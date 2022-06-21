NixNote is a popular unofficial Evernote client for Linux desktops. It was initially known as NeverNote. It used to be written in Java until NixNote 2, when it was switched to C++ with Qt framework for a smaller memory footprint and improved performance. The author has been using it since 2013 and provides an overview of the available features, installation, usage, and customization options. -Conclusion paragraph: If you are looking for a powerful note-taking app that runs on your Linux desktop, look no further than NixNote. It’s feature-rich, open-source, and completely free.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install NixNote on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish desktop using the command line terminal with tips about installing the alternative development version and removing the application if required in the future.

Update Ubuntu

First, update your system to ensure all existing packages are up to date to avoid potential conflict issues during the installation.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Import NixNote PPA

For the latest stable or development version available from the NixNote team, import one of the following PPAs. Please note that the installations are not separate, so whichever PPA has the highest version available will be installed, which in nearly all cases will be the development version.

Import NixNote Stable PPA

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:nixnote/nixnote2-stable -y

Import NixNote Development PPA

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:nixnote/nixnote2-develop -y

Now run an APT update to reflect the newly imported repository.

sudo apt-get update

Install NixNote

Now that the PPA is imported, you can begin installing with the following command.

sudo apt install nixnote2 -y

How to Launch NixNote

After the installation, you can run NixNote by following the path.

Activities > Show Applications > NixNote

Alternatively, if you cannot find it, use the search function in the Show Applications menu if you have many applications installed.

Once open, you can begin using NixNote, explore the settings and customize it. For more information, download the official PDF user manual.

How to Update/Upgrade NixNote

To update, run the APT update in your terminal as you would check your entire system for any updates.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

How to Remove (Uninstall) NixNote

Users no longer interested in having NixNote installed, use the command to remove the note app that matches your installation.

First, remove the application.

sudo apt autoremove nixnote2 --purge

Note that the above command removes all associating unused packages and all data for complete removal.

Remove NixNote Stable PPA

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:nixnote/nixnote2-stable -y

Remove NixNote Development PPA

sudo add-apt-repository -remove ppa:nixnote/nixnote2-develop -y

Comments and Conclusion

NixNote is an excellent note-taking program for people who want to keep all their information in one place. It is free and open-source, so you can download it and use it however you like. You can also synchronize your notes with Evernote, so you have access to them on any device, and it is worth checking out, especially amongst foss users.