How to Install Duf Disk Usage Utility on Ubuntu 20.04

No, it is no Duff beer if that rings a bell. Today, we are talking about the Duf disk utility, an open-source, free “Disk Usage Free Utility” written in Goland and released under an MIT license. The disk utility supports multi-platforms such as BSD, Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems.

Duf is a command-line utility to find disk usage in Linux and Unix-like systems terminals. One of the excellent features of Duf is its ability to display the disk usage details in a beautiful, user-friendly layout in tab form. Some extra features with Duf include disk usage out in JSON output.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa by downloading the package directly from the project’s Github and installing it using the command line terminal. The tutorial will also focus on some common-use commands.

Update Ubuntu

First, before you begin by updating your system, make sure all existing packages are up to date to avoid any conflicts during the installation.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Install Duf – DPKG Method

Duf does not come in Ubuntu 20.04’s default repository, so you must download the .deb package from the project’s GitHub releases page. Once you get the latest link, open your terminal and download the package.

Example only:

wget https://github.com/muesli/duf/releases/download/v0.8.1/duf_0.8.1_linux_amd64.deb

PLEASE DO NOT JUST COPY THIS COMMAND. CHECK THE GITHUB PAGE FOR A NEW VERSION OR LINK AND REPLACE IT ACCORDINGLY.

Next, install Duf Disk Usage Utility with the following command.

sudo dpkg -i duf_*.*.*_linux_*

The above command should work for any version you download for architecture and version. If this fails, you will need to replace the stars with the version numbers.

Example output:

Duf Commands Basics & Examples

Now that you have installed Duf Disk Utility, you can launch the application. To access the display, use the following command in your terminal:

duf

Example output:

Alternatively, if you would like to display all system files, including those that are duplicates, pseudo, and hidden, using the following command:

duf -all

Example output:

Duf can also have the ability to scale down and sort out specifics of what you would like to see and or check on with keywords. The example format syntax would be:

duf--output keyword

An example of using keywords would be mount point, size, and usage options. You can use all three together or individually, and any combination is possible.

Example of the mount point, size, and usage:

duf --output mountpoint,size,usage

Example output:

Example output:

For customization, you can change the color from light to dark and vice versa.

Activate light theme:

duf --theme light

Activate dark theme:

duf --theme dark

Example output:

To access the help menu to find out more information about a command or find more information in general, use the following command.

duf --help

Example output:

In the tutorial, you have learned how to download and install Duf Disk Utility on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa.

Duf is a simple program to monitor disk utility. It’s lightweight and is under constant development with reviewing its GitHub commits. Bugs are quickly sorted and favorite among many who want a light program to see disk usage, especially on server environments.