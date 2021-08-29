Node.js is an open-source, cross-platform, back-end JavaScript runtime environment built on Chrome’s V8 engine to build fast and scalable network applications and back-end APIs. Node.js uses an event-driven, non-blocking IO module that makes it very lightweight and effective. It is a fantastic choice for data-intensive real-time applications that run across distributed devices.

NPM is a package manager for the JavaScript programming language maintained by NPM, Inc. NPM is the default package manager for the JavaScript runtime environment Node.js and is arguably the most available repository for Node.JS packages.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Node.JS in various ways from the app stream and the node source repository on Rocky Linux 8.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Rocky Linux 8.+

Rocky Linux 8.+ User account: A user account with sudo or root access.

Install Node.JS 14 with Appstream or Source

The first part of installing Node.JS will cover version 14 and 14 LTS from the Rocky Linux 8 App stream and downloading and installing from the source.

Overall, research which version of Node.JS you require; as a developer, most would already know this question; it is always recommended that long-term development sticks with LTS versions much like Linux distributions.

Install Node.JS 14 from Appstream

To install node.js from Rocky Linux 8 App stream, first find out what versions are available as follows:

sudo dnf module list nodejs

Example output:

As the output shows, node.js 10, 12, and 14 are available; however, for this case, the node.js default module stream is version 10, which you must change.

First, reset the dnf module list nodejs repositories as follows:

sudo dnf module reset -y nodejs

Example output:

Resetting modules: nodejs Transaction Summary =================================================================================== Complete!

To enable version 14, use the following command:

sudo dnf module enable -y nodejs:14

Example output:

Enabling module streams: nodejs 14 Transaction Summary =================================================================================== Complete!

Next, install node.js using the following DNF command:

sudo dnf install nodejs

Example output:

Type Y, then press enter key to proceed and complete the installation.

To verify the installation and confirm the version build of NPM, use the following command:

npm -v

Example output:

6.14.13

Install Node.JS 14 from Source

The second option is to install node.js from the Nodesource Repository, which provides the latest version of Node.JS 14.

To install Node.JS 14 from the source, use the following curl command:

sudo curl -fsSL https://rpm.nodesource.com/setup_14.x | sudo bash -

Next, run the installation dnf command as follows to install node.js 14:

sudo dnf install nodejs

To verify the installation and confirm the version build of NPM, use the following command:

npm -v

Example output:

6.14.14

As you can see, the default app stream had node.js version build xxxx, the latest using NodeSource is build xxxx.

Note, you will see a message saying the default Rocky Linux App stream is disabled, and the Nodesource repository will now be used. If you need to go back to the default app stream, use the following command:

sudo dnf module enable -y nodejs

Example output:

Enabling module streams: nodejs 10 Transaction Summary ======================================================================================== Complete!

Install Node.JS 14 LTS from Source

The third option is to install Node.JS 14 LTS from the NodeSource repository. New users and developers were unaware of what LTS stands for means Long Term Support and is the recommended version for most users. LTS release lines focus on stability, extended support and provide a reliable platform for applications of any scale. Most Node.js users and companies are on Long Term Support lines.

To install Node.JS 14 LTS from the source, use the following curl command:

sudo curl -fsSL https://rpm.nodesource.com/setup_lts.x | sudo bash -

Next, run the installation dnf command as follows to install node.js lts 14:

sudo dnf install nodejs

To verify the installation and confirm the version build of NPM, use the following command:

npm -v

Example output:

6.14.14

Note, you will see a message saying the default Rocky Linux App stream is disabled, and the Nodesource repository will now be used. If you need to go back to the default app stream, use the following command:

sudo dnf module enable -y nodejs

Example output:

Enabling module streams: nodejs 10 Transaction Summary ======================================================================================== Complete!

Install Node.JS 16 from Source

To install the absolute latest Node.Js, you will need to install node.js 16 from the source as the Rocky Linux App stream does not feature version 16 yet. On the plus side, installing node.js from the source always means you have the latest build.

To install Node.JS 16 from the source, use the following curl command:

sudo curl -fsSL https://rpm.nodesource.com/setup_16.x | sudo bash -

Next, run the installation dnf command as follows to install node.js 16:

sudo dnf install nodejs

To verify the installation and confirm the version build of node.js, use the following command:

npm -v

Example output:

7.21.0

Note, you will see a message saying the default Rocky Linux App stream is disabled, and the Nodesource repository will now be used. If you need to go back to the default app stream, use the following command:

sudo dnf module enable -y nodejs

Example output:

Enabling module streams: nodejs 10 Transaction Summary ======================================================================================== Complete!

Updating Node.JS 14, 14LTS & 16 Source

To update Node.JS, the repository was added to your RPM repository, where you can draw off future updates, meaning you do not need to re-download every time a new update comes out. To check for updates using the dnf update command:

sudo dnf update

If an update is available, use the dnf upgrade command:

sudo dnf upgrade

You should regularly check for updates for your entire system, so you should quickly pick up any new additions.

In the tutorial, you have learned how to install Node.JS & NPM on your Rocky Linux 8 system, covering the app stream Node.JS 14 and three of the latest version options from the NodeSource repository Node.JS 14, 14 LTS, and 16. Overall, most developers would use the NodeSource repositories depending on what environment you are working in to determine which version you will use.