LXQt has had a colorful history of merging and then splitting with the LXDE project in 2013 and 2018. However, both projects are of a high standard in sharing similar approaches regarding being more efficient than the major players such as GNOME and KDE.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install LXQt Desktop Environment on Fedora 35 Workstation.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Fedora Linux 35.

Update Operating System

Update your Fedora operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh -y

The tutorial will be using the sudo command and assuming you have sudo status.

To verify sudo status on your account:

sudo whoami

Example output showing sudo status:

[joshua@fedora ~]$ sudo whoami root

To set up an existing or new sudo account, visit our tutorial on Adding a User to Sudoers on Fedora.

To use the root account, use the following command with the root password to log in.

su

Install Dependency Required

Before you proceed with the installation, run the following command to install or check that the package dnf-plugins-core is installed on your Fedora desktop.

sudo dnf install dnf-plugins-core -y

By default, this should be installed.

The tutorial will utilize the terminal, which can be found in your show applications menu.

Example:

Important Notice Before Installation

Before installing the LXQt Desktop Environment, create backups or plans if you do not like it and want to roll back. Removing any Desktop Environment is messy and will lead to system instabilities and random applications still installed. Overall, it is a painstaking process to revert to the original state before the packages were installed, especially for the new and average user.

Unless you have minimal system resources, having multiple desktop environments won’t hinder your system. Often people have several and switch in between.

Install LXQt on Fedora

Begin the installation of LXQt by using the following in your terminal.

sudo dnf group install "LXQt Desktop"

Example output:

Type Y, then press the ENTER KEY to proceed with the installation.

Once complete, reboot your system, which can be done by typing the following directly into your terminal.

reboot

First Look & Verifying LXQt Desktop Environment

Once you have restarted your desktop, you will arrive at your login screen.

DO NOT LOG IN STRAIGHT AWAY.

First, you need to verify the desktop environment. This is done by clicking the configuration in the top right-hand corner.

Next, select “LXQt Desktop” instead of the default “GNOME.”

Example (Click Image Expand):

Once logged in, the feel will be similar to Cinnamon, LXDE flavor, or even Windows. The taskbar is now located across the bottom, and you can pin the application by dropping the application icons here location along. The UI is clean and crisp, and quick forming given how lightweight LXQt is designed to be.

Example (Click Image Expand):

To confirm the installation, a handy package to install is Neofetch which is featured in Fedora’s repositories.

To install this package, use the following command in your terminal.

sudo dnf install neofetch -y

Once installed, run the following command in your terminal.

neofetch

Example output (Click Image Expand):

And that is it, and you have successfully installed the LXQt.

How to Update LXQt Desktop Packages

Run the standard dnf update && upgrade commands for future updates for the LXQt desktop environment and any default DNF packages.

sudo dnf update

When updates are available, run the standard upgrade command as you would with any other dnf package.

sudo dnf upgrade

However, to use this in one command, use the following instead.

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

Comments and Conclusion

In the tutorial, you have learned how to install the LXQt desktop environment on your Fedora 35 Workstation.

Ideally, you can install this package and switch around depending on your mood if you have a decent system. If you prefer desktop jumping, it’s worth checking out if the looks appeal to you. If unsure, I would suggest installing a VM first, then on your main machine, unless you are a severe Linux distro hopper that doesn’t care about re-installing operating systems over and over.