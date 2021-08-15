Last Updated on August 15, 2021 by Joshua James

Imagick is a PHP extension to create and modify images using the ImageMagick library. Those unfamiliar with the ImageMagick software are open-source, free software that can convert, read, write, and process raster images. Currently, the PHP extension only supports PHP 5.4, 5.5, 5.6, 7.0, 7.1, 7.2, 7.3, and 7.4. Currently, no PHP 8.0 or 8.1 support exists at this current time.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install PHP ImageMagick (IMAGICK) on Ubuntu 20.04.

Note, visit our guide on How to Install ImageMagick on Ubuntu 20.04 if you want to install ImageMagick software.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Ubuntu 20.04 – optional (Ubuntu 21.04 and Linux Mint 20)

– optional User account: A user account with sudo or root access.

Updating Operating System

First, before anything, update your Ubuntu operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Install PHP ImageMagick

You have two choices for installation. One is the default Ubuntu repository or installed from the PPA by Ondřej Surý. The tutorial will cover both options, and you can best decide which one to choose.

Install PHP-IMAGICK from Ubuntu Repository

The first option is to use the official 20.04 Ubuntu repository, and this is one of the most preferred options and arguably the most stable. The only drawback will be outdated for new builds and improvements compared to the other two options.

Install php-imagick with the following command:

sudo apt install php-imagick

Alternatively, you can use the preferred version such as 7.4:

sudo apt install php7.4-imagick

Next, verify the installation:

php -m | grep imagick

Example output:

imagick

Install PHP-IMAGICK from PHP PPA by Ondřej Surý

The second installation choice and is recommended installing the PHP PPA by Ondřej Surý. For those unfamiliar, Ondřej Surý is the maintainer for PHP at Debian and always updates this PPA with the latest stable versions of PHP released.

First, install the PPA as follows:

sudo apt install software-properties-common && sudo add-apt-repository ppa:ondrej/php -y

Now install php-imagick:

sudo apt install php-imagick

Alternatively, you can use the preferred version such as 7.4:

sudo apt install php7.4-imagick

Next, verify the installation:

php -m | grep imagick

Example output:

imagick

Enabling PHP-IMAGICK .SO in PHP.INI file

To enable imagick.so you will need to edit your php.ini file. A quick way to do this is to create a .PHP file with your PHP information.

Apache

The php.ini for Apache webservers is located at /etc/php/7.4/apache2/php.ini. Replace the version build (7.4) if you are using, for example, 7.3, 7.2.

First, use any text editor and open the php.ini as follows:

/etc/php/7.4/apache2/php.ini

Next, add the following line under the [PHP], which is located on line 1:

extension=imagick

To finish off, restart Apache:

sudo systemctl restart apache

Nginx

The php.ini for Nginx webservers is located at /etc/php/7.4/fpm/php.ini. Replace the version build (7.4) if you are using, for example, 7.3, 7.2.

First, use any text editor and open the php.ini as follows:

sudo nano /etc/php/7.4/fpm/php.ini.

Next, add the following line under the [PHP], which is located on line 1:

extension=imagick

To finish off, restart PHP-FPM:

sudo systemctl restart php7.4-fpm

Note, replace the 7.4 with your PHP version.

Create PHP Info Page to Verify Installation

The last part is to create a PHP test page to confirm your PHP information. Ideally, you want to do this in a locked-off or hidden area in your web directory if it’s accessible and public.

First, create in your web directory a test page:

sudo nano /var/www/html/phpinfo.php

Next, copy and paste the sample PHP code below.

<?php phpinfo(); ?>

Save the file (CTRL+O), then exit (CTRL+X).

In your Internet Browser, type in the HTTP:// or HTTPS:// server IP or domain name.

Examples:

https://www.linuxcapable.com/phpinfo.php http://192.168.51.55/phpinfo.php

You should see imagick.ini on the PHP information page:

Note, your php-imagick. The path will be different if you use Apache since the test server was using Nginx.

Scrolling down the page, you can also find the version build and information on your version php-imagick installation.

Example:

You have learned how to install php-imagick either using the Ubuntu default repository or the one by Ondřej Surý. Overall, out of the many options for image conversion that PHP can use, this is the most highly used and recommended choice compared to other options such as GD, especially for WordPress web servers, as it produces sharper, higher-quality compressed images.