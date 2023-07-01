How to Install Grub Customizer on Linux Mint 21/20

Grub Customizer, a powerful tool designed for managing and customizing the GRUB (Grand Unified Bootloader) and BURG bootloaders, enables you to take charge of your system’s startup process. This guide will walk you through the installation of Grub Customizer on Linux Mint 21 as well as Linux Mint 20, utilizing a PPA maintained by Daniel Richter. This tool is especially beneficial for those who desire greater control without delving into complex configurations.

Let’s highlight Grub Customizer’s standout features:

User-friendly Interface : Easily manage settings through a graphical interface, eliminating the need to edit configuration files manually.

: Easily manage settings through a graphical interface, eliminating the need to edit configuration files manually. Custom Menu Entries : Create and personalize bootloader menu entries.

: Create and personalize bootloader menu entries. Kernel Parameters Configuration : Manage kernel boot parameters effortlessly.

: Manage kernel boot parameters effortlessly. Default Boot Options Management : Select default operating systems for booting and establish fallback settings.

: Select default operating systems for booting and establish fallback settings. Recovery Options : Facilitate the inclusion of recovery entries.

: Facilitate the inclusion of recovery entries. Resolution Configuration: Customize the resolution of the bootloader menu.

Grub Customizer’s graphical interface is particularly advantageous for individuals not accustomed to command-line utilities. Editing raw configuration files can be fraught with risk; a small mistake could leave your system unbootable. Grub Customizer mitigates this risk by providing a user-friendly alternative that considerably reduces the likelihood of critical errors while offering flexibility to optimize the boot process.

In addition to the graphical interface, Grub Customizer maintains compatibility with plain text configurations. It reads and writes user configurations without altering the original syntax, catering to both novices and seasoned users.

As we proceed to the how-to section, we will uncover the installation and utilization of Grub Customizer in detail. Whether it’s personalizing the boot menu or optimizing kernel parameters, this guide is a comprehensive resource for enhancing your bootloader management capabilities.

Section 1: Install Grub Customizer on Linux Mint

Step 1: Update Linux Mint System

To kick off the installation of Grub Customizer, it’s imperative first to update your Linux Mint system. Keeping the system updated ensures that you have the most recent security patches, bug fixes, and software compatibility improvements. Execute the command below to update your system:

sudo apt update sudo apt upgrade

Step 2: Add Grub Customizer PPA to the System

Next, you need to add the Grub Customizer Personal Package Archive (PPA) to your Linux Mint system. Daniel Richter maintains this PPA and acts as a repository that holds the Grub Customizer package. Adding this repository informs Linux Mint about the location from which Grub Customizer can be obtained during installation. The -y flag in the command signifies your automatic consent to add the repository, bypassing any manual confirmation:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:danielrichter2007/grub-customizer -y

Step 3: Refresh the APT Package Cache

Having integrated the Grub Customizer PPA, it is crucial to refresh the APT package cache. This cache is essentially a database that stores references to the software available for installation on the system. Refreshing this cache ensures that APT recognizes any newly added packages and repositories, allowing the system to retrieve the most recent version of Grub Customizer during installation:

sudo apt update

Step 4: Installing Grub Customizer

You are now ready to install Grub Customizer on Linux Mint. This entails utilizing APT (Advanced Package Tool), Linux Mint’s package manager, to retrieve Grub Customizer from the previously added PPA. Employ the following command to instruct APT to download and install Grub Customizer:

sudo apt install grub-customizer

Finally, to verify that Grub Customizer has been successfully installed and to check its version, execute the command below:

grub-customizer -v

This command will output the version of Grub Customizer that is installed on your system, as shown below:

Grub Customizer, version x.x.x

Section 2: Launching Grub Customizer on Linux Mint

Launching through Command Line Interface (CLI)

For individuals who are adept at utilizing the command line, this approach is exceptionally efficient. The Command Line Interface offers a straightforward and rapid way to access Grub Customizer. To launch the application using CLI, open the terminal on your Linux Mint system and enter the following command:

grub-customizer

This command initializes Grub Customizer, and you will be greeted with its main window. Here, you can start managing and customizing the GRUB bootloader to your preferences.

Launching through Graphical User Interface (GUI)

Alternatively, if you have a penchant for a more visual interaction, the Graphical User Interface offers an intuitive route to access Grub Customizer. Here’s how to do it on Linux Mint:

First, click on the Menu button located at the bottom left corner of your Linux Mint desktop.

button located at the bottom left corner of your Linux Mint desktop. Next, in the search bar that appears, type “Grub Customizer”.

You will see the Grub Customizer icon among the search results. Click on it.

As soon as you click the Grub Customizer icon, the application launches, presenting you with an interface that allows for effortless alteration and management of your boot settings.

Section 3: Tips for Getting Started with Grub Customizer on Linux Mint and Linux Systems

Now that you have installed and launched Grub Customizer, let’s delve into some essential tips for getting started with this powerful tool on Linux Mint and other Linux distributions.

Create a Backup Before Making Changes

One of the first things you should consider doing before making any alterations is creating a backup of your current GRUB configuration. This is paramount as it will allow you to revert back to the initial settings if something goes awry. Grub Customizer provides an option to export settings through its interface. Additionally, you can create a backup of your configuration from the command line:

sudo cp /etc/default/grub /etc/default/grub.bak

The above command creates a backup of your current GRUB configuration. Should any issues arise after modifications, you can restore your backup with the following command:

sudo cp /etc/default/grub.bak /etc/default/grub

Use the Revert Function Wisely

Grub Customizer offers a handy Revert button, which can be a lifesaver when you need to undo the last changes you made. However, be cautious as it only reverts the most recent change. Therefore, it’s crucial to review your changes carefully before saving them.

Managing Boot Menu Entries

With Grub Customizer, you can effortlessly manage boot menu entries. For instance, if your system has multiple operating systems installed, you can easily change the order in which they appear, or even hide certain entries. This is done through the List configuration tab where you can use the up and down arrows to rearrange entries or uncheck boxes to hide them.

Customizing the Appearance of GRUB

Grub Customizer isn’t just about functionality; it also gives you control over the aesthetics of your boot loader. Under the Appearance settings tab, you can change the background image, font, and colors to make your GRUB screen more visually appealing. When selecting a background image, ensure it is in a supported format like PNG or JPG, and be mindful of the resolution.

Keeping an Eye on Resolutions

Speaking of resolution, when customizing the appearance, it’s important to choose a resolution that is supported by your monitor during the boot process. In the Appearance settings , you can find a list of resolutions. Choose one that matches your monitor’s capabilities to avoid display issues.

Utilize the Advanced Settings for Expert Configuration

For seasoned users who are well-acquainted with GRUB and its intricacies, the Advanced settings section is where you can modify kernel parameters, submenu options, and more. If you’re new to GRUB, it’s recommended to refrain from changing settings in this section unless you’re certain about what you’re doing.

Update the GRUB Configuration After Changes

After making all the desired changes, don’t forget to update GRUB for the changes to take effect. Grub Customizer usually prompts you to update. However, you can also do this manually by clicking on the Save button in the toolbar.

By utilizing these tips, you can effectively harness the capabilities of Grub Customizer to manage and customize your boot loader on Linux Mint and other Linux systems. Just remember to proceed cautiously and keep backups handy in case you need to revert to a previous configuration.

Section 4: Effective Management of Grub Customizer

Grub Customizer is a practical tool, but its efficiency doesn’t culminate at the end of installation. Proper management post-installation is crucial to ensure the application’s optimal performance and security. In this section, let’s focus on updating Grub Customizer, uninstalling it, and managing the associated PPA (Personal Package Archive).

Updating Grub Customizer

Keeping your applications up to date is fundamental in the modern software environment. This ensures access to the latest features, enhancements, and security patches. Updating Grub Customizer on Linux Mint is a straightforward process. First, update the package list to make sure your system knows about the latest versions of packages. Next, upgrade the installed packages including Grub Customizer.

Run the following commands in your terminal:

sudo apt update sudo apt upgrade

The first command ( sudo apt update ) updates the list of available packages from the repositories. The second command ( sudo apt upgrade ) upgrades all the packages that have updates available, including Grub Customizer, ensuring you’re running the latest version.

Uninstalling Grub Customizer

Circumstances may dictate that Grub Customizer is no longer required, or perhaps you need to reinstall it for troubleshooting. To uninstall the application, execute the following command:

sudo apt remove grub-customizer

This command removes Grub Customizer from your Linux Mint system. It’s worth mentioning that configuration files are retained while the application is removed. This is beneficial when you wish to reinstall Grub Customizer later and want to keep your previous settings intact.

Managing the Grub Customizer PPA

After uninstalling Grub Customizer, if you decide you won’t be using it again, removing the associated PPA is prudent. Doing this keeps your system clean and ensures that it doesn’t check for updates from this no-longer-required source. This can also reduce potential security risks.

Execute the following command to remove the Grub Customizer PPA:

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:danielrichter2007/grub-customizer -y

By executing this command, you’re instructing your system not to contact the Grub Customizer PPA during future updates, making for a cleaner and more secure update process.

Conclusion

In this article, we delved into the steps for installing and managing Grub Customizer on Linux Mint 21/20. We began by exploring the prerequisites, installing the application, and discussing launching it through Command Line Interface and Graphical User Interface. Furthermore, we shared essential tips for getting started and illustrated the steps for managing Grub Customizer, including updating, uninstalling, and PPA management.

It is crucial for users to keep Grub Customizer updated for security and functionality. Also, it’s highly advisable to back up the configuration before making changes, as bootloader settings are sensitive and can affect the system’s boot process. Grub Customizer is a powerful tool and, when used wisely, can greatly enhance the experience of managing the GRUB bootloader on Linux Mint.

Additional Useful Links

To extend your knowledge and discover more about Grub Customizer, the following official sources, and documents can be helpful:

Grub Customizer on Launchpad : This is the official project page for Grub Customizer, where you can find the latest releases and other project information.

: This is the official project page for Grub Customizer, where you can find the latest releases and other project information. GNU GRUB Manual : The official manual for GNU GRUB. It’s an invaluable resource for understanding the intricacies of the GRUB bootloader.

: The official manual for GNU GRUB. It’s an invaluable resource for understanding the intricacies of the GRUB bootloader. Grub Customizer PPA: This is the official Personal Package Archive for Grub Customizer. It is where the application is hosted and maintained by the developer.