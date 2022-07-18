MPV is a free and open-source media player based on MPlayer and mplayer2. It supports various video file formats, audio and video codecs, and subtitle types. MPV has a comprehensive set of options to control playback, audio, and video. It also supports various input URL types for reading input from a variety of sources other than disk files. Depending on the platform, different video and audio output methods are supported by MPV. For example, MPV can play YouTube videos or be a client for streaming services such as Twitch.tv. MPV is available for Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, and BSD operating systems.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install mpv Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using three different methods using the command line terminal along.

Update Ubuntu

First, update your system to ensure all existing packages are up to date to avoid conflicts.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Install mpv Media Player – APT Ubuntu Method

The first installation option is to use the APT manager, the easiest and quickest method, but it often falls behind in updates unless it is an urgent security matter.

Run the following command to install the software.

sudo apt install mpv libmpv1 -y

Install mpv Media Player – APT PPA Method

The second and probably the best method to utilize the APT package manager is to install the PPA by Rob Savoury, who has maintained a vast amount of PPAs for quite a long time amongst many Ubuntu LTS distributions.

First, import the mpv PPA and the FFMPEG 4 PPA that is required as dependencies are needed from it.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:savoury1/mpv -y sudo add-apt-repository ppa:savoury1/ffmpeg4 -y

Secondly, importing the following additional PPAs for multimedia compatibility is recommended, as these contain updated dependencies that reflect mpv and many other applications on your desktop.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:savoury1/ffmpeg5 -y sudo add-apt-repository ppa:savoury1/graphics -y sudo add-apt-repository ppa:savoury1/display -y sudo add-apt-repository ppa:savoury1/graphics

Note that importing these PPAs will give you the latest in many multimedia packages. This will be desirable for most users, but note that with any PPA, instabilities can occur. The Rob Savory PPAs are known to be well and truly stable so that issues will be at a minimum, and he is swift in updating packages.

Next, run an APT update to reflect the new additions.

sudo apt-get update

Before you continue, run an APT upgrade as many dependencies will need to be upgraded, it is best to do this before the installation.

sudo apt upgrade

Now install mpv.

sudo apt install mpv libmpv1 -y

Install mpv Media Player – Flatpak Method

The third option is to use the Flatpak package manager. Flatpak is not installed natively on Ubuntu 22.04, given Canonical is behind both Ubuntu and Snaps, but it is available to install if you so wish.

First, install the Flatpak manager if it was removed previously.

sudo apt install flatpak -y

For users installing Flatpak for the first time, it is often recommended to reboot your system. Failure to do this can occur with odd issues, such as paths not being generated for icons.

sudo reboot

SKIP THE REBOOT IF FLATPAK IS INSTALLED.

Next, you need to enable Flatpack using the following command in your terminal.

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

Now install the software using the following flatpak command.

flatpak install flathub io.mpv.Mpv -y

How to Launch mpv Media Player

Launching can be done in a few ways now that you have the software installed.

First, in your terminal, you can use the media player using the cli commands; the basic function is the following command.

mpv [options] [url|path/]filename

For more information, use the following command.

mpv --list-options

Alternatively, Flatpak users will need to launch using the command below from a terminal instance.

flatpak run io.mpv.Mpv

However, this is not practical, and you would use the following path on your desktop.

Activities > Show Applications> mpv Media Player.

Example:

You can open or drag/copy URLs such as Youtube directly into the mpv Media Player window for desktop users.

Example:

Once done, your selection can play.

Example:

For more information, visit the mpv manual.

How to Update/Upgrade mpv Media Player

Depending on the method of installation used, the following commands can be used to update.

APT Update Method

sudo apt upgrade && sudo apt upgrade

Flatpak Update Method

flatpak update

How to Remove (Uninstall) mpv Media Player

Use one of the following commands to suit the original installation method for users who no longer require the application.

APT Remove Method

sudo apt autoremove mpv libmpv1 -y

For users that installed the other repositories from Rob Savory, I would suggest keeping them as he constantly maintains them. If you are using any other installations from his PPAs, removing them will cause issues.

Flatpak Remove Method

flatpak uninstall --delete-data io.mpv.Mpv

Next, run the following command for any leftover clean-up.

flatpak remove --unused

Comments and Conclusion

If you are looking for a powerful and customizable movie player, mpv should be at the top of your list. It supports a wide range of video formats and provides excellent playback quality. With its extensive feature set and configurability, mpv is sure to satisfy even the most demanding users.