or use the default Rocky Linux 8 App stream, the commands will be the same; just some of the outputs that are example only will differ.

To install Nginx, use the following command in your terminal:

sudo dnf install nginx

Example output:

Type “Y,” then press “ENTER KEY” to proceed with the installation.

Confirm the installation by checking the build version:

nginx -v

Example output:

nginx version: nginx/1.14.1

By default, when installing Nginx on AlmaLinux, it is not enabled. To enable on boot and to start, use the following:

sudo systemctl enable nginx && sudo systemctl start nginx

Example of successfully enabling (symlink):

Created symlink /etc/systemd/system/multi-user.target.wants/nginx.service → /usr/lib/systemd/system/nginx.service.

Now, check to see the status of your Nginx service with the following terminal command:

systemctl status nginx

Example output saying everything is ok:

Lastly, allow HTTP traffic through your firewall with the following command:

sudo firewall-cmd --zone=public --add-service=http --permanent

Reload the firewall with the following command:

sudo firewall-cmd --reload

Now, you can confirm that your Nginx webserver is operational by entering HTTP://server-ip or HTTP://domain-name in your Internet Browser, and you should get the following:

Install MariaDB (LEMP STACK)

Optional. Change to MariaDB 10.5

Rocky Linux App stream by default installs MariaDB 10.3, an older but incredibly stable version. However, the latest build of MariaDB at the time of this tutorial that is classed as a stable release is MariaDB 10.6.4. As you can imagine, the difference is pretty significant; however, as most users of Rocky Linux prefer using stability over cutting edge, a solution will be to use MariaDB 10.5 that is newer while at the same time being incredibly stable and still receiving bug fixes and security updates.

First, reset the MariaDB module list:

sudo dnf module reset mariadb

Example output:

Type “Y,” then press “ENTER KEY” to proceed with the module reset.

Next, enable MariaDB 10.5 to be the primary source when installing MariaDB.

sudo dnf module enable mariadb:10.5

Example output:

Type “Y,” then press “ENTER KEY” to proceed with the module switch to MariaDB 10.5.

Install MariaDB

Now, it is time to install MariaDB; depending on what version you choose, the outputs may differ, but the commands will be precisely the same.

sudo dnf install mariadb-server mariadb

Example output:

Type “Y,” then press “ENTER KEY” to proceed with the installation.

To confirm the installation of MariaDB and to check what build is installed, type the following command:

mysql --version

Example output:

mysql Ver 15.1 Distrib 10.5.9-MariaDB, for Linux (x86_64) using EditLine wrapper

Check MariaDB server status

Now you have installed MariaDB, and you can verify the status of the database software by using the following systemctl command:

systemctl status mariadb

By default, you will find MariaDB status to be off. To start MariaDB, use the following command:

sudo systemctl start mariadb

Now recheck the status, and you should get the following:

To stop MariaDB:

sudo systemctl stop mariadb

To enable MariaDB on system startup:

sudo systemctl enable mariadb

To disable MariaDB on system startup:

sudo systemctl disable mariadb

To restart the MariaDB service:

sudo systemctl restart mariadb

Secure MariaDB with Security Script

When installing MariaDB fresh, default settings are considered weak by most standards and cause concern for potentially allowing intrusion or exploiting hackers. A solution is to run the installation security script that comes with the MariaDB installation.

First, use the following command to launch the (mysql_secure_installation):

sudo mysql_secure_installation

Next, you will be given a prompt asking you to enter your (MariaDB root password). For now, press the (ENTER) key as the root password isn’t’ set yet as below:

Next, type (Y) and press enter to set up the (root) password as below:

The next series of questions you can safely hit (ENTER), which will answer (Y) to all the subsequent questions which ask you to (remove anonymous users, disable remote root login, and remove the test database). Note the (Y) is capitalized, meaning it is the default answer when you press the (ENTER) key.

Example below:

Overview of what should have been done above:

Setting the password for root accounts.

accounts. Removing root accounts that are accessible from outside the local host.

Removing anonymous-user accounts.

Removing the test database, which by default can be accessed by anonymous users.

This step is essential for MariaDB database security and should not be altered or skipped unless you know what you are doing.

Install PHP & PHP-FPM (LEMP STACK)

Optional. Import PHP 8.0 Repository

The last part to install in your LEMP installation is PHP. You will need to install (PHP-FPM) which is short for (FastCGI Process Manager). It is highly recommended the PHP install (Remi) repository. For those unaware, Remi is the maintainer for PHP releases on the Rhel family.

For the tutorial, we will install the newest PHP 8.0. However, it must be noted while phpBB works well with PHP 8.0 and higher, some of the plugins may face issues, so make sure you are only installing active and updated plugins which should be the standard in any CMS. If you encounter problems, uninstall PHP 8.0, and use PHP 7.4.

To install PHP from Remi’s repository, you will need to have installed the EPEL repository at the start of the tutorial. By default, PHP 7.2 is the default PHP choice for standard installation on Rocky Linux. A quick tip is to use the (list php) command to see the options available and the default.

enable (Remi repository) with the following:

sudo dnf install dnf-utils http://rpms.remirepo.net/enterprise/remi-release-8.rpm

Again as example output, type (Y) and enter to proceed:

Next, use the (dnf) command to update your repository list:

sudo dnf update

Now list the modules available for PHP using the following command:

sudo dnf module list php

You will get the following output as below. Note the (d) tag for default PHP to be installed:

As you can see above, the (d) tag is next to PHP 7.2, which you are going to need to reset and change to proceed to install PHP 8.0 on AlmaLinux. To reset the PHP list is easy with the following command:

sudo dnf module list reset php

Next, enable PHP 8.0 with the following command:

sudo dnf module enable php:remi-8.0

Note, you can enable PHP-7.4 by following the dnf module reset command and using the dnf module enable php:remi-7.4 command instead. Choose the version you require for the application, and this was just an example of having the latest PHP version of whatever PHP choice you decide.

Install PHP & PHP-FPM

Next, install PHP on your server; depending on which version of PHP, the outputs will look different; however, the commands stay the same.

sudo dnf install php

Example output:

Type “Y,” then press “ENTER KEY” to proceed with the installation. Note, you may be prompted to type “Y.”

Verify the installation and check the version and build:

php -v

Example output:

PHP 8.0.11 (cli) (built: Sep 21 2021 17:07:44) ( NTS gcc x86_64 ) Copyright (c) The PHP Group Zend Engine v4.0.11, Copyright (c) Zend Technologies with Zend OPcache v8.0.11, Copyright (c), by Zend Technologies

Now, by default, PHP-FPM is off and not enabled on boot. To enable on boot and start the service, use the following systemctl commands:

sudo systemctl enable php-fpm sudo systemctl start php-fpm

To confirm PHP-FPM is now running, use the following systemctl command:

Example output:

Remember, you do not need to use PHP 8.0, do some research if unsure, or better yet, ask in phpBB community forums, which works best currently; however, the process is the same along with commands to either using the default or other alternative versions in the dnf module list.

Now that LEMP is set up proceed to the actual phpBB installation.

Part 1. phpBB Backend Installation

Now that you have installed the LEMP stack, you can now proceed to install phpBB forums. As of the time of this tutorial, phpBB 3.3.4 is the latest version, and however, in time, like most things, this will change as they do a release roughly every six months. Check the downloads page to verify the version link is still valid.

Download & Directory Setup

First download phpBB:

cd /tmp && wget https://download.phpbb.com/pub/release/3.3/3.3.4/phpBB-3.3.4.zip unzip phpBB-3.3.4.zip sudo mv phpBB3 /var/www/html/phpbb

Now we need to modify the directory permission for NGINX:

sudo chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/html/phpbb sudo chmod -R 755 /var/www/html/phpbb

MariaDB Configurement

Now you proceed to make a database for your phpBB installation and future bulletin board.

First, bring up the MariaDB terminal instance as root:

sudo mysql -u root -p

Create the database for your forums:

CREATE DATABASE phpbb;

Create a database user called phpbbuser with a new password:

CREATE USER 'phpbbuser'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'new_password_here';

Then grant the user full access to the database by doing the following:

GRANT ALL ON phpbb.* TO 'phpbbuser'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'user_password_here' WITH GRANT OPTION;

Flush the privileges to make the changes activated:

FLUSH PRIVILEGES;

Now exit:

EXIT;

Your database for phpBB is now ready, and you will be entering the details once you get the web UI installation part of the tutorial.

PHP Configurement

To successfully install phpBB and operate it well into the future, you should increase a few options in the php.ini configuration file.

Firstly, open the php.ini file:

sudo nano /etc/php/7.4/fpm/php.ini

Next, you will find a recommended settings to work with phpBB. You will need to locate the settings and lines and change them to as follows:

max_execution_time = 180 (located on line 338) max_input_time = 90 (located on line 398) memory_limit = 256M (located on line 409) upload_max_filesize = 64M (located on line 846)

Optional, some increased security settings, this can be skipped:

cgi.fix_pathinfo=0 session.use_strict_mode = 1 session.use_cookies = 1 session.cookie_secure = 1 session.use_only_cookies = 1 session.name = LCCookies (Change the name, example: POPme) session.cookie_lifetime = 0 session.cookie_path = / session.cookie_domain = example.com (example only) session.cookie_httponly = 1 session.cookie_samesite = Strict

Once done, CTRL+O to save then CTRL+X to exit the file.

You will need to restart PHP for the changes to be active:

sudo systemctl restart php-fpm

Nginx Configurement

In your Nginx server block, you need to declare the PHP upstream and then the PHP locations.

The best way to create a new server block, using a subdomain such as forums or community.

An example of this is below, modify to suit your needs:

First, create the server block:

sudo nano /etc/nginx/sites-available/phpbb.conf

Now copy and paste the following into the server block, modify the domain name, SSL, root path, and anything else to suit your needs. The locations and PHP itself should not be touched unless you know what you are doing.

Example only:

server { listen 80; listen [::]:80; server_name www.example.com example.com; root /etc/nginx/sites-available/example.com/; index index.php index.html index.htm; server_name forums.linuxcapable.com; root /var/www/html/phpbb; index index.php index.html index.htm; access_log /var/log/nginx/forums-access.log; error_log /var/log/nginx/forums-error.log; location / { try_files $uri $uri/ @rewriteapp; # Pass the php scripts to FastCGI server specified in upstream declaration. location ~ \.php(/|$) { include fastcgi.conf; fastcgi_pass unix:/run/php-fpm/www.sock; fastcgi_split_path_info ^(.+\.php)(/.*)$; fastcgi_param PATH_INFO $fastcgi_path_info; fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME $realpath_root$fastcgi_script_name; fastcgi_param DOCUMENT_ROOT $realpath_root; try_files $uri $uri/ /app.php$is_args$args; fastcgi_pass phpbb; fastcgi_intercept_errors on; } # Deny access to internal phpbb files. location ~ /(config\.php|common\.php|cache|files|images/avatars/upload|includes|(?<!ext/)phpbb(?!\w+)|store|vendor) { deny all; # deny was ignored before 0.8.40 for connections over IPv6. # Use internal directive to prohibit access on older versions. internal; } } location @rewriteapp { rewrite ^(.*)$ /app.php/$1 last; } # Correctly pass scripts for installer location /install/ { try_files $uri $uri/ @rewrite_installapp =404; # Pass the php scripts to fastcgi server specified in upstream declaration. location ~ \.php(/|$) { include fastcgi.conf; fastcgi_split_path_info ^(.+\.php)(/.*)$; fastcgi_param PATH_INFO $fastcgi_path_info; fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME $realpath_root$fastcgi_script_name; fastcgi_param DOCUMENT_ROOT $realpath_root; try_files $uri $uri/ /install/app.php$is_args$args =404; fastcgi_pass phpbb; fastcgi_intercept_errors on; } } location @rewrite_installapp { rewrite ^(.*)$ /install/app.php/$1 last; } # Deny access to version control system directories. location ~ /\.svn|/\.git { deny all; internal; } gzip on; gzip_comp_level 6; gzip_min_length 1000; gzip_proxied any; gzip_disable "msie6"; gzip_types application/atom+xml application/geo+json application/javascript application/x-javascript application/json application/ld+json application/manifest+json application/rdf+xml application/rss+xml application/xhtml+xml application/xml font/eot font/otf font/ttf image/svg+xml text/css text/javascript text/plain text/xml; # assets, media location ~* \.(?:css(\.map)?|js(\.map)?|jpe?g|png|gif|ico|cur|heic|webp|tiff?|mp3|m4a|aac|ogg|midi?|wav|mp4|mov|webm|mpe?g|avi|ogv|flv|wmv)$ { expires 90d; access_log off; } # svg, fonts location ~* \.(?:svgz?|ttf|ttc|otf|eot|woff2?)$ { add_header Access-Control-Allow-Origin "*"; expires 90d; access_log off; } }

Note, the line with “fastcgi_pass unix:/run/php-fpm/www.sock;” is essential, without it FPM won’t be able to communicate.

Next, enable the new server block:

sudo ln -s /etc/nginx/sites-available/phpbb.conf /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/

Once enabled, you can do a quick dry run test of your Nginx service to make sure everything is working correctly:

sudo nginx -t

Example output if all is working correctly:

nginx: the configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf syntax is ok nginx: configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf test is successful

Now restart the Nginx service for phpBB to be accessible via the web UI:

sudo systemctl restart nginx

Optional – Secure Nginx with Let’s Encrypt SSL Free Certificate

Ideally, you would want to run your Nginx on HTTPS using an SSL certificate. The best way to do this is to use Let’s Encrypt, a free, automated, and open certificate authority run by the nonprofit Internet Security Research Group (ISRG).

First, install the certbot package as follows:

sudo dnf install python3-certbot-nginx -y

Once installed, run the following command to start the creation of your certificate:

This is the ideal setup that includes force HTTPS 301 redirects, Strict-Transport-Security header, and OCSP Stapling. Just make sure to adjust the e-mail and domain name to your requirements.

Now your URL will be https://forums.example.com instead of HTTP://forums.example.com.

Note, if you use the old HTTP URL, it will automatically redirect to HTTPS.

Part 2. phpBB Web UI Installation

If everything has worked correctly, we now move to the nominated address of your freshly installed phpBB forums. For our example, it is https://forums.linuxcapable.com for the tutorial example, and if successful, you will arrive at the main installation page for phpBB.

Once you arrive at the page, click the Install button on the left top-hand side to begin the graphical installation.

Example:

Next, you will be taken to the next screen advising you of the minimum specs and other technical information. After reading and double-checking, click the Install button on the bottom of the page.

Example:

On the next screen, you need to create the admin account for phpBB. Make sure this is filled correctly and with a strong password as this is important for recovery, amongst other things.

Example:

Now that you have entered your Admin details successfully, the database details screen will appear to fill out. First, keep the default MySQL with MySQLi Extension and enter localhost unless your database is located on a separate server, then place the server IP instead along with port if it was changed from the default.

Next in the tutorial example, the example database was named phpbb, with phpbbuser being the username that has access besides root to access the phpBB database. Lastly, the prefix is by default phpbb_, which you can keep the same, but if you are going to install multiple forums, it would be advised to change this to keep the prefix’s clean and separate.

Enter these and click submit to proceed.

Example:

Set your server configuration. If you are not running SSL, the default settings should be adequate. If you are running SSL, change them to suit your needs.

Example:

Next page, you can set up SMTP if you have a setup to enter. If not, leave defaults and hit next.

Example:

Set your Board Name / Title and Language. If you are unsure what to name your forums, leave defaults and hit submit. You can change these settings later.

Example:

How to Install phpBB with LEMP (Nginx, MariaDB, and PHP) on Rocky Linux 8 35

After hitting submit, you should see a final screen similar to below with the forums installed and a link taking you to the ACP panel. If you have errors refer back as a step, permission may have been missed.

Post phpBB Installation

Remove Installation Directory

Congrats on getting to this part. After logging into your ACP panel for the first time, you will see a friendly big red alert telling you to remove or rename your install directory. It is recommended to delete, not move, the directory. To do this, use the following command in your terminal:

sudo rm -R /var/www/html/phpbb/install

Fix CHMOD Permissions (Critical Step)

While you are active doing terminal commands, It is critical to set the correct chmod permissions after the installation. The official phpBB guide on this can be found here. Skipping this can leave open some significant security risks, so please follow this precisely or in your way if you have a better technique but do not leave the default permissions!!

sudo find /var/www/html/phpbb -type d -exec chmod 755 {} \; sudo find /var/www/html/phpbb -type f -exec chmod 644 {} \;

Afterward, we need to give some folders/files some special permissions only as follows:

sudo chmod 777 -R /var/www/html/phpbb/files sudo chmod 777 -R /var/www/html/phpbb/cache sudo chmod 777 -R /var/www/html/phpbb/store sudo chmod 777 -R /var/www/html/phpbb/images/avatars/upload

Failure to do this will break the functions of your board. Make sure you follow these paths strictly, or you may accidentally give your entire phpBB directory full read and write access back to the public, re-causing a security problem.

Set Cronjob for phpBB (Recommended)

The final last step in our guide is to set up a cronjob. Cronjobs are recommended on busy and slow forums to set up cron jobs to run every 5 minutes by phpBB standards.

Bring up crontab:

sudo crontab -e

First cronjob option:

*/5 * * * * /usr/bin/php /var/www/html/phpbb/bin/phpbbcli.php cron:run > /dev/null 2>&1

Example:

To save, CTRL+O then exits with CTRL+X. If correct, you will see the following output back in your terminal:

crontab: installing new crontab

This means it is installed and working, and it is advised to run cronjobs every 5 minutes with phpBB; however, you can adjust the times to suit your needs if you desire.

Now, navigate your Admin panel back in phpBB and enable the server cron job in your server settings.

Example:

Congrats, you have successfully installed phpBB forums, and you are ready to design your forums and get your community started. It is highly recommended to check out phpBB’s’ official website and wiki as it contains much information about customization of your forums, which would be too much to put in this guide we have created here.



Example:

As for security, the phpBB team indicates having no CVE’s’ for years and, when investigating possible breaches, found users not focusing on “secure” installs, such as some of the steps we pointed out in the guide like chmod permissions. phpBB is a tried and tested open source free software that does not appear it be’ disappearing anytime soon. I never had an issue with a robust, hardened server, phpBB initial set up.

The 3rd party community is pretty good. A few of these to look at are SplickerSnap and DMZX, but I could list 20 or so more worthy of being mentioned.