For those using Debian 11, you might have noticed that installing Nginx directly from Debian’s repository does not install the latest stable or mainline version. In fact, it is quite far behind where Nginx is stable, and Mainline is at the current time of its development.

For most, using the default Nginx that comes bundled with Debian will be preferred, but for those wanting to use newer versions for the newest features, the following tutorial will cover the steps needed to do this.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Debian 11 Bullseye

Debian 11 Bullseye User account: A user account with sudo or root access (su command).

Updating Operating System

Update your Debian 11 operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Remove Previous Nginx Installation

First, you need to remove any previous Nginx installations that are active before installing Nginx Mainline.

Stop Nginx using the systemctl command as follows:

sudo systemctl stop nginx

Make a copy of your nginx.conf file for backup in case your accidentally over-write or delete your existing one:

sudo cp /etc/nginx/nginx.conf /etc/nginx/nginx-backup.conf

Next, remove Nginx using the following command:

sudo apt remove nginx

Install Required Packages

Some additional packages will be required to install the latest versions of the Nginx mainline or stable from the official Nginx repository. Run the following command to install or to verify if they are installed on your Debian Bullseye system:

sudo apt install curl gnupg2 ca-certificates lsb-release debian-archive-keyring

Add the Ngnix Mainline Repository

Next, a few steps will be needed to import the repository as follows successfully.

Import GPG Key

Using the curl command, import the GPG key so the APT package manager can verify the authenticity of the Nginx mainline packages:

curl https://nginx.org/keys/nginx_signing.key | gpg --dearmor \ | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/nginx-archive-keyring.gpg >/dev/null

Very the GPG Key

Next, it is recommended to test and verify the download file contains the proper key. To do this, use the following command in your terminal:

gpg --dry-run --quiet --import --import-options import-show /usr/share/keyrings/nginx-archive-keyring.gpg

The example output should appear:

pub rsa2048 2011-08-19 [SC] [expires: 2024-06-14] 573BFD6B3D8FBC641079A6ABABF5BD827BD9BF62 uid nginx signing key <[email protected]>

Import Nginx Mainline Repository

To set up and import the Nginx Mainline repository, run the following command in your terminal:

echo "deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/nginx-archive-keyring.gpg] \ http://nginx.org/packages/mainline/debian `lsb_release -cs` nginx" \ | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/nginx.list

Import Nginx Stable Repository

The same as Nginx Mainline as above, for Nginx Stable, use the following command in your terminal:

echo "deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/nginx-archive-keyring.gpg] \ http://nginx.org/packages/debian `lsb_release -cs` nginx" \ | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/nginx.list

Pin the Nginx Repository Version to Install

Next, use the following pinning command to make Debian use Nginx’s repository over the default Debian Nginx repository:

echo -e "Package: *

Pin: origin nginx.org

Pin: release o=nginx

Pin-Priority: 900

" \ | sudo tee /etc/apt/preferences.d/99nginx

Example output:

se o=nginx

Pin-Priority: 900

" \ | sudo tee /etc/apt/preferences.d/99nginx Package: * Pin: origin nginx.org Pin: release o=nginx Pin-Priority: 900

Install Nginx Mainline or Stable

Now that you have set up the repository, before executing the Nginx install command, you need to update your repository list to reflect the new changes as follows:

sudo apt update

Next, run the Nginx install command, this will install the latest Nginx version of the repository you imported that is either mainline or stable:

sudo apt install nginx -y

Verify if Nginx was installed successfully and to the latest version by running the following command:

nginx -v

Example output (Nginx Mainline Example)

nginx version: nginx/1.21.1

As above, the version installed at the time of writing successfully is the latest Nginx Mainline version.

By default, Nginx should be enabled if it is not activated. use:

sudo systemctl start nginx

To enable Nginx to be started on boot, use the following command:

sudo systemctl enable nginx

Example output if successful:

Synchronizing state of nginx.service with SysV service script with /lib/systemd/systemd-sysv-install. Executing: /lib/systemd/systemd-sysv-install enable nginx

Verify the status of Nginx:

sudo systemctl status nginx

Example output:

Updating Nginx

For future updates, all you need to do is run the APT package manager as you would check your system for updates as per normal.

sudo apt update

If an update is available, run the following command, which is the same as the start of the tutorial for Updating your Debian system:

sudo apt upgrade

The tutorial has shown you how to install the Nginx repository so you can pull either Nginx stable or mainline latest versions on your Debian Bullseye system. Stability is always to use what comes officially in the Debian APT repository. However, often, these lack features since they are so outdated.

Overall, using the latest stable Nginx or Mainline versions is quite safe compared to other software where bugs and instability could be present. Nginx does a fantastic job in keeping its web application running smoothly.