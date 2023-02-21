How to Install Linux Kernel 6.5 on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

For Ubuntu lovers, the latest advancements in the Linux ecosystem have always been a topic of keen interest. With the recent unveiling of the Linux Kernel 6.5, many are eager to experience its new features and enhancements firsthand. If you’ve been wondering, “How to install Linux Kernel 6.5 on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa or any currently supported Ubuntu short-term release?” you’re in the right place.

This guide will walk you through the straightforward process of leveraging the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel Installer from its official Launchpad PPA. You’ll run the latest Linux Kernel 6.5 on your Ubuntu machine by the end. Check out our comprehensive article for a deeper dive into what Kernel 6.5 brings.

Please take note of the following key points when utilizing this technique on Ubuntu: You’ll need to turn off secure boot, as the kernels in question are not digitally signed.

If NVIDIA drivers have been installed on your system in the past, you could face compatibility issues with GCC. If you do encounter problems specifically related to NVIDIA drivers, here are some steps to consider: You might want to upgrade your GCC package, following a tutorial akin to the one we provide. Depending on how you initially set up your NVIDIA drivers, your remedial steps could differ: a. Deactivate and remove the current NVIDIA drivers.

b. Refresh your GCC to the latest version.

c. Proceed with the Linux Kernel 6.5 installation.

d. Reapply the NVIDIA drivers after the kernel update. For instructions on installing GCC on Ubuntu, you can consult this link: How to Install GCC Compiler on Ubuntu Linux.

Section 1: Install Ubuntu Mainline Kernel Installer for Linux Kernel 6.5

One of the best methods for installing the latest Linux Kernel on Ubuntu-based distributions is by using the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel Installer repository from Launchpad PPA ppa:cappelikan/ppa . This method lets you quickly download the latest Linux Kernel source and install it on your Ubuntu machine using either the command-line interface (CLI) or a graphical user interface (GUI). Additionally, this tool enables you to install any Linux Kernel version.

Step 1: Update Ubuntu

Before installing Linux Kernel 6.5, ensuring your system is up-to-date is crucial. This process involves updating all packages on your system to prevent potential conflicts during installation or upgrading:

sudo apt update

Run the specified command to initiate the upgrade process if updates are available:

sudo apt upgrade

If a large number of packages have been updated, including the Linux Kernel, it can be beneficial to reboot your system before installing a new Linux kernel, such as 6.5:

sudo reboot

Step 2: Import Ubuntu Mainline Kernel Installer PPA

Run the following command to import the Ubuntu Mainline PPA:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:cappelikan/ppa -y

Step 3: Update Packages Index

After importing the PPA, it is recommended to update the package list on your system by executing the following command:

sudo apt update

To install the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel Installer on your system, execute the following command in the terminal to initiate the installation process:

sudo apt install mainline -y

Section 2: Install Linux Kernel 6.5 on Ubuntu with GUI (Desktop)

You can use the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel tool to install Linux Kernel 6.5 using a graphical interface (GUI). This section will guide you through launching the tool, syncing the cache, and installing the new kernel.

Step 1: Launch the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel Tool

Execute the following command in the terminal to launch the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel tool:

mainline

For desktop users, you can also find the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel Installer application icon by following this path:

Activities > Show Applications > Ubuntu Mainline Kernel Installer

Example launching Ubuntu Kernel Mainline on Ubuntu Linux:

Pin The official icon for the Ubuntu mainline kernel installer as seen in the Ubuntu applications menu.

Step 2: Sync Cache with Latest Kernels

You’ll see a list of available kernel versions upon launching the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel tool. You should sync the cache to ensure that the latest kernel versions are displayed. To do this, click the Sync button in the toolbar at the top of the application window. This action will update the cache and display the most recent kernel versions, including Linux Kernel 6.5.

Step 3: Select Linux Kernel 6.5 for Ubuntu

After syncing the cache, locate Linux Kernel 6.5 in the list of available kernel versions. Click on the desired kernel version to select it. When you have selected Linux Kernel 6.5, the Install button will become active.

Pin Visual representation of Linux Kernel 6.5 as listed in the desktop GUI.

Step 4: Install Linux Kernel 6.5 on Ubuntu

Click the Install button to begin the installation process of Linux Kernel 6.5. A progress bar will appear, indicating the installation progress. Once the installation is complete, a confirmation message will be displayed.

Pin A visual guide on installing Linux Kernel 6.5 using the desktop GUI.

Once the installation via the GUI installer is complete, you will see Linux Kernel 6.5 installed:

Pin Confirmation of Linux Kernel 6.5 installation using the desktop GUI.

Step 5: Reboot Your System

After successfully installing Linux Kernel 6.5, it is essential to reboot your system to apply the changes and start using the new kernel version. To reboot your system, execute the following command in the terminal:

sudo reboot

Alternatively, you can use the graphical interface to reboot by navigating to:

Activities > Power Off / Log Out > Restart

To verify the installation, you can run the following command in your terminal:

mainline list-installed

Alternatively, load up the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel GUI, and you will see Linux Kernel 6.5 running:

Pin A Visual confirmation of Linux Kernel 6.5 running after system reboot.

Section 3: Install Linux Kernel 6.5 on Ubuntu with CLI (Server)

The mainline tool’s Command Line Interface (CLI) provides the same functionality as the graphical interface, including downloading and installing kernels and viewing and managing the installed kernels and their boot order. This section will guide you through using CLI commands with the mainline tool.

Step 1: List Available Kernel Versions on Ubuntu

To list the available kernel versions, use the following command:

mainline list

Step 2: View Currently Installed Kernels on Ubuntu

To view the currently installed kernels, execute this command:

mainline list-installed

Step 3: Download a Specific Kernel Version (Optional)

To download a specific kernel version, use the following command:

mainline download <version>

Replace <version> in the command with the actual version number of the kernel you wish to download. For example, to download Linux Kernel 6.5, use the command:

mainline download 6.5

Note: The install command will automatically download your chosen Linux kernel version. You can skip the download command unless you plan to download multiple kernels to switch between or have limited internet access.

Step 4: Install the Downloaded Linux Kernel 6.5 for Ubuntu

To install a downloaded kernel, execute this command:

mainline --install <version>

For Linux Kernel 6.5 for Ubuntu, that command would be:

mainline --install 6.5

Do not forget when minor versions occur, replace X with the minor version:

mainline --install 6.5.x

Step 5: Reboot Your System

The newly installed kernel will be set as the default kernel by default. After installation, the terminal output will prompt you to reboot your system with the “Installation completed. A reboot is required to use the new kernel.” This is necessary to ensure the new kernel is loaded correctly and functioning on your system.

sudo reboot

Step 6: Verify the Installed Kernel Version on Ubuntu

After rebooting, you can check the installed version of Linux Kernel 6.5 with the command:

mainline list

Pin Terminal view confirming Linux Kernel 6.5 is running.

Additionally, you can list all installed Linux Kernels, including 6.5 and the default Kernels that were installed with Ubuntu:

mainline list-installed

Pin Terminal view showcasing all installed kernels, highlighting Linux Kernel 6.5.

Step 7: Set the Boot Order of Installed Kernels (Optional)

To set the boot order of the installed kernels, use the following command:

mainline --set-default <version>

Replace <version> with the kernel version you want to set as the default boot kernel.

Step 8: Uninstall a Kernel (Optional)

To uninstall a kernel, execute this command:

mainline --uninstall <version>

Step 9: Remove Old Kernel Versions to Free Up Disk Space (Optional)

To remove old kernel versions and free up disk space, use the following command:

mainline --remove-old

This command will remove all but the two most recent kernels and their associated headers from your system.

Step 10: Get Help with the Mainline Tool’s Command Line Interface (Optional)

To get help with the mainline tool’s command line interface, execute this command:

mainline --help

This will display a list of available command line options and their descriptions.

Section 4: Install Release Candidate Linux Kernels on Ubuntu (Optional)

In this section, we’ll walk through the steps for those interested in testing the latest release candidates (RC) of Linux kernels. Release candidates are kernel versions close to the final release but might contain bugs as they are still in the testing phase. You can get a sneak peek into the new features and improvements by trying out release candidates.

Release candidates are typically not recommended for production environments due to their experimental nature. However, they are invaluable for developers and testers who want to contribute to the Linux kernel development.

Step 1: Enable Release Candidates via GUI

If you are using a Linux distribution with a graphical user interface (GUI), you can enable release candidates through the settings tab. This is particularly useful for those who prefer a visual approach.

Open the settings tab. Look for an option named “Hide unstable and RC releases.” Untick the checkbox next to this option.

By doing this, you are telling the system not to hide the release candidates. It’s worth mentioning that this option is enabled by default as a precautionary measure to prevent unintentional use of unstable releases.

Example:

Pin Demonstration of releasing candidate candidate kernels on Ubuntu using the desktop GUI.

Pin A complete listing of release candidate kernels using the desktop GUI method.

Step 2: Enable Release Candidates via Terminal (For Headless Environments)

This step is for you if you are working in a headless environment or prefer using the terminal.

Execute the following command:

mainline list --include-unstable

This command instructs the system to refresh the Ubuntu Mainline kernel cache and include release candidates in the list. Note that the most recent release or candidate is always listed at the top.

Example:

Pin Terminal method demonstration for server environments listing all release candidates.

Understanding the Command

Let’s break down what this command does:

mainline is the program that helps in managing Ubuntu Mainline kernels.

is the program that helps in managing Ubuntu Mainline kernels. --list is an option that tells the program to display a list of available kernels.

is an option that tells the program to display a list of available kernels. --include-unstable is an option that instructs the program to include release candidates in the list.

As a result, this command helps you to easily fetch and view the available release candidates for Linux kernels.

Conclusion: Installing Linux Kernel 6.5 on Ubuntu Linux

In conclusion, the installation of Linux Kernel 6.5 on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish and Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa LTS releases, as well as short-term releases of Ubuntu, is a straightforward process with the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel Installer. This tool simplifies the process and ensures your kernel remains updated by offering graphical and CLI installation options. The Linux Kernel 6.5 is a significant milestone, bringing new features, improvements, and hardware support that will enhance user experience and provide a more robust and efficient system performance.