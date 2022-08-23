Kdenlive is a powerful video editing tool that offers a wide range of features for novice and experienced users. The software is based on the MLT Framework, KDE, and Qt, and a small team of passionate developers is constantly developing it. One of the best things about Kdenlive is that it is free and open source, meaning anyone can contribute to its development. Additionally, the software accepts various audio and video formats, allowing you to add effects, transitions, and titles easily. Whether you’re looking to create simple home movies or complex video projects, Kdenlive is an excellent choice.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Kdenlive on Linux Mint 21 LTS release series with APT or Flatpak using the command line terminal, along with some tips on maintaining the software into the future.

Update Linux Mint

The first step is ensuring your system is up-to-date to avoid issues during the installation and for good practice. This is done by opening your terminal and using the following command.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Install Kdenlive – APT Default Method

By default, Kdenlive is available on the default repository, the advised version for users who are happy with the stable version for minor use and do not require the latest advancements or constant updates.

In your terminal, use the following command to begin the installation.

sudo apt install kdenlive mediainfo -y

Install Kdenlive – APT Method with PPA

The second option is to install Kdenlive using the PPA from the launchpad. This is probably the most desired for users to keep the installation using the APT package manager while having the latest up-to-date version. Currently, two PPA branches exist by the “Kdenlive” team, the release known as the stable version and then the development version, which is considered bleeding-edge.

First, install the following packages that are required. These are most likely installed but run the command to be safe.

sudo apt install dirmngr ca-certificates software-properties-common gnupg gnupg2 apt-transport-https -y

The next task is to import the GPG key needed for all the repositories. If you have issues importing the GPG key, please see the end section on GPG troubleshooting at the end of the article.

sudo gpg --no-default-keyring --keyring /usr/share/keyrings/kdenlive.gpg --keyserver keyserver.ubuntu.com --recv-keys A59E5EBFCCC61564D6D4365B2763B0EE7709FE97 >> /dev/null

Note, you can only import one PPA at a time; switch, remove Kdenlive, remove the PPA, and import the desired one.

Option 1 – Import Kdenlive PPA Release (Stable)

echo 'deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/kdenlive.gpg] https://ppa.launchpadcontent.net/kdenlive/kdenlive-stable/ubuntu jammy main' | sudo tee -a /etc/apt/sources.list.d/kdenlive-release.list

Option 2 – Import Kdenlive PPA Development (Beta)

echo 'deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/kdenlive.gpg] https://ppa.launchpadcontent.net/kdenlive/kdenlive-master/ubuntu jammy main' | sudo tee -a /etc/apt/sources.list.d/kdenlive-development.list

Once you have imported the option you prefer, run a quick APT update to reflect the newly imported PPAs.

sudo apt-get update

Now, install Kdenlive.

sudo apt install kdenlive mediainfo -y

Users that have already installed Kdenlive may have seen updates available. The best option is to use the installation command still to ensure any new dependencies are installed from the PPA.

Install Kdenlive – Flatpak Method

The third option is to use the Flatpak package manager. This comes installed on Flatpak unless you removed it. This is another popular option similar to Snap but is featured amongst many distributions as an alternative third-party installation package manager for the latest packages.

First, re-install Flatpak if you have removed the package manager previously.

sudo apt install flatpak -y

For users re-installing Flatpak, it is often recommended to reboot your system. Failure to do this can occur with odd issues, such as paths not being generated for icons.

reboot

SKIP THE REBOOT IF FLATPAK IS INSTALLED.

Next, you need to enable Flatpack using the following command in your terminal:

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

Now install the video editor using the following flatpak command.

flatpak install flathub org.kde.kdenlive -y

How to Launch Kdenlive

Now that you have the application installed, launching can be done in a few ways.

First, the software can be launched directly from your terminal using the following command.

kdenlive

Alternatively, Flatpak users will need to launch using the command below from a terminal instance.

flatpak run org.kde.kdenlive

Activities > Show Applications > Kdenlive

Example:

Next, you will arrive at the main controls of the video editing software. I advise visiting the documentation manual for users new to video editing and Kdenlive, as it is well documented without being too technical and easy for beginners.

Example:

How to Update/Upgrade Kdenlive

Depending on the method of installation used, the following commands can be used to update.

APT Update Method

sudo apt upgrade && sudo apt upgrade

Flatpak Update Method

flatpak update

How to Remove (Uninstall) Kdenlive

Use one of the following commands to suit the original installation method for users who no longer require the application.

APT Remove Method

sudo apt autoremove kdenlive -y

Users that installed Kdenlive using the LaunchPad PPAs use the following command that matches your installation version.

Remove Kdenlive Release:

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/kdenlive-release.list

Remove Kdenlive Development:

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/kdenlive-development.list

Users that will no longer use the PPA version stable or beta can also remove the GPG key. If you accidentally delete it, re-import it as per the start of the tutorial as it works for both repositories.

sudo rm /usr/share/keyrings/kdenlive.gpg

Flatpak Remove Method

flatpak uninstall --delete-data flathub org.kde.kdenlive

Next, run the following command for any leftover clean-up.

flatpak remove --unused

How to Fix Broken GPG Import

Users that have installed Linux Mint for the first time or have not imported a GPG key before using the command line terminal will often have issues importing GPG keys from LaunchPAD PPAs due to the directories not being created. This is an easy fix. Use the following command that will, in turn, generate the directories.

sudo gpg --list-keys

Example output:

As above, the necessary directories have been created. This can be skipped, and use the following GPG import command below. If you have any issues with directories missing for this and any other PPA GPG key in the future, just run the above command.

Comments and Conclusion

If you’re looking for a powerful, free video editor that is part of an open-source software project based on KDE and Qt, Kdenlive is a perfect choice. The software has come a long way recently, with new features and stability improvements added with each release. It’s now easier than ever to get started with video editing, whether you’re a beginner or an experienced user.

You can further investigate Kdenlive by visiting the documentation page for more information.