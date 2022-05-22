How to Install Linux Mainline Kernel on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Share Tweet Share reddit tumblr Pinterest Whatsapp Email

Ubuntu users, especially LTS users, are well aware that the current shipped kernel focuses on stability over bleeding-edge Linux mainline kernel releases. This is an excellent method for those seeking a stable, uninterrupted environment, but you may often have new hardware that requires a more recent kernel with support for it. An excellent option for Ubuntu desktop users to solve this is the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel Installer, which features a graphical UI that provides the option to install the latest kernel and other versions if you are after a particular version.

Currently, other options exist to upgrade to different kernels or the latest. For Ubuntu desktop users, the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel installer is perhaps one of the most straightforward options users, especially those newer to Linux and Ubuntu and not confident yet in using the command line terminal and prefer a desktop graphical UI.

Features (Described from Project GITHUB)

Fetches the list of available kernels from the Ubuntu Mainline PPA .

. Optionally watches and displays notifications when a new kernel update is available.

Downloads and installs packages automatically.

Display available and installed kernels conveniently.

Install/Uninstall kernels from GUI.

For each kernel, the related packages (headers & modules) are installed or uninstalled simultaneously.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel Installer on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line terminal with a step-by-step example of installing a different kernel.

Update Ubuntu

Before proceeding, the best practice is to ensure your system is up-to-date to avoid any conflicts using the following command.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Import Ubuntu Mainline Kernel Installer PPA

First, before installing the mainline installer application, you need to install it. Luckily for Ubuntu users, a PPA exists, making the process straightforward. In your terminal, execute the following code.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:cappelikan/ppa -y

Next, run an APT update as follows.

sudo apt-get update

Now install the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel Installer as follows.

sudo apt install mainline -y

How to Launch Ubuntu Mainline Kernel Installer

Once you have installed the mainline installer, open up the application by the following path.

Activities > Show Applications > Ubuntu Mainline Kernel Installer

Example:

Once open, you will find that a new kernel list is downloaded. For most users, this will only take a few seconds.

How to Install Latest Mainline Linux Kernel

With the list of available kernels listed, this is usually at the top of the list for users who want the latest kernel. Select the latest and click “Install.”

Example:

Next, the process is automatic, and you will see a screen with the following output downloading and installing the kernel.

Example:

Once done, reboot your system.

reboot

Check the kernel version once you have returned to your windows; use the following command line terminal to see quickly.

uname -r

Example output:

Comments and Conclusion

And that is it, and you have installed the latest kernel. From here, you will be notified when newer kernels exist, but I would open the application from time to time to ensure that you are receiving these.

Overall, most users should only upgrade if they seek better performance out of hardware or have the experience to fix minor issues. Novice and new users of Ubuntu or Linux, in general, should refrain from using this, but for what it is, the desktop GUI makes the process very straightforward.