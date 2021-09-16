Java is a general-purpose, class-based, object-oriented multipurpose programming language that is popular due to the design of having lesser implementation dependencies, meaning that the compiled Java code can be run on all platforms that support Java without the need for recompilation. Java is also fast, secure, and reliable, therefore. It is widely used for developing Java applications in laptops, data centers, game consoles, scientific supercomputers, cell phones, etc.

JDK 17 (OpenJDK 17) has brought forward new language enhancements, updates to the libraries, support for new Apple computers, removals and deprecations of legacy features, and work to ensure Java code written today will continue working without change in future JDK versions.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest Java 17 (OpenJDK 17) on Debian 11 Bullseye.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Debian 11 Bullseye

Debian 11 Bullseye User account: A user account with sudo privilages or root access (su command) .

A user account with or . Required Packages: curl

Updating Operating System

Update your Debian 11 operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Root or Sudo Access

By default, when you create your account at startup with Debian compared to other distributions, it does not automatically receive sudoers status. You must either have access to the root password to use the su command or visit our tutorial on How to Add a User to Sudoers on Debian.

Install Java OpenJDK 17 – APT Method

The first call will be to install a package from Debian 11’s default repository most of the time. Currently, Java 17 is featured in the repository. However, like all Debian repository packages can often lag behind newer versions in the future in the name of stability.

To install using the APT package manager, execute the following command:

sudo apt install openjdk-17-jre openjdk-17-jdk

Example output:

Type Y, then press ENTER KEY to proceed with the installation.

Next, confirm the installation was successful by checking the apt-cache policy command:

sudo apt-cache policy openjdk-17-jre openjdk-17-jdk

Example output:

To remove Java OpenJDK 17 using the apt package manager method, run the following command:

sudo apt autoremove openjdk-17-jre openjdk-17-jdk --purge

Example output:

Type Y, then press ENTER KEY to proceed with the uninstallation.

Install Java OpenJDK 17 – DPKG Method

Install Java 17

The easier option but the most restrictive is to install Java OpenJDK 17 using the dpkg command, which is a tool to install, build, remove and manage Debian packages.

First, download the .deb package from Java’s download page:

Example:

How to Install Java 17 (OpenJDK 17) on Debian 11 Bullseye 9

Once you have downloaded the .deb package, run the following command in your terminal to install Java:

sudo dpkg -i jdk-17_linux-x64_bin.deb

Example output:

Remove Java 17

If you no longer require OpenJDK 17 and have installed the software using the .deb JDK package, you can use the following dpkg command with the -r flag option that will remove the package as the example below:

sudo dpkg -r jdk-17

Example output:

Install Java OpenJDK 17 – Manual Method

The second and most recommended option is to install OpenJDK 17, the manual way that benefits users with more freedom and power on what they want and where installed on their system.

Install Dependency Packages

To successfully install OpenJDK 17, you need to install the following packages.

sudo apt install libc6-i386 libc6-x32 curl -y

Download Latest Java 17 Build

Visit the downloads page to get the latest build version link, then use the following curl command:

curl -O https://download.oracle.com/java/17/latest/jdk-17_linux-x64_bin.tar.gz

Once the download is complete, you need to extract the archive as follows:

tar -xvf jdk-17_linux-x64_bin.tar.gz

Configure and Install Java 17

Next, move the extracted archive directory into the /opt/ location:

sudo mv jdk-17 /opt/jdk17

Now you need to set the environment variables as below:

export JAVA_HOME=/opt/jdk-17 export PATH=$PATH:$JAVA_HOME/bin

Java 17 is now installed. To confirm, use the following commands:

java --version echo $JAVA_HOME

If installed correctly, you should see the following output:

java 17 2021-09-14 LTS Java(TM) SE Runtime Environment (build 17+35-LTS-2724) Java HotSpot(TM) 64-Bit Server VM (build 17+35-LTS-2724, mixed mode, sharing) /opt/jdk-17

As you can see, you can see the version is the latest Java OpenJDK 17 build.

Test Java – Create Hello World Application

To finish off, it is always handy to test installations of these kinds to confirm everything is working correctly after being installed. The easy way is to create a small program script to test using the famous Hello World.

First, create the Java program file as follows

sudo nano hello.java

Next, add the following Java code into the file:

public class hello { public static void main(String[] args) { System.out.println("G'day from LinuxCapable!"); } }

Save the file (CTRL+O), then exit (CTRL+X).

Next, compile the code:

javac hello.java

Finally, run the Java code with the following command:

java hello

Example output:

Congratulations, everything is working correctly.

In the tutorial, you have learned how to download and install the latest version of Java 17 (OpenJDK 17). Overall, for developers to upgrade Java can be a painstaking task, but in the long term, upgrading to Java 17 will be worth the goal of being an LTS version support will be around along with improvements for quite some time.