How to Install Nginx PageSpeed Module on Ubuntu 20.04





















The Google PageSpeed module, also known as mod_PageSpeed, is an open-source Apache HTTP or Nginx server-level package with modules that helps optimize your site using various filters to pages that optimize server stylesheets, JavaScript, and HTML files and images through caching and rewriting among the top features.

You will learn how to install and do a basic setup with Nginx PageSpeed on a Ubuntu 20.04 server in our guide.

Prerequisites

Ubuntu 20.04 OS (20.10 and 21.04 can be used)

Update to date system packages

Root access or sudo privileges.

Nginx Mainline or Stable and up to date.

Curl, Git, Unzip, and Wget packages installed.

Check for updates on your Ubuntu 20.04 system:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Install the required packages curl, get and unzip:

sudo apt install unzip wget curl git && sudo apt update -y

You will also need to install the following packages for various parts of this guide.

Install PageSpeed specific required packages:

sudo apt install dpkg-dev uuid-dev make

To install Nginx Mainline, which is preferred, visit our How to Install Nginx Mainline on Ubuntu 20.04 guide.

Download Nginx Source Package

You will need to compile the “ngx_pagespeed module” from the source as a dynamic module. If you have not done this before, we will cover how to create a directory for you to compile for this module today and in future, as every time you update your Nginx through the APT package manager, you will need to re-download the source and re-compile the dynamic modules.

Create the Nginx source directory.

sudo mkdir -p /usr/local/src/nginx

Now go to your newly created directory by CD.

cd /usr/local/src/nginx

Next, download the Nginx source package as per the below sudo command.

sudo apt source nginx

You will get the following output. Note you will see a denied message. This can be ignored.

$ sudo apt source nginx [sudo] password for bytesboss: Reading package lists… Done Need to get 1,184 kB of source archives. Get:1 http://nginx.org/packages/mainline/ubuntu focal/nginx nginx 1.21.0-1~focal (dsc) [1,515 B] Get:2 http://nginx.org/packages/mainline/ubuntu focal/nginx nginx 1.21.0-1~focal (tar) [1,064 kB] Get:3 http://nginx.org/packages/mainline/ubuntu focal/nginx nginx 1.21.0-1~focal (diff) [119 kB] Fetched 1,184 kB in 3s (441 kB/s) dpkg-source: info: extracting nginx in nginx-1.21.0 dpkg-source: info: unpacking nginx_1.21.0.orig.tar.gz dpkg-source: info: unpacking nginx_1.21.0-1~focal.debian.tar.xz W: Download is performed unsandboxed as root as file 'nginx_1.21.0-1~focal.dsc' couldn't be accessed by user '_apt'. - pkgAcquire::Run (13: Permission denied)

Next, to confirm the source has been downloaded, type the following command.

ls -l

The output should be, for example.

$ ls -l total 1164 drwxr-xr-x 10 root root 4096 Jun 20 19:07 nginx-1.21.0 -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 118568 May 25 06:21 nginx_1.21.0-1~focal.debian.tar.xz -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 1515 May 25 06:21 nginx_1.21.0-1~focal.dsc -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 1063682 May 25 06:21 nginx_1.21.0.orig.tar.gz

Download ngx_pagespeed Source Package

In the next part of the guide, you will need to download the “ngx_pagespeed” source package. It is recommended to clone the pagespeed source using Git, as you can easily pull updates later on and re-compile in future.

Now, in this part, you have two options currently v1.13.35.2-stable repository branch or the v1.14.33.1-RC1 pre-release branch. Both currently have issues. A suggestion would be to visit Git and read the list of the current issues to see if any would affect you more than the other.

In our guide, we found installing the pre-release version worked best. However stable may benefit you more, it’s a tough call to make.

First, CD into the directory:

cd /usr/local/src

Now clone the ngx_pagespeed git source:

sudo git clone https://github.com/apache/incubator-pagespeed-ngx.git

Example output:

$ sudo git clone https://github.com/apache/incubator-pagespeed-ngx.git Cloning into 'incubator-pagespeed-ngx'… remote: Enumerating objects: 84048, done. remote: Counting objects: 100% (7/7), done. remote: Compressing objects: 100% (7/7), done. remote: Total 84048 (delta 1), reused 3 (delta 0), pack-reused 84041 Receiving objects: 100% (84048/84048), 78.83 MiB | 17.93 MiB/s, done. Resolving deltas: 100% (64835/64835), done.

The next part can be done in two different ways, stable or pre-release. Both will be listed below.

Stable ngx_pagespeed – Recommended

CD into the newly clone ngx_pagespeed source, then check out the latest stable branch.

CD into pagespeed directory:

cd incubator-pagespeed-ngx

Checkout the latest-stable pagespeed release:

sudo git checkout latest-stable

Example output:

$ cd incubator-pagespeed-ngx [email protected]:/usr/local/incubator-pagespeed-ngx$ sudo git checkout latest-stable Note: switching to 'latest-stable'. You are in 'detached HEAD' state. You can look around, make experimental changes and commit them, and you can discard any commits you make in this state without impacting any branches by switching back to a branch. If you want to create a new branch to retain commits you create, you may do so (now or later) by using -c with the switch command. Example: git switch -c Or undo this operation with: git switch - Turn off this advice by setting config variable advice.detachedHead to false HEAD is now at 11ba8ea54 Update PSOL_BINARY_URL [email protected]:/usr/local/incubator-pagespeed-ngx$

Now, you would have noticed at the end of the output “PSOL_BINARY_URL” printed out. The PSOL URL download link is the pagespeed optimisation libraries that need to be downloaded from the branch you used, the GIT checkout.

To find the URL of the libraries to download, type the following command to reveal.

Use the cat command to find the URL:

cat PSOL_BINARY_URL

Example output:

:/usr/local/incubator-pagespeed-ngx$ cat PSOL_BINARY_URL https://dl.google.com/dl/page-speed/psol/1.13.35.2-$BIT_SIZE_NAME.tar.gz

Note, the output has “$BIT_SIZE_NAME“. This for, most people will be x64.

Next, download the PageSpeed Optimization Libraries (PSOL), so we can proceed.

Download PSOL stable libraries archive:

wget https://dl.google.com/dl/page-speed/psol/1.13.35.2-x64.tar.gz

Example output:

--2021-06-20 19:28:15-- https://dl.google.com/dl/page-speed/psol/1.13.35.2-x64.tar.gz Resolving dl.google.com (dl.google.com)… 142.250.66.174, 2404:6800:4006:80e::200e Connecting to dl.google.com (dl.google.com)|142.250.66.174|:443… connected. HTTP request sent, awaiting response… 200 OK Length: 18740791 (18M) [application/x-tar] Saving to: ‘1.13.35.2-x64.tar.gz’ 1.13.35.2-x64.tar.gz 100%[======================================>] 17.87M 26.3MB/s in 0.7s 2021-06-20 19:28:17 (26.3 MB/s) - ‘1.13.35.2-x64.tar.gz’ saved [18740791/18740791]

Now extract the archive. This will create a “psol” directory automatically and extract the files. You will get a long list printout, but all the libraries are ready to be compiled as a dynamic module with your Nginx source once done.

Extract the archives:

sudo tar xvf 1.13.35.2-x64.tar.gz

Pre-Release ngx_pagespeed – Caution

The process for using the pre-release ngx_pagespeed module and PSOL libraries remains the same as the stable branch. So all you will be doing is changing some options around as per below.

CD into the clone ngx_pagespeed source, then check out the latest pre-release branch. Note, the pre-release branch will most likely change in future.

Therefore, you should visit the Github project branches and find the latest one. Currently, the 36 branch is the pre-release branch with “v1.14.33.1-RC1“. We will skip the step about cloning, refer back to the “stable” for instructions.

CD into pagespeed directory:

cd incubator-pagespeed-ngx

Check out the pre-release pagespeed branch numbered 36:

sudo git checkout 36

Example output:

$ sudo git checkout 36 Note: switching to '36'. You are in 'detached HEAD' state. You can look around, make experimental changes and commit them, and you can discard any commits you make in this state without impacting any branches by switching back to a branch. If you want to create a new branch to retain commits you create, you may do so (now or later) by using -c with the switch command. Example: git switch -c Or undo this operation with: git switch - Turn off this advice by setting config variable advice.detachedHead to false HEAD is now at 11ba8ea54 Update PSOL_BINARY_URL [email protected]:/usr/local/incubator-pagespeed-ngx$

Now, you would have noticed at the end of the output “PSOL_BINARY_URL” printed out. The PSOL URL download link is the pagespeed optimisation libraries that need to be downloaded from the branch you used, the GIT checkout.

To find the URL of the libraries to download, type the following command to reveal.

Use the cat command to find the URL:

cat PSOL_BINARY_URL

Example output:

:/usr/local/incubator-pagespeed-ngx$ cat PSOL_BINARY_URL https://dist.apache.org/repos/dist/release/incubator/pagespeed/1.14.36.1/x64/psol-1.14.36.1-apache-incubating-$BIT_SIZE_NAME.tar.gz

Note, the output has “$BIT_SIZE_NAME“. This for, most people will be x64.

Next, download the PageSpeed Optimization Libraries (PSOL), so we can proceed.

Download PSOL stable libraries archive:

wget sudo tar xvf psol-1.14.36.1-apache-incubating-x64.tar.gz

Extract the archives:

sudo tar xvf psol-1.14.36.1-apache-incubating-x64.tar.gz

Compile Nginx with ngx_pagespeed Module

Next, you will compile the Nginx source you downloaded with the ngx_pagespeed module you downloaded with the PSOL libraries.

First, CD to your Nginx source directory. Note, the Nginx version number may be different.

cd /usr/local/src/nginx/nginx-1.21.0

Next, install build dependencies for the Nginx source.

sudo apt build-dep nginx

Example output:

$ sudo apt build-dep nginx Reading package lists… Done Reading package lists… Done Building dependency tree Reading state information… Done The following NEW packages will be installed: dh-systemd diffstat quilt 0 upgraded, 3 newly installed, 0 to remove and 0 not upgraded. Need to get 331 kB of archives. After this operation, 1,016 kB of additional disk space will be used. Do you want to continue? [Y/n]

You will receive a [Y/n], enter “Y” to continue.

Now you will compile the ngx_pagespeed module with the “–with-compact flag“. This process will make the future file module “ngx_pagespeed.so” compatible with your active Nginx server.

Add dynamic module:

sudo ./configure --with-compat --add-dynamic-module=/usr/local/src/incubator-pagespeed-ngx

Next, make the modules. This process will go for about 1 minute at most.

Make modules:

sudo make modules

Example at the end of completion:

objs/ngx_pagespeed_modules.o \ /usr/local/src/incubator-pagespeed-ngx/psol/lib/Release/linux/x64/pagespeed_automatic.a -lstdc++ -lrt -pthread -lm -luuid \ -shared make[1]: Leaving directory '/usr/local/src/nginx-1.21.0'

Now, copy the newly made “ngx_pagespeed.so” module to your active Nginx server directory. The locations may vary depending on your installation, but this should be the same for most people.

Move the module:

sudo cp objs/ngx_pagespeed.so /etc/nginx/modules/

Alternative:

sudo cp objs/ngx_pagespeed.so /usr/share/nginx/modules/

Load ngx_pagespeed Module in Nginx

Now the time has come to load the ngx_pagespeed module in Nginx. We will use the text editor nano for this. First, open your “nginx.conf” file.

sudo nano /etc/nginx/nginx.conf

Now, add the following line at the beginning of the file, an example below.

###add module### load_module modules/ngx_pagespeed.so; ##realistic example in working environment### user www-data; worker_rlimit_nofile 100000; worker_processes auto; error_log /var/log/nginx/error.log warn; pid /var/run/nginx.pid; load_module modules/ngx_http_modsecurity_module.so; load_module modules/ngx_http_brotli_filter_module.so; load_module modules/ngx_http_brotli_static_module.so; load_module modules/ngx_http_headers_more_filter_module.so; load_module modules/ngx_pagespeed.so; ##### insert with other modules ###

To finish off, test your Nginx configuration in dry run command, then if ok restart the Nginx server.

sudo nginx -t

The output should be:

$ sudo nginx -t nginx: the configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf syntax is ok nginx: configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf test is successful

If the Nginx syntax is ok, restart the Nginx service:

sudo systemctl restart nginx

Create PageSpeed Cache

Before you configure your filters, you need to create a cache directory for Nginx pagespeed to store the cached files and image conversions. This can be changed to a location of your choosing; however, we will make it under the Nginx folder for the guide.

Create the cache directory:

sudo mkdir -p /etc/nginx/ngx_pagespeed_cache

Set www-data user as the owner (important):

sudo chown -R www-data:www-data /etc/nginx/ngx_pagespeed_cache

PageSpeed Filers Set Up

Now, there are a few ways you can go about setting up your pagespeed filters, and none are right or wrong. However, for this guide, we will create a “pagespeed.conf” file.

The reason for this is due to the fact pagespeed configuration can be tricky and often can break a website. If you want to revert the pagespeed modules quickly, you can comment against the include pagespeed.conf line in your server block.

Create pagespeed folder:

sudo mkdir -p /etc/nginx/pagespeed

Create the pagespeed.conf file:

sudo nano /etc/nginx/pagespeed-example.com.conf

Next, we will go over the primary filter set up safe for most websites. However, this can be changed and modified to a vast amount of different options in the future, but you will need to research this by visiting the documentation carefully.

###enable pagespeed on the server block### pagespeed on; pagespeed Domain https://www.example.com; pagespeed Domain https://example.com; ###Add this line if your website runs on HTTPS### pagespeed FetchHttps enable; ###Set up admin location### admin console pagespeed Statistics on; pagespeed StatisticsLogging on; pagespeed StatisticsLoggingIntervalMs 60000; pagespeed StatisticsLoggingMaxFileSizeKb 1024; pagespeed MessageBufferSize 100000; pagespeed LogDir /var/log/pagespeed; pagespeed AdminPath /pagespeed_admin; ###SECURE THE LOCATION FROM BAD BOTS AND MALICOUS ACTORS### location ~ ^/pagespeed_admin { allow 127.0.0.1; allow your-own-IP-address; deny all; } ###Specify the file cache folder that you created earlier### pagespeed FileCachePath /etc/nginx/ngx_pagespeed_cache; ###Set the cache settings, you can play around with these numbers### pagespeed FileCacheSizeKb 102400; pagespeed FileCacheCleanIntervalMs 3600000; pagespeed FileCacheInodeLimit 500000; pagespeed LRUCacheKbPerProcess 1024; pagespeed LRUCacheByteLimit 16384; ###OPTIONAL: use Memcached to further increase performance of pagespeed### pagespeed MemcachedThreads 1; pagespeed MemcachedServers "localhost:11211"; ###Ensure requests for pagespeed optimized resources go to the pagespeed handler### and no extraneous headers get set. location ~ ".pagespeed.([a-z].)?[a-z]{2}.[^.]{10}.[^.]+" { add_header "" ""; } location ~ "^/pagespeed_static/" { } location ~ "^/ngx_pagespeed_beacon$" { } ###Set the most common safe filters### pagespeed RewriteLevel CoreFilters;

Now, you may have noticed we renamed in the newly created pagespeed directory the setup file “pagespeed-example.com.conf“. This was done as if you host multiple websites on the same server. Some may need different pagespeed customization, so separating set up files will keep your set-up from getting messy.

The filter option that is set was “CoreFilters” as the re-write level. Overall, PageSpeed offers three re-write levels, which are “CoreFilters, PassThrough and OptimizeForBandwidth”. As you may have noticed by the original comments, “CoreFilters” is safe for most websites and is used as the default for testing.

Corefilters consists of:

add_head – Adds a <head> element to the document if not already present.

– Adds a element to the document if not already present. combine_css – Combines multiple CSS elements into one.

– Combines multiple CSS elements into one. combine_javascript – Combines multiple script elements into one.

– Combines multiple script elements into one. convert_meta_tags – Adds a response header for each meta tag with an http-equiv attribute.

– Adds a response header for each meta tag with an http-equiv attribute. extend_cache – Extends cache lifetime of CSS, JS, and image resources that have not otherwise been optimized by signing URLs with a content hash.

– Extends cache lifetime of CSS, JS, and image resources that have not otherwise been optimized by signing URLs with a content hash. fallback_rewrite_css_urls – Rewrites resources referenced in any CSS file that cannot otherwise be parsed and minified.

– Rewrites resources referenced in any CSS file that cannot otherwise be parsed and minified. flatten_css_imports – Inline CSS by flattening all @import rules.

– Inline CSS by flattening all @import rules. inline_css – Inlines small CSS files into the HTML document.

– Inlines small CSS files into the HTML document. inline_import_to_link – Inlines <style> tags comprising only CSS @imports by converting them to equivalent <link> tags.

– Inlines tags comprising only CSS @imports by converting them to equivalent tags. inline_javascript – Inlines small JS files into the HTML document.

– Inlines small JS files into the HTML document. rewrite_css – Rewrites CSS files to remove excess whitespace and comments, and, if enabled, rewrite or cache-extend images referenced in CSS files. In OptimizeForBandwidth mode, the minification occurs in-place without changing URLs.

– Rewrites CSS files to remove excess whitespace and comments, and, if enabled, rewrite or cache-extend images referenced in CSS files. In OptimizeForBandwidth mode, the minification occurs in-place without changing URLs. rewrite_images – Optimizes images, re-encoding them, removing excess pixels, and inlining small images. In OptimizeForBandwidth mode, the minification occurs in-place without changing URLs.

– Optimizes images, re-encoding them, removing excess pixels, and inlining small images. In OptimizeForBandwidth mode, the minification occurs in-place without changing URLs. rewrite_javascript – Rewrites JavaScript files to remove excess whitespace and comments. In OptimizeForBandwidth mode, the minification occurs in-place without changing URLs.

– Rewrites JavaScript files to remove excess whitespace and comments. In OptimizeForBandwidth mode, the minification occurs in-place without changing URLs. rewrite_style_attributes_with_url – Rewrite the CSS in style attributes if it contains the text ‘url(‘ by applying the configured rewrite_css filter to it.

Now, you can increase CoreFilters further by adding even more filters. However, I would advise doing some research as more filters equal more risk of your website breaking. It’s a fine art to use google pagespeed, example below of some additional options.

###css optimization filters### pagespeed EnableFilters outline_css; pagespeed EnableFilters inline_google_font_css; pagespeed EnableFilters move_css_above_scripts; pagespeed EnableFilters move_css_to_head; pagespeed EnableFilters prioritize_critical_css; ###html optimization filters### pagespeed EnableFilters combine_heads; pagespeed EnableFilters collapse_whitespace; pagespeed EnableFilters convert_meta_tags; pagespeed EnableFilters elide_attributes; pagespeed EnableFilters pedantic; pagespeed EnableFilters remove_comments; pagespeed EnableFilters remove_quotes; pagespeed EnableFilters trim_urls; ###javascript optimization filters### pagespeed EnableFilters canonicalize_javascript_libraries; pagespeed EnableFilters defer_javascript; ###image optimization filters### pagespeed EnableFilters dedup_inlined_images; pagespeed EnableFilters inline_preview_images; pagespeed EnableFilters resize_mobile_images; pagespeed EnableFilters lazyload_images; pagespeed EnableFilters strip_image_color_profile; pagespeed EnableFilters strip_image_meta_data; pagespeed EnableFilters jpeg_subsampling; pagespeed EnableFilters convert_png_to_jpeg; pagespeed EnableFilters resize_rendered_image_dimensions; pagespeed EnableFilters insert_image_dimensions; pagespeed NoTransformOptimizedImages on; pagespeed EnableFilters sprite_images;

Once done, CTRL+O to save, then CTRL +X to exit.

Add the following line, test, and restart once set up is complete to include this in your server block.

Use nano editor to open server block:

sudo nano /etc/nginx/sites-available/example.com.conf

Add the following line to include the filters:

include /etc/nginx/pagespeed/pagespeed-example.com.conf;

Test your Nginx server before restarting:

sudo nginx -t

If your Nginx syntax is ok and no errors, restart the Nginx service:

sudo systemctl restart nginx

WebP Conversion Support

To generate WebP images, install the following packages on your Ubuntu 20.04 operating system.

sudo apt install imagemagick php7.4-imagick ffmpeg

Verify ngx_pagespeed is Operational

The hard work has paid off. Now you want actually to see if PageSpeed is working. We will do this by using the curl command, as in the example below.

curl -I -p https://www.example.com

You should see in the output this part as follows:

x-page-speed: 1.13.35.2-0

Preload ngx_pagespeed

The ngx_pagespeed module does not have a preload function, which can be frustrating since it can take several visits before items are adequately cached and optimized. This can be made worse if you had to purge the cache a few times a day, unacceptably leaving your website optimization levels.

However, you enter the following command to pre-fetch all your web pages if you have ramdisk set up. Also, you can set this on a cronjob for the future to do hourly, daily or weekly. Visit the Crontab.guru if you need help creating cron timings.

Preload pagespeed ramdisk set up:

sudo wget -m -p -E -k -P /tmp/ramdisk/ https://www.example.com/

Cronjob job 1 hourly:

00 */1 * * * sudo wget -m -p -E -k -P /tmp/ramdisk/ https://www.example.com/

Community Resources for PageSpeed

ModPageSpeed.com – Official Documentation and probably the first site you should visit for help.

PageSpeedGuide.com – Great source of information on PageSpeed and filters.

ngx_pagespeed Google Group – Great Google community chat on Nginx + PageSpeed

Troubleshooting Tips

Overview

One of the biggest tips for searching and debugging problems with PageSpeed is using?PageSpeedFilters=+debug parameter the end of your URL. For example, “https://www.linuxcapable.com/?PageSpeedFilters=+debug”.

Once you load the page, view the webpage source and navigate to the parts giving you a problem, and you will find messages left in your source code telling you what the potential error is.

Do note, once you fixed your PageSpeed filters, you need to refresh the page a few times. If you are using Cloudflare or a similar service, then make sure to purge the cache. The same goes for any plugins that do cache as well.

Error 1 example:

If you find you find the following error.

<--The preceding resource was not rewritten because its domain (www.example.com) is not authorized-->

This is generally because you have not listed the domain name to the allowed list for ngx_pagespeed. To fix this, add the following to your pagespeed configuration files.

pagespeed Domain https://www.linuxcapable.com; pagespeed Domain https://linuxcapable.com;

More to come…

PageSpeed is an excellent way of optimizing your website in these times where SEO optimization with Google Search counts on speed more these days than in the previous years. Just recently, Google updated their algorithm in July 2021 that puts more emphasis on how quick web pages to load, which can drastically alter your search engine ranking.

The software is also fantastic as it works on the backend and not an additional plugin that works through a web application like WordPress. However, PageSpeed can be very complicated; it will most likely take you a few days to even a few weeks to get the optimal setup for your website. Do not just load ngx_pagespeed and walk away. Testing needs to be done, and the more filters you add, the higher the risk it may break your website.

Before you start messing around with filters, visit the Google PageSpeed documentation. It will give you in-depth answers on the risk involved and more about what each filter will potentially do to your website. Most people give up using PageSpeed since they cannot put in the effort to get it right as it’s very time consuming and frustrating. But if you do, then it can potentially transform your website by two to 10 times quicker.

If you have questions, feel free to leave a comment below.