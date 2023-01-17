How to Install Google Chrome on openSUSE Leap or Tumbleweed

Google Chrome, developed by Google, is a premier web browser renowned for its swift performance, formidable security, and expansive extension ecosystem. For those considering how to install Google Chrome on openSUSE Leap or its upstream branch of openSUSE Tumbleweed, this introduction delineates its core advantages and distinct features.

Key Attributes of Google Chrome For openSUSE Users:

Speed : Engineered for rapidity, Google Chrome ensures instantaneous page loads and a fluid browsing experience, making it a top choice for openSUSE users who prioritize efficiency.

: Engineered for rapidity, Google Chrome ensures instantaneous page loads and a fluid browsing experience, making it a top choice for openSUSE users who prioritize efficiency. Robust Security : With features like Safe Browsing and regular updates, Chrome safeguards users from potential threats, ensuring a secure browsing environment.

: With features like Safe Browsing and regular updates, Chrome safeguards users from potential threats, ensuring a secure browsing environment. Cross-Platform Sync : Available across Windows, macOS, Linux, and mobile platforms, Chrome facilitates seamless data synchronization, allowing openSUSE users to maintain consistency across devices.

: Available across Windows, macOS, Linux, and mobile platforms, Chrome facilitates seamless data synchronization, allowing openSUSE users to maintain consistency across devices. Extension Ecosystem : Chrome’s vast array of extensions, from productivity tools to ad blockers, empowers openSUSE users to tailor their browsing experience.

: Chrome’s vast array of extensions, from productivity tools to ad blockers, empowers openSUSE users to tailor their browsing experience. Google Service Integration: Chrome’s deep integration with Google services, such as Google Drive and Gmail, enhances the browsing experience, especially for those reliant on Google’s suite of tools.

Undoubtedly, Google Chrome’s combination of swift performance, robust security, and adaptability positions it as a top choice for openSUSE users. The following segments will detail the steps to install Google Chrome on openSUSE Leap or Tumbleweed using Google’s official RPM repository.

Install Google Chrome on openSUSE Leap or Tumbleweed

Step 1: Update openSUSE Before Google Chrome Installation

Before installing Google Chrome, it is essential to ensure that your system is up-to-date to avoid any conflicts during the installation. To do this, you can use the following terminal commands:

sudo zypper ref sudo zypper up

These commands will refresh the repository information and upgrade the installed packages to their latest versions.

Step 2: Import GPG Key

To ensure the authenticity and integrity of the Google Chrome package, you need to download and import the GPG key. First, download the GPG key using the following wget command:

wget https://dl.google.com/linux/linux_signing_key.pub

Next, import the GPG key with this command:

sudo rpm --import linux_signing_key.pub

Step 3: Import Google Chrome RPM on openSUSE

For openSUSE-based systems, the three repository branches (stable, beta, and unstable) are imported together. To import the Google Chrome repository, use the following command:

sudo zypper ar http://dl.google.com/linux/chrome/rpm/stable/x86_64 Google-Chrome

After adding the repository, update the package manager’s cache to include the latest information from the new repository:

sudo zypper ref -f

Step 4: Install Google Chrome on openSUSE Leap or Tumbleweed via Zypper

Three versions of Google Chrome are available for installation: stable, beta, and unstable. The stable version is the most recommended for everyday use.

Install Google Chrome Stable on openSUSE

To install the stable version of Google Chrome, use the following command:

sudo zypper in google-chrome-stable

Verify the build and version of Chrome installed with this command:

google-chrome --version

Install Google Chrome Beta and Unstable (Optional) on openSUSE

For those who enjoy testing new features or developers who require the latest functionalities, you can also install the beta or unstable versions of Google Chrome. These versions are installed separately and do not replace the stable version.

Install Google Chrome Beta on openSUSE

To install the beta version of Google Chrome, use the following command:

sudo zypper in google-chrome-beta

Verify the installation with this command:

google-chrome-beta --version

Install Google Chrome Unstable on openSUSE

To install the unstable version of Google Chrome, use the following command:

sudo zypper in google-chrome-unstable

Verify the installation with this command:

google-chrome-unstable --version

Launch Google Chrome on openSUSE Leap or Tumbleweed

After installing, you can launch Google Chrome using the command line or the application icon.

CLI Method to Launch Google Chrome on openSUSE

To open Google Chrome via the command line, use the following command in your terminal:

google-chrome-stable

If you have installed the beta or unstable version of the browser, you will need to include -beta or -unstable after the google-chrome command in the terminal:

google-chrome-beta

google-chrome-unstable

GUI Method to Launch Google Chrome on openSUSE

Alternatively, you can launch Google Chrome by finding the application icon and clicking on it via the application launcher.

GNOME:

Navigate to Activities > Show Applications > Google Chrome {version} .

KDE, XFCE:

Navigate to Taskbar > Internet > Google Chrome {version} .

In both cases, {version} should be replaced with the specific version of Google Chrome you installed (e.g., stable , beta , or unstable ).

Click to launch and experience Google Chrome on openSUSE Leap or Tumbleweed.

Tips on Getting Started with Google Chrome on openSUSE Leap or Tumbleweed

This section will explore tips, customizations, and other helpful information to enhance your Google Chrome experience on openSUSE or Linux-based systems.

Customizing Google Chrome on openSUSE

Customize your Google Chrome browser to suit your preferences better and improve your browsing experience:

Install Extensions: Enhance your browser’s functionality by installing extensions from the Chrome Web Store. Extensions can add new features, improve existing ones, or streamline your browsing experience. Change the Theme: Personalize your browser by applying a new theme from the Chrome Web Store. You can choose from various themes to match your style or desktop environment. Manage Your Bookmarks: Organize your bookmarks by creating folders and categorizing them. To create a new bookmark, press Ctrl+D on your keyboard or click the star icon in the address bar. Customize the New Tab Page: Personalize the New Tab page by customizing the shortcuts, background image, and appearance. To do this, click on the gear icon in the bottom right corner of the New Tab page.

General Tips for Using Google Chrome on openSUSE

Here are some general tips to help you make the most of Google Chrome on openSUSE:

Use Keyboard Shortcuts: Speed up your browsing experience by mastering keyboard shortcuts. Some commonly used shortcuts include Ctrl+T (new tab), Ctrl+W (close tab), Ctrl+Shift+T (reopen closed tab), and Ctrl+Tab (switch between tabs). Enable Sync: Sign in to your Google account to sync your bookmarks, history, extensions, and other browser settings across devices. To sign in, click on the profile icon in the top-right corner of the browser window and follow the prompts. Manage Your Privacy Settings: Customize your privacy settings by going to chrome://settings/privacy . You can control cookies, site data, and other privacy-related settings from this page. Use Incognito Mode: Browse the web privately using Incognito Mode, which doesn’t save your browsing history or site data. To open an Incognito window, press Ctrl+Shift+N on your keyboard, click the menu icon (three vertical dots) in the top-right corner of the browser window, and select “New Incognito Window.”

Other Tips for Enhancing Your Google Chrome Experience on openSUSE

Here are some additional tips to help you get the most out of Google Chrome on openSUSE:

Inspect Element and Developer Tools: Access Google Chrome’s built-in developer tools by pressing Ctrl+Shift+I or right-clicking on any element and selecting “Inspect.” These tools help debug and optimize web applications. Pin Tabs: Keep frequently visited websites easily accessible by pinning them as tabs. To pin a tab, right-click on it and select “Pin.” Manage Notifications: Control which websites can send you notifications by going to chrome://settings/content/notifications . You can block or allow notifications from specific sites or manage global settings. Use Chrome Flags: Access experimental features and settings by navigating to chrome://flags . Be cautious when enabling these features, as they may be unstable or affect your browser’s performance.

Google Chrome up and running smoothly on openSUSE Leap or Tumbleweed.

Additional Google Chrome Commands with openSUSE Leap or Tumbleweed

This section will cover some essential command-line operations for managing Google Chrome on openSUSE, such as updating and removing the browser.

Update Google Chrome on openSUSE

While Google Chrome updates are usually managed by the Zypper package manager and are installed automatically along with other system updates, it’s good practice to check for updates manually regularly. This ensures you always have the latest version of Google Chrome, especially if using the GUI update method.

Refresh the package repositories:

sudo zypper ref

Check for updates and install them:

sudo zypper update

Remove Google Chrome From openSUSE

If you decide to remove Google Chrome from your system, you can do so using the following commands, depending on the version of Chrome installed.

Remove Google Chrome Stable From openSUSE:

sudo zypper remove google-chrome-stable

When removing Google Chrome, any unused dependencies will also be removed.

If you have installed the beta or unstable versions of Google Chrome alongside the stable version, you can remove them using the appropriate commands below.

Remove Google Chrome Beta From openSUSE:

sudo zypper remove google-chrome-beta

Remove Google Chrome Unstable From openSUSE:

sudo zypper remove google-chrome-unstable

Conclusion

This guide covered installing Google Chrome on openSUSE Leap and openSUSE Tumbleweed. We discussed updating your system, importing the GPG key and Google Chrome repository, installing various browser versions, and launching Google Chrome. Additionally, we provided essential command-line operations for managing the browser, such as updating and removing it.

Following these steps, you should have a functional and up-to-date Google Chrome browser on your openSUSE system.