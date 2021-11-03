Opera is a freeware, cross-platform web browser developed by Opera Software and operates as a Chromium-based browser. Opera offers a clean, modern web browser that is an alternative to the other major players in the Browser race. Its famous Opera Turbo mode and its renowned battery saving mode are the best amongst all known web browsers by quite a margin, along with a built-in VPN and much more.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Opera Browser on Fedora 35.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Fedora Linux 35

Fedora Linux 35 User account: A user account with sudo or root access.

Update your Fedora operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh -y

The tutorial will be using the sudo command and assuming you have sudo status.

To verify sudo status on your account:

sudo whoami

Example output showing sudo status:

[joshua@fedora ~]$ sudo whoami root

To set up an existing or new sudo account, visit our tutorial on Adding a User to Sudoers on Fedora.

To use the root account, use the following command with the root password to log in.

su

Advertisement

Create & Import Opera Repository

By default, Opera Browser does not come included in the standard Fedora repositories. However, you can quickly create and import the official repository on your system by doing the following.

First, create and open up the repository file using any text editor:

sudo nano /etc/yum.repos.d/opera.repo

Next, copy and paste the following.

[opera] name=Opera packages type=rpm-md baseurl=https://rpm.opera.com/rpm gpgcheck=1 gpgkey=https://rpm.opera.com/rpmrepo.key enabled=1

Once done, save the file CTRL+O then exit with CTRL+X.

Note, this will import the GPG key also for the installation. If the GPG fails to import for some reason, import it manually using the following command:

sudo rpm --import https://rpm.opera.com/rpmrepo.key

Install Opera Browser

Now that you have imported the repository, you can now be installed Opera using the following.

First, update your repository list to reflect the new repository changes:

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

Now install the software with the following command:

sudo dnf install opera-stable

Example output:

Type “Y,” then press the “ENTER KEY” to proceed with the install.

Once installed, confirm the version of Opera Browser installed. This will also verify the installation was successful.

opera --version

Example output:

80.0.4170.72

Optional. Install Opera Browser Beta or Developer build

Alternatively, you can install Brave Beta or Developer builds if you have downloaded the repositories. These two versions are not recommended daily, especially not on a main desktop or production server. However, for those who want to live on the edge, you can install the alternative versions.

To install Opera Browser Beta:

sudo dnf install opera-beta -y

To install Opera Browser Developer:

sudo dnf install opera-developer -y

Note, these do not replace your stable version, and they are installed separately.

Next, verify the installation of beta or unstable, use the following command.

To verify Opera Browser Beta:

opera-beta --version

Example output:

81.0.4196.27

To verify Opera Browser Developer:

opera-developer --version

Example output:

82.0.4226.0

Advertisement

How to Launch Opera Browser

With the installation complete, you can run Opera in a few different ways.

First, while you are in your terminal, you can use the following command:

opera

Alternatively, run the opera & command in the background to free up the terminal:

opera &

However, this isn’t practical, and you would use the following path on your desktop to open with the path: Activities > Show Applications > Opera. If you cannot find it, use the search function in the Show Applications menu if you have many applications installed.

Example:

Now open Opera Browser, you will see the landing page. Looks nice?

Congratulations, you have installed Opera Browser.

To update, run the dnf refresh in your terminal as you would check your entire system for any updates, including from the Opera repository.

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

This should be run as often as possible.

Advertisement

How to Remove (Uninstall) Opera Browser

To remove Opera Browser, execute the following terminal command. Remember to replace the stable version with beta or developer if you are using an alternative arrangement.

Example removing Opera stable branch:

sudo dnf autoremove opera-stable

Example output (removing opera-stable):

Type “Y,” then press the “ENTER KEY” to proceed with the uninstall.

Note, unused dependencies will also be removed. Fo

In the tutorial, you have learned how to import the Opera repository into the dnf source list and install the web browser by choosing either stable, beta, or developers branches.

Overall, Opera uses the Chromium page-rendering engine, so you’ll rarely run into site incompatibilities. Performance is fast, perhaps not the feast in the field. Still, it keeps its own and has unique features that make this an attractive alternative for many mainstream Linux users who want something different besides Firefox that comes standard on nearly all Linux machines.