How to Install Liquorix Kernel on Rocky Linux 8

Liqourix Kernel is a free, open-source general-purpose Linux Kernel alternative to the stock kernel shipped with Rocky Linux. It features custom settings and new features and is built to provide a responsive and smooth desktop experience, especially for new hardware.

Liquorix Kernel is popular amongst Linux Gaming, streaming, and ultra-low latency requirements and often boasts the latest Linux Kernels.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest Linux Kernel on your Rocky Linux 8 system.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Rocky Linux 8.+.

User account: A user account with sudo or root access.

A user account with sudo or root access. Internet Access

Update Operating System

Update your Rocky Linux operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh -y

The tutorial will be using the sudo command and assuming you have sudo status.

To verify sudo status on your account:

sudo whoami

Example output showing sudo status:

[joshua@rockylinux ~]$ sudo whoami root

To set up an existing or new sudo account, visit our tutorial on How to Add a User to Sudoers on Rocky Linux.

To use the root account, use the following command with the root password to log in.

su

For desktop users, the tutorial will utilize the terminal for the installation found in Activities > Show Applications > Terminal.

Example:

Install Required Dependecies

The following dependencies are needed to enable the PowerTools repository successfully. This should already be installed by default, but run the command to check.

sudo install dnf-plugins-core

Install Liqourix Kernel on Rocky Linux

The first task is to enable the Copr repository rmnscnce/kernel-lqx. In your terminal, use the following command.

sudo dnf copr enable rmnscnce/kernel-lqx -y

With the Copr repository now enabled, you can install the Liquorix Kernel.

sudo dnf install kernel-lqx

Example output:

Type Y, then press the ENTER KEY to proceed.

During the installation, you will be prompted to import the GPG key to verify the authenticity of the installed packages.

Example:

Type Y, then press the ENTER KEY to complete the installation.

Note, you can also install optional packages.

Optional. Install kernel-lqx-devel:

sudo dnf install kernel-lqx-devel

Optional. Install kernel-lqx-headers:

sudo dnf install kernel-lqx-headers

Once installed, you need to reboot your PC, which you can quickly do in the terminal window.

reboot

During the login, you may have noticed the new kernel was automatically selected. However, once you have returned to your system, verify the installation.

hostnamectl

Or you can use the cat version command.

cat /proc/version

Example output:

Remember, this version number will be different in time, and the Liquorix kernel receives updates constantly.

How to Keep Liqourix Kernel Updated

To keep the Linux kernel you installed with Liquorix up to date, you will run the standard dnf update and upgrade commands.

To check for updates.

sudo dnf update

If an upgrade is available.

sudo dnf upgrade

Alternatively, users should be using the upgrade –refresh command, which is faster and more accurate.

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

How to Remove (Uninstall) Liqourix Kernel

To remove Liquourix Kernel, use the following command.

sudo dnf remove kernel-lqx

Example output:

Type Y, then press the ENTER KEY to proceed.

First, disable the Copr repository that Liqourix was installed from.

sudo dnf copr disable rmnscnce/kernel-lqx -y

Next, re-install the Rocky Linux Kernel packages.

sudo dnf reinstall kernel*

Example output:

Type Y, then the ENTER KEY to proceed and re-install the default Kernel.

Next, reboot your PC.

reboot

Now back in your system, recheck the kernel version installed on your Rocky Linux system.

cat /proc/version

Example output:

Next, confirm that the original kernels are installed only using the rpm -qa command.

rpm -qa | grep `uname -r`

Example output:

Congratulations, you restored the original Rocky Linux default system kernel and removed Liquorix Kernel entirely.

Comments and Conclusion

In the tutorial, you have learned how to install Liquorix Kernel on Rocky Linux 8. Liquorix Kernel is designed for desktop users with the latest hardware, but this can be installed on any Rocky Linux desktop or server.

However, there is some debate amongst Liquorix vs. XanMod or similar alternative kernels. Ideally, Liquorix does not push for the latest bleeding-edge kernels like XanMod but instead focuses on some of the newest kernels that are very stable and perform well, which gives users more confidence, stability, and in the end, performance compared to more unstable alternatives. This, however, is debatable, and different setups will experience other pros and cons.