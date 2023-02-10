How to Install MySQL 8.0 on Rocky Linux EL9 or EL8

MySQL is a powerful, open-source relational database management system that has been a cornerstone of web development and server management for over two decades. Created in 1995, MySQL has evolved into a robust and highly scalable solution for managing large amounts of data, making it a top choice for businesses, organizations, and individuals worldwide.

With its compatibility with multiple operating systems, including Linux, and its strong security features, MySQL is ideal for use on a Rocky Linux server. Whether you’re building a dynamic web application, managing an e-commerce website, or working with big data, MySQL provides a versatile and reliable solution for your database management needs.

Features of MySQL:

Relational database management system

Open-source software

Widely used in web development and server management

Scalable solution for large amounts of data

Supports multiple operating systems, including Linux

Robust security features

Easy to install and manage using the command line terminal.

This guide will guide you through installing MySQL 8.0 on your Rocky Linux 9 or Rocky Linux 8 system using the command line terminal. We’ll also cover how to secure your MySQL service, update it when necessary, and remove it if needed. By the end of this tutorial, you’ll be able to confidently and effectively manage your data with MySQL on Rocky Linux.

Update Rocky Linux

Before installing MySQL on your Rocky Linux system, it is highly recommended that you ensure all existing packages are up-to-date. This will help to prevent any potential system conflicts during the installation process and maintain the overall health of your system.

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

Method 1: Install MySQL 8.0 with Appstream

MySQL 8.0 is readily available as the default option in Rocky Linux. To install MySQL on your Rocky Linux system, run the following command in the terminal.

sudo dnf install mysql mysql-server

While there are several optional extra packages that you can install with MySQL on your Rocky Linux system, one popular alternative is to install both the developer kit and the standard MySQL installation. This option is specifically designed for developers who are building or testing applications and require access to the full suite of MySQL development tools.

sudo dnf install mysql mysql-server mysql-devel -y

It’s important to note that this option is not recommended for those using MySQL as a content management system or web server. It includes additional components that may not be necessary for these types of use cases. However, if you’re a developer looking to work with MySQL at a deeper level, the developer kit and standard installation option are excellent choices.

Once the installation of MySQL on your Rocky Linux system is complete, it is important to verify the installation to ensure that everything is functioning as expected. You can do this by using the following command in the terminal.

mysql --version

Once you have verified your MySQL 8.0 installation on your Rocky Linux system, activate the service and ensure that it starts automatically whenever your system boots up. To accomplish both of these tasks, you can use the following command in the terminal.

sudo systemctl enable mysqld --now

By using this command, you’ll be able to activate your MySQL 8.0 installation and ensure that it starts automatically whenever your system boots up. This is important for maintaining the accessibility and reliability of your data, as you’ll be able to access and manage your data without having to manually start the MySQL service every time you need to use it.

Method 2: Install MySQL 8.0 Community Edition

For those who require the latest version of MySQL, the following steps will guide you in accomplishing your goal. The first step is importing the official RPM package of the MySQL 8.0 community, which can be done by using the following command in the terminal.

Import MySQL 8.0 Community Edition for Rocky Linux 9:

sudo rpm -ivh https://dev.mysql.com/get/mysql80-community-release-el9-1.noarch.rpm

Import MySQL 8.0 Community Edition for Rocky Linux 8:

sudo rpm -ivh https://dev.mysql.com/get/mysql80-community-release-el8-4.noarch.rpm

After importing the official RPM package of the MySQL 8.0 community, the next step is to install the MySQL 8.0 Community Server. To ensure that you’re installing the correct version, you’ll need to disable the App Stream version and enable the community edition. This can be done by using the following command in the terminal:

sudo dnf install --disablerepo=appstream mysql-community-server

Example output:

Now that you have installed the MySQL 8.0 Community Server directly from the MySQL RPM repository, the next step is to verify the success of the installation. This can be done by confirming the build version of your MySQL installation with the following command in the terminal.

mysql --version

Example output:

mysql Ver 8.0.32 for Linux on x86_64 (MySQL Community Server - GPL)

With the MySQL 8.0 Community Server successfully installed on your Rocky Linux system, the next step is to activate it. This can be done by using the following command in the terminal.

sudo systemctl enable mysqld --now

Check the Status of the MySQL 8.0

To verify the successful operation of your MySQL service, you can use the following systemctl status command in the terminal.

systemctl status mysqld

Example output:

By checking the status of your MySQL service, you can ensure that it’s up and running and ready for use. For new installations of MySQL 8.0 on your Rocky Linux system, the status of the service should be “OK.” The next step is to secure your MySQL instance with the service operational.

Here are some of the most commonly used system commands you will need to manage your MySQL systemd service.

Stop the MySQL service:

sudo systemctl stop mysqld

Start the MySQL service:

sudo systemctl start mysqld

Disable the MySQL service at system startup:

sudo systemctl disable mysqld

Activate the MySQL service at system startup:

sudo systemctl enable mysqld

Restart the MySQL service:

sudo systemctl restart mysqld

How to Secure MySQL 8.0

When installing MySQL 8.0 on your Rocky Linux system, the default security settings are often considered weak by industry standards, raising concerns about the potential for intrusion or exploitation by malicious actors. To address this issue, running the MySQL Installation Security script during the installation process is recommended.

To launch the MySQL Installation Security script (mysql_secure_installation), use the following command.

mysql_secure_installation

If you have installed the MySQL 8.0 Community version and encounter an error regarding the temporary password.

Error: Access denied for user 'root'@'localhost' (using password: NO)

As shown above, if you encounter a scenario where the root password for MySQL has already been set, you can use the following command to generate a temporary password and log into the MySQL Security script. During this process, you can set a new, secure password for your MySQL installation.

sudo grep 'temporary password' /var/log/mysqld.log

Example output with the new password generated:

2023-02-10T02:31:55.813212Z 6 [Note] [MY-010454] [Server] A temporary password is generated for [email protected]: dO064uBpgd)p

When logging into the MySQL Security script with your temporary password, you will be prompted to change it. This password is intended to be temporary and should be updated to a secure password as soon as possible.

Upon entering your password, you will be asked about the VALIDATE PASSWORD COMPONENT. This component involves setting password complexity checks to ensure the security of your MySQL installation. The default settings are typically sufficient, but you can adjust them to meet your specific security requirements.

An outline of the settings which you need to consider.

Set a password for root accounts.

Set a password for all accounts.

Remove root accounts that are accessible from outside localhost.

Remove anonymous user accounts.

Remove the test database that is accessible by default to anonymous users.

Example of recommended settings:

Securing the MySQL server deployment. Enter password for user root: The existing password for the user account root has expired. Please set a new password. New password: <---- SET NEW PASSWORD Re-enter new password: <---- RE-ENTER NEW PASSWORD Re-enter new password: The 'validate_password' component is installed on the server. The subsequent steps will run with the existing configuration of the component. Using existing password for root. Estimated strength of the password: 100 Change the password for root ? ((Press y|Y for Yes, any other key for No) : Y <---- Type Y then press the ENTER KEY (SKIP IF YOU ALREADY JUST SET) New password: Re-enter new password: Estimated strength of the password: 100 Do you wish to continue with the password provided?(Press y|Y for Yes, any other key for No) : Y <---- Type Y then press the ENTER KEY. By default, a MySQL installation has an anonymous user, allowing anyone to log into MySQL without having to have a user account created for them. This is intended only for testing, and to make the installation go a bit smoother. You should remove them before moving into a production environment. Remove anonymous users? (Press y|Y for Yes, any other key for No) : Y <---- Type Y then press the ENTER KEY. Success. Normally, root should only be allowed to connect from 'localhost'. This ensures that someone cannot guess at the root password from the network. Disallow root login remotely? (Press y|Y for Yes, any other key for No) : Y <---- Type Y then press the ENTER KEY. Success. By default, MySQL comes with a database named 'test' that anyone can access. This is also intended only for testing, and should be removed before moving into a production environment. Remove test database and access to it? (Press y|Y for Yes, any other key for No) : Y <---- Type Y then press the ENTER KEY. - Dropping test database... Success. - Removing privileges on test database... Success. Reloading the privilege tables will ensure that all changes made so far will take effect immediately. Reload privilege tables now? (Press y|Y for Yes, any other key for No) : Y <---- Type Y then press the ENTER KEY. Success. All done!

Additional Commands & Tips

Update MySQL 8.0

To check for updates on both versions of MySQL that were installed via the terminal using DNF repositories, use the following standard update command.

sudo dnf update --refresh

Remove (Uninstall) MySQL

To uninstall MySQL, use the following command to remove the database software and all its traces altogether.

sudo dnf remove mysql mysql-server

Users wishing to remove the Community Edition to scale back too, for example, the appstream version or delete the software, are ideal for removing all the RPM repositories.

sudo rm /etc/yum.repos.d/mysql-community*

Conclusion

In conclusion, installing MySQL 8.0 or the MySQL Community Edition on Rocky Linux is a straightforward process. By using the command line and the DNF repositories, you can easily install, verify, and secure your MySQL installation. In addition, updating and removing the software is just as simple, making it an excellent choice for users who require a reliable and flexible database management system.

