Microsoft Teams is a proprietary business communication platform developed by Microsoft and is a collaboration application built for chat, calling, collaboration, and meetings all in one place to make it easier for teams to stay organized and connected easier than using several other communication platforms separately.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Microsoft Teams on CentOS 9 Stream by creating and importing the Microsoft Teams RPM to install the latest stable or insiders (beta) version on your workstation desktop using the command line terminal.

Update CentOS Stream

The first step is to make sure your system is up-to-date to avoid issues during the installation and for good practice. This is done by opening your terminal and using the following command.

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

Install Microsoft Teams

The first step in installing Microsoft Teams is to create and then add the repository into a configuration file, as Teams is unavailable on CentOS Stream’s default repository. This can be done using the following command.

sudo tee /etc/yum.repos.d/ms-teams.repo<<EOF [Teams] name=teams baseurl=https://packages.microsoft.com/yumrepos/ms-teams enabled=1 gpgcheck=1 gpgkey=https://packages.microsoft.com/keys/microsoft.asc EOF

The next part of the installation of Microsoft Teams is to proceed with the actual installation using the following command.

sudo dnf install teams -y

Alternatively, you can install the team’s insiders using the following command.

sudo dnf install teams-insiders -y

How to Launch Microsoft Teams

Now that you have the client installed, launching can be done in a few ways.

Using the command line terminal, you can open the browser quickly by using the following command.

teams

The best way to use Microsoft Teams for desktop users that prefer not to use the command line terminal is to open the GUI of the application by following the path.

Activities > Show Applications > Microsoft Teams {version}

Example:

Once launched, you will get to the get started screen. From here, you can log on and use Microsoft Teams.

Example:

How to Update Microsoft Teams

Run the standard update commands for future updates for Teams and any default DNF packages.

sudo dnf update --refresh

Some users do not like the terminal and use it to ensure that whatever GUI methods you have set up are working correctly. The terminal often never fails unless something has gone wrong.

How to Remove (Uninstall) Microsoft Teams

When you no longer want the Teams installed on your system, use the following command to remove it.

sudo dnf autoremove teams* -y

Remove the repository if you plan not to re-install Teams again.

/etc/yum.repos.d/ms-teams.repo

Comments and Conclusion

Microsoft Teams is a powerful workplace collaboration tool that can help reduce email dependency and improve communication. In this tutorial, you learned how to install the software and import the official repository. If you are looking for an efficient way to communicate with coworkers or collaborate on projects, Microsoft Teams may be the right solution.